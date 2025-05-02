Reese Witherspoon’s elegant white mini dress reminds us of Chanel in the best way and boucle will never go out of style
Mini dresses aren’t for everyone, but Reese Witherspoon’s timeless, sophisticated outfit is something we can all be inspired by.
Now the weather is (finally!) warming up we can throw ourselves into coming up with spring outfit ideas and Reese has proved that boucle should always make the cut. It’s often seen as a more wintery fabric, but the actor’s snowy white boucle dress is perfect for spring.
She wore the Oscar De La Renta belted tweed mini dress to the F1 Academy and American Express screening of F1: The Academy in Miami and although the design was simple, it was also incredibly striking. The dress fell to just above knee-length and had a fitted waist complete with a matching, slim belt and gold-toned floral brooches.
We often see embellished buttons or glimmering thread in boucle pieces, but the brooches were something a little different. Reese’s dress was lined in silk and was crafted from a cotton-blend tweed in an ivory white shade.
Shop Boucle Dresses Like Reese's
The Nadine Merabi Simone dress comes in three colours and has a similar timeless feel to Reese's Oscar De La Renta one. It has a modest high neckline, short cap sleeves and a tulip-shaped skirt. The faux pockets are embellished with a pearl trim and there are also functional pockets on either side too.
When you're wearing a mini dress, simplicity is the way to go and it doesn't come more pared-back than this Mango piece. It's sleeveless, with a high slash neckline and is completely plain, allowing the texture of the fabric to do all the talking. Throw on with a blazer and ballet flats for a very Chanel-inspired outfit.
This dress is currently under £30 in the sale and the shorter hemline is balanced out by the short sleeves and smart, collared neckline. It's lined and the skirt gently flares out from the fitted bodice. Contrasting black buttons draw the eye and this would be fabulous as part of a full monochrome look.
Shop More Boucle
Featuring embellished buttons and a beautiful A-line silhouette, this tweed-style dress oozes sophistication. It falls to just above the knee and there is subtle fringing around the neckline and waist. The creamy white base fabric is run through with mint and pink threads for a spring-like feel.
If you love the boucle style of Reese's dress then you might also admire this ivory cropped jacket as much as we do. It's perfect for layering over a simple jeans and a T-shirt outfit to give it a fashion-forward edge and has shoulder pads and a collar for a smart, structured look.
With a pair of black sandal heels or espadrille wedges, this dress would make the perfect spring/summer outfit. It has a flowing midi length skirt and a lapel collar, with a black belt and buttons down the front. On a cooler day we'd add a black or cream cardigan or a blazer as a chic extra layer
If you’re daunted by the idea of wearing a dress with a shorter hemline, we’d advise going for a silhouette that’s as classic as Reese’s dress, with its shift shape and high neckline. This helps to balance things out and make the mini length feel more elevated.
The boucle fabric also took her outfit to another level of elegance. It instantly reminded us of Chanel, which is known for its iconic use of this material for everything from cropped button-up jackets to mini skirts and even handbags.
The texture of a tweed/boucle material has a traditional feel and is particularly gorgeous in monochrome shades which make it more understated. It’s one of those fabrics that will never go out of fashion and Reese Witherspoon proved this in Florida.
Her outfit didn’t immediately scream ‘2025’ and yet it looked right at home in this era, just as it would have done decades ago. She paired her Oscar De La Renta dress with plain white court shoe heels and allowed the dress to shine.
To make this into more of a smart-casual outfit we’d swap these shoes for ballet flats or loafers - both of which are styles associated with Chanel. This approach would also work if you have a midi or knee-length boucle dress or a skirt rather than a mini.
Alternatively, to bring an element of Reese’s chic style into your own outfits why not consider investing in a boucle jacket? These can be layered over the simplest outfits to give them a polished edge and also work with occasionwear.
The actor’s choice of a white dress felt especially spring-like and paler toned boucle items can be worn right through the season. Reese accessorised with gold hoop earrings to tie in with the brooches on her dress and wore her blonde tresses in loose waves.
This was a beautiful and smart ensemble for the high-profile screening, which was in collaboration with her production company Hello Sunshine and Netflix.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
