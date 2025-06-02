Reese Witherspoon nailed effortless elegance with pretty white cardigan and simple gold hoops
The actress reminds us why a cosy white cardigan is a warm evening essential
Caroline Parr
As we pull together staples for our summer capsule wardrobes, Reese Witherspoon has reminded us you can never go wrong with a pretty white cardigan - styling hers with some simple gold hoops, she nailed the chic casual look.
In the height of summer last year, Reese took to Instagram to share some sage advice with her fans, who loved her outfit just as much as they did her wise words. In the post, she was wearing a sweet short-sleeved cardigan - its crisp white colour and dainty crochet-like Pointelle stitching made it the perfect throw-on piece for when the summer breeze picks up.
Styling the pretty staple with some timeless jewellery, Reese added a pair of small gold hoops to her look. Their high-shine yellow-gold shade and chunky shape perfectly complemented the tiny gold buttons of her lightweight knitwear, making them the perfect staples to combine this season.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr explains: "Knitwear can be a tricky business in the summer months. The last thing you want is itchy wool when it's warm, but not hot enough to go without an extra layer. A pointelle cardigan like Reese's offers the perfect amount of coverage and style, and in easy-to-style white, you really can't go wrong."
Shop Classic Summer Cardigans
Ideal for balmy evenings, whether you opt for a short-sleeved style like Reese or prefer something with longer sleeves, a crisp white cardigan is a versatile addition to any summer capsule wardrobe, and Reese has made a great case for swapping out our best summer coats with a cozy knit like hers.
In the short Instagram video, we weren't able to see the rest of Reese's outfit, though the styling opportunities with a cardigan like hers are endless. We'd pair it with some lightweight linen trousers and white trainers for a casual look, or, to channel Reese's classic feminine style, a flowing summer dress with a delicate and dainty pattern.
No matter how you style your cardigan, choosing jewellery like Reese's is a timeless and classic way to finish off your outfit. Her chunky gold hoop earrings are an easy-to-wear staple that, as one of most timeless jewelery trends of all time, will see you through not only the summer, but through decades, and make sure you always look oh-so chic and stylish.
She can also be seen wearing a chunky gold chain along the collar of her cardigan in the footage. Rather than creating a stark contrast against the delicate knit, the necklace blended seamlessly with her bright blonde hair for an effortless, understated look.
The epitome of relaxed summer style, Reese opted for minimal make-up as she updated fans from her porch. Keeping within her light colour palette, she added a wash of light brown eyeshadow for a subtle smoky eye.
It seems that the Legally Blonde star has been taking style tips from Elle Woods, as she also wore a baby pink lipstick that the lawyer would have definitely approved of. A great choice for summer, the pastel shade also matched her subtle pink blush for a bright and sun-kissed look.
