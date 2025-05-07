Pink, white and animal print - Queen Mary shows how spring suits should be styled
The Queen of Denmark just made me re-think how I'm wearing tailoring this season as she mixed up colours and textures.
If, like me, you’re in need of some new spring outfit ideas then you’re in luck as Queen Mary of Denmark has just re-ignited my love of tailoring. Blazers, smart trousers and waistcoats might seem more of a cold-weather ensemble, but they really don’t have to be.
Not the way Queen Mary wore hers, anyway. She attended a concert at the Royal Danish Academy of Music on 6th May wearing a Max Mara blazer, collared waistcoat and wide-leg trousers.
One way to make tailored staples feel stylish and less business-wear is to step away from matching sets and mix up textures. Her Majesty’s jacket was a rose-pink shade and was crafted from breathable linen.
Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit
A linen blazer is an investment piece and this is one of those show-stopping jackets that will brighten up a simple spring look. You can throw it on with jeans and shirts for a pop of colour or layer over your best wedding guest dresses. With the code PQ4D you can currently get 15% off this single-breasted style.
Crafted from a breathable linen blend material, this tailored waistcoat would look beautiful with jeans and skirts as well as with matching white trousers. It has a high neckline and tan buttons running down the front. On cooler days you could layer this over a T-shirt or long-sleeved top too.
A great pair of white tailored trousers like these will see you through spring and summer in style. This design features a wide-leg silhouette like Queen Mary's trousers , with gorgeous pleats and a high-rise waist. There are belt loops so you can accessorise them easily and handy pockets.
Slingback heels are brilliant for summer and these ones have a chic pointed toe, manageable heel and a buckle fastening the strap around your heel. The gold-toned detailing on the front gives them a glamorous edge and the snake print design is striking but very neutral-toned.
This shade of pink is not only stunning, but also very neutral which makes it easy to wear with a range of different outfits. It's discounted in the sale and has short handle straps and a longer clip-on shoulder strap so you can carry it multiple ways. The inside is roomy enough for all your essentials, but it's still dainty.
These affordable earrings would be a subtle addition to your everyday jewellery but they make a big difference. They're 18k gold plated on brass and have a huggie closure and the dainty pearl drop charm. If you prefer cool-toned metals then this design also comes in a silver plated version.
The fabric had a relaxed drape to it and the Queen used this to make her spring suit more of a smart casual outfit. Although it was single breasted and could be fastened at the front, she chose to wear it open.
This also meant that the rest of her Max Mara look could be appreciated as she arrived for the concert in Frederiksberg. I noticed that the waistcoat and palazzo trousers were the same ones Queen Mary’s stepped out in regularly since 2017.
It’s clear that despite the royals having a rather large clothing collection, they still have their favourite pieces like all of us do. The Max Mara Cariddi trousers and vest were made from silk panama and the creamy white shade was a bright contrast against her pink jacket.
The waistcoat also featured a blazer-style lapel collar and a streamlined waist belt for extra shaping. Pleats in the trousers gave them structure and there’s nothing I find more comfortable in the warmer months than wide-leg designs.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The loose, flowy silhouette is so easy to wear when it’s sunny. If you’ve ever been put-off the idea of wearing tailored trousers in the heat, then why not consider a pair of palazzo or wide-leg trousers instead? They have the same polished feel, but are breezy.
Queen Mary’s pairing of the pink blazer and white two-piece was a revelation to me too. Paler colours are perfect for the season and choosing different, breathable fabrics transformed this suit into something spring-appropriate.
Another detail that helped make Her Majesty’s outfit so chic was her shoes. She wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels with a subtle pink snake pattern and pointed toe.
These heels were barely visible under the voluminous trousers, but they were a fun addition that immediately caught my eye. Animal print remains a huge trend and all of the ways you’d style leopard print would work for snake patterns too.
Footwear and handbags are a great place to start with animal print as they don’t overwhelm the rest of your outfit and snake print tends to be quite delicate and neutral-toned. I love coordinating my accessories, but Queen Mary did the opposite for the concert.
Her bag was a beige-pink top handle design by Max Mara and I think she definitely made the right choice not to go for an animal print handbag. Keeping the pattern minimal tied in with the sophistication of the tailoring.
This was such a beautiful look for the concert, which she attended as Patron of the Royal Danish Academy of Music.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Are Beth and Teejay from MAFS Australia still together?
When the 2025 experiment came to an end, did MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay want to continue with their union?
-
Malpractice season 2 ending explained: What happens to James?
Another overworked doctor and another malpractice case - what happens to Dr James Ford at the end of the series?
-
Carole Middleton convinced us to revive our skinny jeans with her timeless styling
Carole Middleton's signature looks are always so classic and her way of wearing skinny jeans is something worth taking note of
-
Duchess Sophie's baby pink dress was a love letter to gingham - her style is a timely reminder of how elegant the classic summer print can be
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought back one of her favourite summery dresses for the procession to mark Victory in Europe Day.
-
Meghan Markle goes makeup-free in podcast interview as she details sweet gesture from Archie and Lili
The Duchess of Sussex just appeared on someone else's podcast for the first time since she married Prince Harry in 2019.
-
Duchess Sophie flies the flag for moody florals as a striking alternative to spring pastels
The Duchess of Edinburgh has swayed me away from my favourite lighter shades to something a little deeper.
-
Bingo! Duchess Sophie's got a combination that works for wedding season and everyday - polka dots and espadrille wedges
It’s such a time-solver whenever you find an outfit that you can make work for special occasions and day-to-day life.
-
Kate Middleton's breezy Boden shirt hasn't sold out yet - but with 15% off it's sure to
The Princess of Wales stepped out on her wedding anniversary wearing a high street linen shirt and it's an easy staple for spring.
-
The Princess of Wales just stepped out on her wedding anniversary in trending jewellery that I noticed straight away
What’s better than one gorgeous necklace? A timeless jewellery stack - and that’s just what the Princess of Wales wore in Scotland.
-
We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress and updo – it's such an elegant look
Carole's outfit choices never fail to impress us - and her red dress is a classic