Quilted jackets are perfect for the current weather - these are the best styles to shop now

In tricky transitional weather, the best quilted jackets are the perfect piece of outerwear. Bulky winter furs are on their way out, but we're not quite ready to ditch our coats altogether. Enter sleek and stylish quilted styles, providing ample warmth without any fuss.

Starting to feel like your best winter coats for women are too much for the pre-spring temperatures? It's time to invest in a quilted coat. Often called liners or shells thanks to their lightweight features, these padded styles are also designed to keep you warm without overheating - and they look extremely stylish too.

Every spring capsule wardrobe needs a jacket that can stand up to all weather conditions and a quilted coat provides just that. Whether you want a casual denim piece to sport on weekends or a sleek bomber-style for styling up office ensembles, we've found the best quilted jackets to shop now.

The best quilted jackets to shop now

Are quilted jackets still in style?

Quilted jackets are set to be one of the biggest outerwear trends this spring. Spotted in London Fashion Week street style shots and across the high street, it is clear that this is the coat of choice for 2024. And according to Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Stylist, Luxury Fashion Expert & Contributor to Margo Paige, this season's "materials to look out for include lightweight quilted shells."

Yenia Hernández Fonseca Social Links Navigation Stylist, Luxury Fashion Expert & Contributor to Margo Paige Yenia is a writer, stylist, and visual presentation designer with over ten years of experience in the luxury fashion industry working with globally recognized designers, high-end specialty stores, and premium service companies. She's also the founder of @RockFashionHistory, a fashion studies Instagram account that explores the relationship between fashion and identity in rock & roll culture.

What are quilted jackets good for?

Quilted jackets are perfect for bridging the gap between winter and spring. On those days where a heavy fur or bulky puffer feels like too much, but just a knit or a light leather jacket feels too thin, a quilted jacket fits the bill brilliantly. Plus, many are water-resistant so ideal for light showers. In dark or neutral hues, they can be worn for almost any occasion, so there is no end to their versatility either.