Claudia Winkleman's cable knit Traitors jumper reminds us of When Harry Met Sally in the best possible way

Claudia Winkleman's cream cable knit jumper in The Traitors is the perfect winter look - here's how to copy her style.
Since The Traitors season 2 began on BBC One, viewers have been treated to some stunning wardrobe choices from the host, Claudia Winkleman. Claudia Winkleman’s green jumper from The Traitors was a sell-out look and Claudia Winkleman's red fingerless gloves were a surprising talking point from the series as fans became obsessed with the tweed-heavy wardrobe choices from the presenter.
Well, we have a new look that we're obsessed with, as Claudia Winkleman wore one of the best oversized jumpers we have ever laid eyes on.
On The Traitors season 2 episode 8 Claudia Winkleman presented the show in the most perfect cream cable knit roll neck knitted jumper. The jumper was so on-trend with the spring fashion trends of 2024 but also completely timeless and can be worn season after season.
The fashionable look is thought to have been purchased at Albaray, and there are several brands that are selling this popular style of knitwear.
Shop Cable Knit Jumpers like Claudia's
Albaray
RRP:
Was £89 Now £55 | This timeless classic strikes the balance between comfort and chic while crafted with meticulous attention to detail in fabrics and yarns that lessen the impact on the environment.
Barbour
RRP: £99.95 | The Barbour Woodlane Knitted Jumper boasts a chunky cable stitch for a design that will outlast any trend or fashion-forward style.
Hobbs
RRP:
Was £119 Now £99 | A statement style, the Emmeline cable knit jumper is as soft as it is contemporary.
A post shared by Sinead McKeefry (@sineadmckeefry)
A photo posted by on
The look reminded us of the classic cable knit jumper Billy Crystal wore in the iconic rom-com When Harry Met Sally. The thick knitted material, chunky cable pattern and wide sleeves gave off a vintage, high-quality look that was so present in 1980's fashion.
Claudia's jumper featured a more modern roll-neck cut rather than a crew-neck, bringing this piece of quiet luxury style most certainly into the modern era.
Claudia's stylist paired this look with a knee-length tartan black and white skirt, opaque tights, and Chelsea boot style Dr Martens. The look perfectly highlighted Claudia's style for The Traitors, quintessential British meets Gothic librarian meets panda with a fantastic hair care routine.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
