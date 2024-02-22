Quilted jackets are perfect for the current weather - these are the best styles to shop now
Bridging the gap between winter and spring outerwear, the best quilted jackets are a wardrobe staple
In tricky transitional weather, the best quilted jackets are the perfect piece of outerwear. Bulky winter furs are on their way out, but we're not quite ready to ditch our coats altogether. Enter sleek and stylish quilted styles, providing ample warmth without any fuss.
Starting to feel like your best winter coats for women are too much for the pre-spring temperatures? It's time to invest in a quilted coat. Often called liners or shells thanks to their lightweight features, these padded styles are also designed to keep you warm without overheating - and they look extremely stylish too.
Every spring capsule wardrobe needs a jacket that can stand up to all weather conditions and a quilted coat provides just that. Whether you want a casual denim piece to sport on weekends or a sleek bomber-style for styling up office ensembles, we've found the best quilted jackets to shop now.
The best quilted jackets to shop now
Most stylish
RRP: £79 | Made from 100% recycled polyester, this is one of the warmest quilted jackets with style points to match. We love the elasticated pockets, wavy padding, and rounded neckline that is perfect for styling with one of the best scarves for women.
Best everyday
RRP: £159 | Everlane is one of the best sustainable clothing brands, especially when it comes to outerwear. With a longer cut and stylish black hue, this is the ideal everyday piece for every occasion. Team with barrel leg jeans or tailored trousers for the office.
Best denim
RRP: £45 | The best denim jackets for women are timelessly cool, but they aren't always the most practical outside of summer. This version is one of the best ladies' padded coats for extra warmth that won't sacrifice on the effortlessly chic finish of denim washes.
Best long
RRP: £189 | The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the best Barbour jackets and we can see why. This longer-line style is great for those who want something to keep their whole body warm. A go-to brand for chic quilted styles, you can't go wrong with any of them.
Best sustainable
RRP: £165 | Finisterre has an impressive selection of the best waterproof jackets for women, but the brand's pieces get big style points too. Available in rose, olive, or navy, this lightweight jacket can be worn under a waterproof shell or over a basic tee or thermal this spring.
Best layering
RRP: £135 | You may know Rains for making the best parkas for women, but its padded numbers are just as deserving of attention. Packed with insulating padding and with a wide grid pattern to keep in the heat, this is our top pick for layering all season.
Best patterned
RRP: £188 | When the sun is shining, there's nothing better than a statement jacket to turn heads. The Free People Chloe jacket comes in six different vibrant patterns and has a perfectly slouchy silhouette that will balance out with tighter straight leg jeans or midi skirts.
Best oversized
RRP: £135 | This season's best Cos coats are worth the investment. Designed to be oversized, this diamond quilt is filled with a recycled down and feather padding for cosiness. Take tips from how to wash a puffer jacket to keep on top of any staining.
Best sporty
RRP: £198 | Designed with unpredictable weather in mind, the water-repellent and ripstop fabric of this quilted jacket can stand up against the elements. Style with a pair of the warmest leggings and trainers post-gym or layer with a chunky knit during cold snaps.
Are quilted jackets still in style?
Quilted jackets are set to be one of the biggest outerwear trends this spring. Spotted in London Fashion Week street style shots and across the high street, it is clear that this is the coat of choice for 2024. And according to Yenia Hernández Fonseca, Stylist, Luxury Fashion Expert & Contributor to Margo Paige, this season's "materials to look out for include lightweight quilted shells."
Yenia is a writer, stylist, and visual presentation designer with over ten years of experience in the luxury fashion industry working with globally recognized designers, high-end specialty stores, and premium service companies. She's also the founder of @RockFashionHistory, a fashion studies Instagram account that explores the relationship between fashion and identity in rock & roll culture.
What are quilted jackets good for?
Quilted jackets are perfect for bridging the gap between winter and spring. On those days where a heavy fur or bulky puffer feels like too much, but just a knit or a light leather jacket feels too thin, a quilted jacket fits the bill brilliantly. Plus, many are water-resistant so ideal for light showers. In dark or neutral hues, they can be worn for almost any occasion, so there is no end to their versatility either.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
Employers will be legally required to make 'reasonable adjustments' for people facing menopause
New menopause legislation has been put into place by the ECHR which will protect employees and force employers to make adjustments
By Laura Harman Published
-
What is Monty Don's genius Bulb Lasagne planting method? And why should you be doing it now?
Gardening guru Monty Don has shared his 'Bulb Lasagne' planting method, explaining why we should all be doing it
By Emily Smith Published