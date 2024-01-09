Claudia Winkleman’s green jumper from The Traitors is a sell out - but there’s still a way to get the look

Claudia Winkleman’s cable knit green jumper from The Traitors has sold out already but there are so many ways to recreate this cosy winter look.

With the colder weather now fully setting in this winter, knitwear is the way to go and so many of us will be reaching for our best cream jumpers or black roll necks as neutral options often reign supreme. However, Claudia Winkleman’s green jumper on The Traitors season 2 just made an excellent case for going for something a little more statement, but still equally versatile in 2024. Her gorgeous menswear green knit from Japanese brand Kapital, featuring statement smiley face elbow details, made an appearance in episode 2 of The Traitors series 2 and since the episode aired it’s made quite the impression.

Take Inspiration from Claudia's Traitors Jumper

Whistles Ultimate Cashmere Jumper Visit Site RRP: £195 | Claudia Winkleman's green jumper might be out of stock but this fabulous khaki option from Whistles is similarly beautiful. Crafted from cashmere, the design is so timeless and easy to pair with everything from skirts to jeans. Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Visit Site RRP: Was £269 , Now £161 | This luxurious wool-cashmere mock-neck jumper is a lovely alternative to Claudia's khaki jumper. With its similar shade its equally versatile and has a relaxed silhouette and intricate cable knit design. Superdry Cable Knit Jumper Visit Site RRP: Was £64.99 , Now £45.49 | This classic khaki cable knit jumper is a brilliantly affordable piece of knitwear that can be effortlessly incorporated into your wardrobe. It features ribbed cuffs, collar and hem and is made from a cosy wool blend.

Styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia wore the oversized cable knit design with a matching green kilt from Scottish brand Bora and a pair of iconic Dr Martens Chelsea boots. As this particular jumper is a menswear piece, it fell to her hips and the presenter went for the oh-so-fabulous French Tuck, giving this knitwear piece even more of a relaxed feel.

Claudia’s green jumper features a ribbed hem, neckline and cuffs, as well as the classic and cosy cable knit design so popular in the colder months. The earthy green shade was a gorgeous choice and contrasted beautifully with her glossy dark hair, which she wore pulled back into a high ponytail. This allowed the jumper to really do all the talking on camera and in a post shared by Claudia on Instagram, the real surprise of this piece was revealed.

On each of the elbows is a distinctive smiley face in yellow and black which stands out dramatically on the otherwise very neutral jumper. This pop of colour is a great way to add a sense of fun into an outfit without affecting the piece’s wearability. Priced at £480, Claudia’s jumper is the perfect blend of practical and stylish with its woolly material and it’s perhaps no surprise that it’s sold out everywhere right now.

However, if your heart has been well and truly stolen by Claudia Winkleman’s green jumper there are plenty of alternative options to help you emulate this look - often with a much more affordable price tag.

Shop More Of Claudia's Traitors Outfit

Dr Martens Tall Chelsea Boots Visit Site RRP: £230 | If you want to style up your outfits like Claudia Winkleman did with her green Traitors jumper then these practical Chelsea boots are a must. Made from leather with an elasticated gusset, the slight platform and cleated sole make this unmistakably iconic. Brora Check Skirt Visit Site RRP: Was £325 , Now £189 | Claudia's exact kilt from Brora might not be in stock anymore, but this green tartan skirt is also stunning. Crafted in the UK from a mohair-wool blend, it has an A-line design and is inspired by traditional Scottish kilts. Hobbs Adley Skirt Visit Site RRP: Was £99 , Now £67.50 | With a navy and camel check pattern, this A-line skirt is a lovely addition to any winter wardrobe. It has a high waisted design, mini length and a side button closure.

Whether it’s a stunning cashmere blend jumper you’re tempted to invest in or a much more affordable wool blend knit, the high street currently has so many warm khaki jumpers discounted for January. We’re particularly taken by the Whistles ultimate cashmere plain jumper, though if you can’t get enough of the cable knit design on Claudia’s jumper then Ralph Lauren and Superdry both have some incredible earthy green options at the moment.

A piece like Claudia’s green jumper can easily be layered up with your best winter coats and boots in the colder months, as well as dressed up with leather trousers and heeled boots. If it’s the presenter’s styling that caught your attention you can also go all-out with the slightly edgy approach and pair a khaki jumper with some Dr Martens Chelsea boots.

For The Traitors season 2 Claudia added a kilt from Scottish brand Brora to complete her look. Her exact kilt is now sadly out of stock, but the brand also makes a wool-mohair blend skirt and Hobbs have a navy and camel checked skirt that would also look great with a knit like hers.