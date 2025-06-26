Pippa Middleton in peppermint was a Wimbledon style moment I’ll always remember

Summer is the season of the LWD - Little White Dress - and it’s hard to argue with how versatile and easy-to-style they are for everything from family BBQs to date nights. A white dress is a staple for me too, though pastel tones make a refreshing change and can be very understated.

Pistachio green had a moment in the spotlight earlier this year and Pippa Middleton made peppermint look equally fabulous in 2017. If you’re ever in need of inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon look no further than the Princess of Wales’s sister.

Pippa’s worn so many great looks over the years and her cool, green off-shoulder dress from Telphi is still one of my favourites. Crafted from breathable and luxurious silk, this design is still made by the brand in coral and the mint colour has been brought back in the New Rome dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Our Mint Green Favourites

Nobody's Child x Elizabeth Scarlett Asher Dress Was £170, Now £119 at Nobody's Child Designed in partnership with Elizabeth Scarlett, this limited-edition dress has delicate floral embroidery over the mint green base fabric. The neckline is square and the tiered midi skirt gives it a beautiful drape. The motifs come from Elizabeth Scarlett's original watercolours which are applied to Nobody's Child's iconic pieces. Phase Eight Green Sandy Lace Dress Was £149, Now £99 at Phase Eight Currently reduced in the sale, this mint green dress has intricate cutwork lace detailing for added dimension and texture. It features a matching tie belt and has a shirt dress silhouette with a fitted bodice and flared midi skirt. The cotton-blend material is great for summer and I'd wear this with white or taupe accessories. Mango Mint Green Pleated Midi Dress £49.99 at Mango Affordable and timeless, this mint green dress has elegant spaghetti straps, a pleated midi skirt and a square neckline. Although Mango has styled it with a belt over the top, I think it would look stunning without and you can wear it as is, or throw over a bikini for a beach-to-café holiday outfit.

Sadly, this is currently sold out, though given how beautiful this hue is I’m hoping for a re-stock this summer. We rarely see Pippa baring her shoulders nowadays but this dress has delicate spaghetti straps and off-shoulder tie details.

The sweetheart neckline frames your decolletage and there is a discreet split in the front of the flared skirt for ease of movement. Pippa Middleton accessorised her summer dress with tortoiseshell sunglasses from Zanzan and a white flapover clutch.

Keeping her bag and shades neutral complemented the peppermint colour of her frock. This is such a soothing shade of green and is so subtle that it’s not too daunting to style - even if you’re usually a committed LWD dress-wearer.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

When it comes to what colours suit you best, it depends on your colour season and those with spring colouring particularly suit pastels like sage and pistachio. However, ultimately what’s more important is how you feel wearing a particular colour and if you take Pippa’s approach, you can make a pale green dress even more low-key.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

White sandals, espadrilles or heels would be ideal pairings with an outfit like hers and a matching handbag can give an extra sense of polish and cohesion. Metallics also look great as a contrast against pastels for a slightly jazzier ensemble for a date night or party.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

I would stay away from wearing black or dark brown accessories with mint-green, as it’s quite a big contrast and might look a bit too stark. On a cooler day, Pippa could have layered a crisp white blazer over the top of her dress or, for a relaxed feel, a white denim jacket.

Trainers or flat sandals would also help make a mint green dress more casual and daytime-appropriate. Alternatively, go for a soft-green skirt or top and style them with your favourite jeans or white T-shirts for a simple but stylish look.

Pippa herself has only been spotted in this particular Rome dress once, but it still sticks in my mind as an outfit and green is still one of her go-to outfit colours.