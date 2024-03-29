Best summer coats for women to shop now and wear all season
The best summer coats for women will see you through warm, sunny weather in style
Sunny weather is finally upon us, which means it's time to say goodbye to your winter puffers and embrace the best summer coats for women. Despite higher temperatures, reliable outerwear is still a necessity.
It's never too early to get your summer capsule wardrobe in order, and one of the best places to start has to be with your coats. No matter the climate where you live, you will almost certainly find yourself needing an extra layer in the evening or during cloudier days - but scouting out a piece that is just right for the weather can be a tricky task.
Whether you're after a summer coat for a formal occasion or just want a casual piece that you can throw over any warm weather outfit for a little more coverage, there are plenty of pieces across the price spectrum that are ideal for the upcoming season. Take note of some spring wardrobe decluttering tips and get your summer coat rotation ready for the months ahead with these fresh pieces.
Best summer coats for women
You will want to look for natural, breathable materials when shopping for the best summer coats for women. Linen coats - like the best linen dresses - will keep you nice and cool no matter the weather and they are right on trend for summer. Likewise, cotton outerwear will prevent overheating but keep a little extra heat in. These materials are also ideal in a capsule wardrobe for travel, as they are thin and easy to pack into your luggage.
If you live in a slightly cooler climate or like to be cosy year-round, shackets and quilted styles are ideal. They are lighter than your best winter coats, but with a little extra padding that will protect you from the chill. These are our current favourite summer jackets for women that are suitable for any and every occasion, as well as right on trend for the season.
Best summer coats for women to shop now
Light
RRP: £199 | Smart and structured, this linen jacket is the perfect summer coat for women. Black is timelessly chic and the white stitching adds a trendy edge that will make any summer ensemble more fashion-forward.
Flattering
RRP: £89 | A cross between the best blazer and a midi coat, this linen-blend number is extra flattering around the waist. If your wardrobe is already full of jackets and you want a summer piece that is a little longer and more smart, this ticks every box.
Everyday
RRP: £39.50 | No one should be without one of the best denim jackets for women, and this affordable style will suit absolutely everyone. Nice and stretchy for comfortable wear and made out of 68% cotton, it is light enough for spring and summer wear.
Versatile
RRP: £37.99 | If you want a summer coat that is cosier than linen or cotton pieces, a shacket is ideal. This piece can also be layered with your best cashmere jumpers come autumn, so you are guaranteed year-round wear.
Smart
RRP: £219 | If you're on the hunt for a summer coat to wear to formal occasions like a wedding or christening, this light blue cotton blend coat is perfect. With just the right amount of coverage and not too thick for warm weather, it has timeless appeal.
Stylish
RRP: £250 | Made from 100% organic cotton, this is the best quilted jacket for summer wear. With a trendy grid pattern and wavy quilted texture, it will make even the most basic summer outfits much more interesting - and keep you warm whilst allowing air in and out.
Can you wear coats in summer?
You can absolutely wear coats in the summer if the weather calls for it. It is unlikely that you will want to wear anything like your best puffer jackets during the warmer months, but there are plenty of summer coats for women that will add style and substance to your look whilst keeping you warm. Look for linen and cotton coats that can be used as an extra layer, but won't cause you to overheat.
