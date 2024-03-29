Best summer coats for women to shop now and wear all season

Sunny weather is finally upon us, which means it's time to say goodbye to your winter puffers and embrace the best summer coats for women. Despite higher temperatures, reliable outerwear is still a necessity.

It's never too early to get your summer capsule wardrobe in order, and one of the best places to start has to be with your coats. No matter the climate where you live, you will almost certainly find yourself needing an extra layer in the evening or during cloudier days - but scouting out a piece that is just right for the weather can be a tricky task.

Whether you're after a summer coat for a formal occasion or just want a casual piece that you can throw over any warm weather outfit for a little more coverage, there are plenty of pieces across the price spectrum that are ideal for the upcoming season. Take note of some spring wardrobe decluttering tips and get your summer coat rotation ready for the months ahead with these fresh pieces.

Best summer coats for women

You will want to look for natural, breathable materials when shopping for the best summer coats for women. Linen coats - like the best linen dresses - will keep you nice and cool no matter the weather and they are right on trend for summer. Likewise, cotton outerwear will prevent overheating but keep a little extra heat in. These materials are also ideal in a capsule wardrobe for travel, as they are thin and easy to pack into your luggage.

If you live in a slightly cooler climate or like to be cosy year-round, shackets and quilted styles are ideal. They are lighter than your best winter coats, but with a little extra padding that will protect you from the chill. These are our current favourite summer jackets for women that are suitable for any and every occasion, as well as right on trend for the season.

Best summer coats for women to shop now

Can you wear coats in summer?

You can absolutely wear coats in the summer if the weather calls for it. It is unlikely that you will want to wear anything like your best puffer jackets during the warmer months, but there are plenty of summer coats for women that will add style and substance to your look whilst keeping you warm. Look for linen and cotton coats that can be used as an extra layer, but won't cause you to overheat.