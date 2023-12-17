The best cream jumpers to instantly elevate any winter ensemble

Looking for a shortcut to timelessly chic winter ensembles? Then you need one of the best cream jumpers. A foolproof investment, you won't meet any fashion fanatic without one of them in their rotation.

The best jumpers are those that can be styled countless different ways and cream jumpers fit that bill better than any. Epitomising Quiet Luxury thanks to their minimalist and sleek feel, cream knits offer warmth and style in bucketloads. An enduring and refined style essential, the right one will be the puzzle piece to solve any wardrobe dilemma.

"Of course, make sure to care for your cream jumper according to the care label to keep it in tip-top condition," says our fashion editor Rivkie Baum. The lighter hue can be tricky to keep pristine, but when looked after properly, this will be a purchase you will wear on repeat year after year, earning serious style points in the process.

The best cream jumpers to invest in this season

What to wear with a cream jumper

The beauty of the best cream jumpers is that they really can be styled with absolutely anything. From bold animal prints to bright metallics, they can tie any outfit together whilst adding a sleek edge.

However, they are particularly good for answering how to style jeans and teaming with bright patterns if you want to look extra smart. They also look gorgeous when worn with a matching cream slip skirt or white jeans if you're after a statement yet timeless ensemble.

Pay attention to the cut of your cream jumper to determine what it will look best with. Tuck baggier fits into high-waisted and tighter-fitting bottoms and opt for more form-fitting or V-neck cuts if you prefer to sport looser bottoms. But there's really no going wrong here - one of the most versatile items you can own, the best cream jumpers will slot effortlessly into any wardrobe.

Our experts:

Rivkie Baum Social Links Navigation Fashion Channel Editor With over fifteen years' experience, Rivkie is an accomplished fashion editor, writer and stylist. Covering international fashion weeks, and styling photoshoots all over the world, Rivkie loves translating the trends in an accessible way to make fashion available for all budgets.