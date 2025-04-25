Queen Letizia’s cropped Maje blazer has all the elegance of Chanel and it’s got us shopping boucle styles

There are some items that make you feel instantly more put-together whenever you wear them and we think a boucle jacket is one of them.

Queen Letizia of Spain wears a boucle jacket as she attends the &quot;El Barco De Vapor&quot; and &quot;Gran Angular&quot; Youth Literature Awards at the Real Casa de Correos on April 24, 2025
Perhaps the most iconic of all boucle jackets are those crafted by Chanel and over the years they’ve become synonymous with classic sophistication. The luxurious pieces will always be original, but we’ve spotted so many stunning boucle designs recently.

This includes the cropped Maje jacket worn by Queen Letizia of Spain for the Youth Literature Awards on 24th April. You’d be forgiven for thinking that this could be Chanel and it’s a style you could incorporate into so many spring outfit ideas.

Her Majesty’s jacket had short sleeves that fell to just above her elbows and was collarless for a contemporary feel. The texture of the boucle fabric brought a softness to her monochrome look and jewelled buttons took the glamour up another notch.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the "El Barco De Vapor" and "Gran Angular" Youth Literature Awards at the Real Casa de Correos on April 24, 2025

Shop Queen Letizia's Jacket

Maje 2-in-1 Ecru Tweed DressExact Style Match
Maje 2-in-1 Ecru Tweed Dress

It might not seem like it at first glance but Queen Letizia is wearing the jacket from a Maje 2-in-1 dress. The design features a short, slightly flared skirt and the short jacket with embellished buttons. Hers is white but they still sell it in ecru if you want to invest in this gorgeous piece.

Zara Cropped Boucle Jacket
Zara Cropped Boucle Jacket

With long sleeves and a collared neckline, this boucle jacket is such a fabulous outerwear option to layer over co-ords and dresses as part of your date night outfits. The shoulder pads give it extra structure and the gold-toned buttons at the front and flap pockets look very luxurious.

H&M White Collarless Boucle Jacket
H&M Collarless Boucle Jacket

Also available in black, this affordable boucle jacket is the epitome of elegance. It's collarless like Queen Letizia's Maje jacket and the buttons on the front embellished with pearl beads that are so beautiful. Throw on with jeans and a T-shirt and you'll instantly feel more dressed-up.

Shop More Boucle

M&S Boucle Split Back Midi Skirt
M&S Boucle Split Back Skirt

This stylish boucle skirt has a classic A-line shape, with a midaxi-length hem and fastens with a discreet back zip. The split at the back is great for ease of movement and is still quite modest. The ecru shade is gorgeous and you can throw on a boucle jacket to create a co-ord.

Mango Black Tweed Jacket
Mango Black Tweed Jacket

If you love the boucle jacket look but prefer to wear darker colours then this black jacket is a lovely alternative. It's made from a cotton and wool mix tweed fabric and has two front patch pockets, a rounded neckline and straight shape.

Whistles Ivory Lucie Boucle Top
Whistles Ivory Lucie Boucle Top

Made from a textured boucle fabric this tank top is an elevated basic you can style with jeans, trousers or skirts with ease. It was designed as part of a three-piece set with a matching blazer and skirt, but is stunning as a separate item.

These embellishments were minimal and so didn’t disrupt the understated beauty that we love about boucle jackets. Queen Letizia went for a snowy white colourway that isn’t sold anymore but French clothing brand Maje still makes this design in an equally versatile ecru.

What you might not have realised looking at her outfit at the awards, though, is that this jacket is part of a two-piece. Maje has several 2-in-1 dresses and this jacket forms the top, with a matching boucle mini dress underneath.

Perhaps because it’s actually two items in one, it’s got a rather luxurious price tag. Thankfully, because boucle jackets have surged in popularity again in recent years there are plenty of alternatives out there to give you a similarly classy look.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the "El Barco De Vapor" and "Gran Angular" Youth Literature Awards

Textured, cropped jackets with statement buttons like the Queen’s are the perfect option for special date night outfits and workwear looks. You can also layer them over far more casual ensembles like blue jeans and T-shirts to elevate them.

Queen Letizia styled her Maje jacket with a pair of ultra wide-leg black trousers. The high-waisted cut meant that they rose to just above her jacket, ensuring a modest finish.

The structure of her tailored trousers complemented the shape of her outerwear and she carried a matching black top handle bag. Her black shoes were just visible beneath her hems and we love how striking the contrast between the black and white tones was.

Queen Letizia stands holding her handbag as she attends the "El Barco De Vapor" and "Gran Angular" Youth Literature Awards at the Real Casa de Correos on April 24

As much as the royals love wearing vibrant colours, you definitely don’t have to for your outfit to make a big impact. French style is often focused on minimal colour palettes and timeless silhouettes.

So particularly when you’re wearing boucle and recreating a Chanel-esque look, it can be lovely to keep to neutral tones like black, white, navy or cream.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

