One co-ord, so much versatility - Amanda Holden is fabulous in candy pink maxi skirt and matching top at Chelsea Flower Show

Summer is one of the busiest times of year for events - from family BBQs to garden parties and, of course, weddings. We often find ourselves rushing to find the best wedding guest dresses for them, but I’m here to make the case for co-ords.

Skirt and top sets can be every bit as elegant - with the added bonus of being much more versatile. I can imagine Amanda Holden re-wearing her Suzannah London Palm Beach co-ord in various different ways over the next few months.

She debuted it on Day 1 of the Chelsea Flower Show. This event is all about magnificent floral displays and many celebrities tend to echo this with their outfits, but Amanda’s maxi skirt and blouse had a bright pink chevron pattern instead.

(Image credit: Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Skirt Co-Ord Sets

Next Floral Puffed Sleeve Blouse £30 at Next Also available in a navy giant polka dot version, this delicate floral co-ord from Next is affordable and stunning for summer days and events. The top has an on-trend bubble hem shape, a rounded neckline and short puffed sleeves. As well as looking great with the matching skirt, it would also work with jeans and linen trousers. Nobody's Child Leopard Print Top Was £52, Now £36.40 at Nobody's Child A swing top is perfect for those hot days when you don't want to be wearing anything tight and the leopard print design of this one is so fun. It buttons up the back and has a high, rounded neckline. Leave this draped over the top of the matching skirt for a chic all-in-one look. Phase Eight Evalina Print Top £69 at Phase Eight I love the postcard-inspired print and scalloped hem on both the Evalina top and skirt that are new in this season. The set is made from 100% cotton and the top has a classic cami shape with delicate spaghetti straps. The mix of navy and white is striking but still incredibly neutral. Next Ecru Floral Print Maxi Skirt £32 at Next With an elegant a A-line shape, this maxi skirt is made from a lightweight fabric that has a lovely drape to it. The zip is concealed and it's lined for a comfortable finish. To dress it down for a more low-key occasion I'd swap the matching top for a cami top or T-shirt in one of the colours that feature in the pattern. Nobody's Child Linen-Blend Maxi Was £75, Now £52.50 at Nobody's Child This leopard print maxi skirt has a column shape, elasticated waist and is made from a breathable linen blend. The Mila skirt is a sell-out style for Nobody's Child and now this is in the sale I wouldn't be surprised to see this fly off the shelves quickly. Phase Eight Evalina Maxi Skirt £110 at Phase Eight Even if you don't invest in the full Evalina set from Phase Eight, this cotton skirt is one of those items that is so useful to have in your collection. You can dress it up with espadrilles or heeled sandals, but it would also look wonderful with a T-shirt tucked and plain white trainers.

Suzannah is one of the best British clothing brands and is loved by the royals. This set is made from lightweight silk crepe de chine and lined with pure silk - something reflected in the rather luxurious price tag.

The skirt is high rise which is pretty much the only cut I wear nowadays and it’s worth choosing if you love accentuating your waist. It’s also handy if you want to tuck a T-shirt or cami in as it looks a little more seamless and holds your top in place.

Amanda Holden’s skirt has hidden side seam pockets as an extra practical detail and the print is a retro pink and cream chevron. If that wasn’t fabulous enough, running along the bottom is a border of jade and sea-green seashells and pearls.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

The TV star brought the beach to Chelsea with this maxi skirt and she styled it with the matching blouse. This has a folded collar, square-cut sleeves and a softly structured bodice.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Her look was finished off with the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in Pistachio and Sage and green pointed toe shoes that tied in with the seashell print. The timeless silhouettes gave Amanda’s outfit a sense of sophistication and so the bolder pattern and colours didn’t feel too much and added some fun.

I loved this particular co-ord, but what struck me the most was how brilliant sets like this are for the summer. With a dress you essentially get one outfit and you can make it slightly different depending on your accessories and layers.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images)

Alternatively, a co-ord top and your favourite jeans or linen trousers are a failsafe combination as a smart-casual outfit. I often forget about skirt and top sets when I think of 'co-ords' and only consider tailored ones, but the flowiness of a maxi skirt is so lovely on a warm day and when you want to feel more elegant and feminine.

Amanda Holden's Chelsea Flower Show outfit was a good reminder for me and as much as I love floral dresses, it was lovely to see a different print and silhouette showcased there.