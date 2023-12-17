The best cream jumpers to instantly elevate any winter ensemble
Add warmth and elegance to your wardrobe with one of the best cream jumpers, available at every budget
Looking for a shortcut to timelessly chic winter ensembles? Then you need one of the best cream jumpers. A foolproof investment, you won't meet any fashion fanatic without one of them in their rotation.
The best jumpers are those that can be styled countless different ways and cream jumpers fit that bill better than any. Epitomising Quiet Luxury thanks to their minimalist and sleek feel, cream knits offer warmth and style in bucketloads. An enduring and refined style essential, the right one will be the puzzle piece to solve any wardrobe dilemma.
"Of course, make sure to care for your cream jumper according to the care label to keep it in tip-top condition," says our fashion editor Rivkie Baum. The lighter hue can be tricky to keep pristine, but when looked after properly, this will be a purchase you will wear on repeat year after year, earning serious style points in the process.
The best cream jumpers to invest in this season
RRP: £125 | The best oversized jumpers provide comfort and style in one simple step and the longer cut of this knit is both cosy and sleek. Plus, the front seam and ribbed hems elevate this beyond a plain knit without compromising on wearability.
RRP: £169 | "I love The White Company when looking for neutral-coloured knits such as the best cream jumpers," says Rivkie. "Masters at producing wardrobe classics, I know that the quality will be high and the styles timeless, which I always think is important when shopping for something as enduring as a cream jumper."
RRP: £24.99 | H&M is our go-to for affordable knits and this boxy fisherman style has timeless appeal. The simple crewneck shape and wide cut will look best styled with tights, a slinky midi skirt and a pair of the best black boots for seasonal parties.
RRP: £140 | For a more relaxed, sporty feel, a zip-up gets our vote. This Everlane piece is made from 100% wool, so you can be sure of an extra-cosy feel. Add to your best loungewear collection or throw on over jeans for weekend brunch dates or dog walks this season.
RRP: £85 | Delicate pointelle knits add a gorgeous dose of texture to winter outfit ideas and provide extra warmth without being too thick or stuffy. The scalloped collar and detailed cuffs add a premium edge whilst the rich cream hue is the ideal neutral.
RRP: £50 | Our shopping writer Hannah Holway swears by a cable knit. "I love this jumper because it's the perfect level of oversized, meaning I can throw it on over a skirt or jeans and feel super cosy," she says. "It's ideal for lounging around in but still looks put-together enough to wear to the office or out to dinner."
RRP: £35.99 | Doubling as one of the best jumper dresses thanks to its longer cut, the styling options are endless. Despite the affordable price tag, this cream jumper could easily fit in with designer picks due to its deep V neckline and thick knit fabric.
RRP: £895 | Loewe knitwear is some of the most stylish money can buy and this cardigan proves it. Tactile fabrics are a big autumn/winter fashion trend for 2023 and this fluffy mohair blend makes this the ideal cream jumper for turning heads year-round.
RRP: £97 | Arket is a brilliant affordable Quiet Luxury brand, particularly when it comes to jumpers. Combining a clean silhouette with ruffle details is the perfect recipe for a standout yet versatile piece of knitwear that will look just as good in the office as it will for winter parties.
RRP: £35 | Snug and stylish, a ribbed roll neck is a wardrobe essential in any hue, but especially in this bright cream. Made from recycled materials and the ideal length to tuck into one of the best sequin skirts, this jumper ticks every box.
RRP: £195 | Asymmetric necklines add instant party polish and we love that this can be worn off the shoulder or up for more coverage on casual days. With a form fit, this is an extra flattering and high-quality wool-blend knit to see you through winter in style.
RRP: £175 | One of the best cashmere jumpers on the high street, this collared V-neck is relaxed and breathable. Nailing how to dress simple but stylish, it will make even casual outfits look luxe.
RRP: £95 | Layer this funnel neck under one of the best Cos coats for unbeatable chicness and warmth. With batwing sleeves and a rounded shape, it is a refreshing take on a simple knit that will last for countless winters.
RRP: £99 | A slightly darker cream hue, this wool-blend jumper has classic and timeless appeal. The slightly shorter cut makes it the ideal piece to style with high-waisted trousers like metallic pants and a pair of dressy flats.
RRP: £69 | Although this looks like a standard crewneck from the front, this cream jumper features gathered pearl-embellished detailing on the sleeves that transform the look. Wear under the best John Lewis coats when on the move before revealing the gorgeous sparkle.
What to wear with a cream jumper
The beauty of the best cream jumpers is that they really can be styled with absolutely anything. From bold animal prints to bright metallics, they can tie any outfit together whilst adding a sleek edge.
However, they are particularly good for answering how to style jeans and teaming with bright patterns if you want to look extra smart. They also look gorgeous when worn with a matching cream slip skirt or white jeans if you're after a statement yet timeless ensemble.
Pay attention to the cut of your cream jumper to determine what it will look best with. Tuck baggier fits into high-waisted and tighter-fitting bottoms and opt for more form-fitting or V-neck cuts if you prefer to sport looser bottoms. But there's really no going wrong here - one of the most versatile items you can own, the best cream jumpers will slot effortlessly into any wardrobe.
Our experts:
With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.
Hannah is the UK Shopping Writer for woman&home. She's written on everything from period pants to wine subscriptions, and is especially interested in sustainable alternatives to well-known products, as well as books and homeware accessories. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hannah also explored evolving shopping trends at New York Magazine’s The Strategist UK, researching everything from face masks to status candles and even pens.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
