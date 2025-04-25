Queen Letizia’s cropped Maje blazer has all the elegance of Chanel and it’s got us shopping boucle styles
There are some items that make you feel instantly more put-together whenever you wear them and we think a boucle jacket is one of them.
Perhaps the most iconic of all boucle jackets are those crafted by Chanel and over the years they’ve become synonymous with classic sophistication. The luxurious pieces will always be original, but we’ve spotted so many stunning boucle designs recently.
This includes the cropped Maje jacket worn by Queen Letizia of Spain for the Youth Literature Awards on 24th April. You’d be forgiven for thinking that this could be Chanel and it’s a style you could incorporate into so many spring outfit ideas.
Her Majesty’s jacket had short sleeves that fell to just above her elbows and was collarless for a contemporary feel. The texture of the boucle fabric brought a softness to her monochrome look and jewelled buttons took the glamour up another notch.
Shop Queen Letizia's Jacket
Exact Style Match
It might not seem like it at first glance but Queen Letizia is wearing the jacket from a Maje 2-in-1 dress. The design features a short, slightly flared skirt and the short jacket with embellished buttons. Hers is white but they still sell it in ecru if you want to invest in this gorgeous piece.
With long sleeves and a collared neckline, this boucle jacket is such a fabulous outerwear option to layer over co-ords and dresses as part of your date night outfits. The shoulder pads give it extra structure and the gold-toned buttons at the front and flap pockets look very luxurious.
Also available in black, this affordable boucle jacket is the epitome of elegance. It's collarless like Queen Letizia's Maje jacket and the buttons on the front embellished with pearl beads that are so beautiful. Throw on with jeans and a T-shirt and you'll instantly feel more dressed-up.
Shop More Boucle
This stylish boucle skirt has a classic A-line shape, with a midaxi-length hem and fastens with a discreet back zip. The split at the back is great for ease of movement and is still quite modest. The ecru shade is gorgeous and you can throw on a boucle jacket to create a co-ord.
If you love the boucle jacket look but prefer to wear darker colours then this black jacket is a lovely alternative. It's made from a cotton and wool mix tweed fabric and has two front patch pockets, a rounded neckline and straight shape.
These embellishments were minimal and so didn’t disrupt the understated beauty that we love about boucle jackets. Queen Letizia went for a snowy white colourway that isn’t sold anymore but French clothing brand Maje still makes this design in an equally versatile ecru.
What you might not have realised looking at her outfit at the awards, though, is that this jacket is part of a two-piece. Maje has several 2-in-1 dresses and this jacket forms the top, with a matching boucle mini dress underneath.
Perhaps because it’s actually two items in one, it’s got a rather luxurious price tag. Thankfully, because boucle jackets have surged in popularity again in recent years there are plenty of alternatives out there to give you a similarly classy look.
Textured, cropped jackets with statement buttons like the Queen’s are the perfect option for special date night outfits and workwear looks. You can also layer them over far more casual ensembles like blue jeans and T-shirts to elevate them.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Queen Letizia styled her Maje jacket with a pair of ultra wide-leg black trousers. The high-waisted cut meant that they rose to just above her jacket, ensuring a modest finish.
The structure of her tailored trousers complemented the shape of her outerwear and she carried a matching black top handle bag. Her black shoes were just visible beneath her hems and we love how striking the contrast between the black and white tones was.
As much as the royals love wearing vibrant colours, you definitely don’t have to for your outfit to make a big impact. French style is often focused on minimal colour palettes and timeless silhouettes.
So particularly when you’re wearing boucle and recreating a Chanel-esque look, it can be lovely to keep to neutral tones like black, white, navy or cream.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Is Jamie Oliver's Air Fryer the new Ninja? I put the chef's best to the test
The Jamie Oliver by Tefal Dual Easy Fry & Grill Air Fryer does exactly what the chef is known for: easy, speedy, simple cooking. It's perfect for families.
By Laura Honey
-
Susanna Reid's flattering, summer-ready Boden twirl dress is now discounted – but not for long
With 25% off until midnight on 27th April, we suggest you snap up this stand-out summer dress now
By Molly Smith
-
Princess Eugenie gives knitwear a spring makeover with short sleeved jumper and satin skirt at poignant London visit
Princess Eugenie isn’t a working member of the Royal Family, but she’s a dedicated Patron of several vital charities and organisations.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Bye skinny jeans, hello palazzo trousers - Meghan Markle nails New York spring style with her ultra-wide leg look
Jeans will never fully be replaced in my wardrobe but I’ve been finding myself drawn to wearing trousers more and more recently.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton is that you? Her floral dress, side-swept fringe and pink blazer deserve a comeback
The building blocks for the Princess’ signature style were always there in her looks and this outfit can easily be updated for 2025.
By Emma Shacklock
-
I’ve been writing about the royals for years - here’s what I predict Kate Middleton will wear at Easter (and what I wish she’d wear instead)
All eyes will be on the Princess of Wales if she attends the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service for the first time since 2023
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton's go-to bag for special occasions is a wedding season essential you'll reach for time and time again
The Princess of Wales always reaches for the same elegant style of bag for formal events and it works beautifully for weddings.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Kate Middleton declares baker boy hats back for 2025 in new Love Actually-esque outfit
The Princess of Wales's signature style is all about timelessness but that doesn’t mean that she never gets on board with trends.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Forget-me-not blue is the pastel Duchess Sophie always comes back to - it might've overtaken pistachio as our favourite this season
The royals love wearing a range of colours for engagements and visits, but there are a few hues that each of them gravitate towards the most.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Royal style made casual - Zara Tindall's one-shoulder dress, denim jacket and Aspinal bag are the epitome of chic summer comfort
Zara Tindall's outfit in Bahrain was a more relaxed take on her signature style and was made up of timeless staples.
By Emma Shacklock