Twiggy can't get enough of this embellished red blazer - and you'll never guess where it's from

It’s amazing the power that a blazer can have to pull an outfit together to look instantly polished. The tailored fit and sharper shape can make even the simplest trouser and top combination feel smart, and it’s a look that will work for day or night with ease.

Twiggy clearly got the memo. The star wowed in a jewel-encrusted scarlet design while at a film festival in Barcelona, which premiered a new documentary film about her modelling career. She then went on to wear the very same colour pop jacket again a couple of weeks later at the Olivier Awards in London, which she attended with her husband Leigh Lawson.

As you’d expect, she looked every inch the fashion icon, layering her beautifully embellished piece over an understated black top and a pair of shimmery black trousers. It's a masterclass in tailoring, and might just help if you're asking yourself what colour suits me?

The blazer itself is a total showstopper and while it may look like a designer piece by Alexander McQueen, it’s actually from none other than Karen Millen. Yes really! I couldn’t believe it either, but it turns out that it's one of the best designer lookalikes you can buy this spring. It's currently on sale for half the original price and will make a head-turning statement at a summer soiree.

Twiggy wowed in her blazer while at the Olivier Awards with her husband Leigh Lawson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Red Blazers

Complete The Look

Phase Eight Florentine Sequin Trousers £49.50 at Phase Eight No longer reserved exclusively for the festive season, sequins can definitely work all year round. Dress these bobby-dazzlers down for weekend wear with a sweatshirt and your favourite flats or take them to cocktail hour with heels and a silky blouse. Mint Velvet Black Extended Shoulder Tshirt £35 at Mint Velvet A classic black tshirt is a great base layer for a wide range of looks, and the extended shoulder shape on this one gives it a contemporary feel. Try wearing under your red blazer and finish with shiny gold jewels. Russell & Bromley Slingpoint Slingback Kitten Heel £275 at Russell & Bromley This gorgeous pair of slingbacks prove that you really don’t need to wear sky-high heels to look chic. The lower heel will put far less pressure on your feet, and the glossy black leather design will make a gorgeous footnote to trousers or a slip skirt.

Twiggy's outfit was a winning look for a star-studded event and can easily be recreated for a wedding or as a fresh new take on a date night outfit. We love how she styled hers with black tones and lashings of sparkles but this blazer would look equally as good over a slogan T-shirt and your best wide leg jeans or even layered over a simple shift dress and heels.

A blazer is one of those hero pieces that will work effortlessly from season to season, and I guarantee that you will find yourself reaching for it again and again. As well as being totally timeless, it’s a lighter layer than your best trench coat but a little heavier than a high summer denim jacket, so it’s perfect for throwing on when you’re looking for spring outfit ideas, or for when the temperature drops in the evening.