How to watch Married at First Sight Australia 2024 for free from anywhere in the world

Here's how to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere in the world, whether you're looking to recap on old seasons, or for piping hot new episodes!

Season 11 of Married at First Sight Australia has kicked off, meaning everyone outside of Australia is currently kicking their heels while they wait for this incredible show to come to UK and US streaming platforms. However! There is a way that you can catch up on all of the old seasons and stream all the brand new episodes from season 11 from the UK and US right now! Here's what you need to know...

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the UK

Channel 4 is the home of Married At First Sight Australia in the UK. Seasons 1–5 of the show are available to stream for free online via Channel 4’s on-demand service All 4 right now, with Seasons 4 -10 available for your viewing pleasure.

However, if you want to watch the new 2024 season of Married At First Sight Australia in the UK, which is currently airing on Australian network 9Now, you will need to use a VPN in order to stream the series.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. VPNs are a really easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in Australia. This means you can use any Australian streaming service such as 9Now as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't panic. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself.

They've rated ExpressVPN as the best because, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE 1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is the favourite of our sister site. 2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. This means you want to select Australia and then use Google to search 9Now. 3. Sit back and enjoy the action. See all that season 11 of MAFS Australia has to offer!

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia in the US

If you're in the US and desperate to watch any season of Married At First Sight Australia, you may struggle to find a platform in the US that supports the show.

However, if you want to watch season 1-11 of Married At First Sight Australia in the US you will need to use a VPN in order to access Australian network 9Now and stream the series. You can also use the VPN to access Channel 4 in the UK, but this platform only has access to seasons 4-10.

Cast of Married at First Sight Australia 2024

In a statement from Nine, the Australian streaming platform, it was revealed that the cast of Married at First Sight Australia would be more diverse.

"In 2024, MAFS will bring a fresh take on the series with one of the most diverse cast of brides and grooms, a more age-diverse mix including our oldest ever participant, and a same-sex couple. Together, these loveable, relatable, everyday couples will bare their souls in the name of love," read the statement.

This series features cast members ranging from the age of 26 to 62.

Sara (29)

Tim (31)

Cassandra (29)

Tristan (30)

Jack (34)

Tori (27),

Natalie (32)

Collins (29)

Jayden (26)

Eden (28)

Ben (39)

Ellie (32)

Timothy (51)

Lucinda (43).

Andrea (51)

Lauren (32)

Jonathan (39)

Michael (34)

Richard (62)

Simon (39)

Who are the couples in Married at First Sight Australia 2024?

At the moment, the couples who have been announced are; Sara and Tim (29 and 31), Cassandra and Tristan (29 and 30), Jack and Tori ( 34 and 27), Natalie and Collins ( 32 and 29), Jayden and Eden (26 and 28), Ben and Ellie (39 and 32), Timothy and Lucinda (51 and 43).

The remaining contestants yet to be coupled are; Andrea (51), Lauren (32), Jonathan (39), Michael (34), Richard (62) and Simon (39).