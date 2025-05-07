Pink, white and animal print - Queen Mary shows how spring suits should be styled

If, like me, you’re in need of some new spring outfit ideas then you’re in luck as Queen Mary of Denmark has just re-ignited my love of tailoring. Blazers, smart trousers and waistcoats might seem more of a cold-weather ensemble, but they really don’t have to be.

Not the way Queen Mary wore hers, anyway. She attended a concert at the Royal Danish Academy of Music on 6th May wearing a Max Mara blazer, collared waistcoat and wide-leg trousers.

One way to make tailored staples feel stylish and less business-wear is to step away from matching sets and mix up textures. Her Majesty’s jacket was a rose-pink shade and was crafted from breathable linen.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Mary's Outfit

The fabric had a relaxed drape to it and the Queen used this to make her spring suit more of a smart casual outfit. Although it was single breasted and could be fastened at the front, she chose to wear it open.

This also meant that the rest of her Max Mara look could be appreciated as she arrived for the concert in Frederiksberg. I noticed that the waistcoat and palazzo trousers were the same ones Queen Mary’s stepped out in regularly since 2017.

It’s clear that despite the royals having a rather large clothing collection, they still have their favourite pieces like all of us do. The Max Mara Cariddi trousers and vest were made from silk panama and the creamy white shade was a bright contrast against her pink jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

The waistcoat also featured a blazer-style lapel collar and a streamlined waist belt for extra shaping. Pleats in the trousers gave them structure and there’s nothing I find more comfortable in the warmer months than wide-leg designs.

The loose, flowy silhouette is so easy to wear when it’s sunny. If you’ve ever been put-off the idea of wearing tailored trousers in the heat, then why not consider a pair of palazzo or wide-leg trousers instead? They have the same polished feel, but are breezy.

Queen Mary’s pairing of the pink blazer and white two-piece was a revelation to me too. Paler colours are perfect for the season and choosing different, breathable fabrics transformed this suit into something spring-appropriate.

Another detail that helped make Her Majesty’s outfit so chic was her shoes. She wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels with a subtle pink snake pattern and pointed toe.

(Image credit: Photo by Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images)

These heels were barely visible under the voluminous trousers, but they were a fun addition that immediately caught my eye. Animal print remains a huge trend and all of the ways you’d style leopard print would work for snake patterns too.

Footwear and handbags are a great place to start with animal print as they don’t overwhelm the rest of your outfit and snake print tends to be quite delicate and neutral-toned. I love coordinating my accessories, but Queen Mary did the opposite for the concert.

Her bag was a beige-pink top handle design by Max Mara and I think she definitely made the right choice not to go for an animal print handbag. Keeping the pattern minimal tied in with the sophistication of the tailoring.

This was such a beautiful look for the concert, which she attended as Patron of the Royal Danish Academy of Music.