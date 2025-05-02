Reese Witherspoon’s elegant white mini dress reminds us of Chanel in the best way and boucle will never go out of style

Now the weather is (finally!) warming up we can throw ourselves into coming up with spring outfit ideas and Reese has proved that boucle should always make the cut. It’s often seen as a more wintery fabric, but the actor’s snowy white boucle dress is perfect for spring.

She wore the Oscar De La Renta belted tweed mini dress to the F1 Academy and American Express screening of F1: The Academy in Miami and although the design was simple, it was also incredibly striking. The dress fell to just above knee-length and had a fitted waist complete with a matching, slim belt and gold-toned floral brooches.

We often see embellished buttons or glimmering thread in boucle pieces, but the brooches were something a little different. Reese’s dress was lined in silk and was crafted from a cotton-blend tweed in an ivory white shade.

(Image credit: Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

If you’re daunted by the idea of wearing a dress with a shorter hemline, we’d advise going for a silhouette that’s as classic as Reese’s dress, with its shift shape and high neckline. This helps to balance things out and make the mini length feel more elevated.

The boucle fabric also took her outfit to another level of elegance. It instantly reminded us of Chanel, which is known for its iconic use of this material for everything from cropped button-up jackets to mini skirts and even handbags.

The texture of a tweed/boucle material has a traditional feel and is particularly gorgeous in monochrome shades which make it more understated. It’s one of those fabrics that will never go out of fashion and Reese Witherspoon proved this in Florida.

(Image credit: Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Her outfit didn’t immediately scream ‘2025’ and yet it looked right at home in this era, just as it would have done decades ago. She paired her Oscar De La Renta dress with plain white court shoe heels and allowed the dress to shine.

To make this into more of a smart-casual outfit we’d swap these shoes for ballet flats or loafers - both of which are styles associated with Chanel. This approach would also work if you have a midi or knee-length boucle dress or a skirt rather than a mini.

Alternatively, to bring an element of Reese’s chic style into your own outfits why not consider investing in a boucle jacket? These can be layered over the simplest outfits to give them a polished edge and also work with occasionwear.

(Image credit: Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The actor’s choice of a white dress felt especially spring-like and paler toned boucle items can be worn right through the season. Reese accessorised with gold hoop earrings to tie in with the brooches on her dress and wore her blonde tresses in loose waves.

This was a beautiful and smart ensemble for the high-profile screening, which was in collaboration with her production company Hello Sunshine and Netflix.