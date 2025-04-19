Twiggy can't get enough of this embellished red blazer - and you'll never guess where it's from
A tailored jacket in a bold colour is a wise investment that will work for years to come
It’s amazing the power that a blazer can have to pull an outfit together to look instantly polished. The tailored fit and sharper shape can make even the simplest trouser and top combination feel smart, and it’s a look that will work for day or night with ease.
Twiggy clearly got the memo. The star wowed in a jewel-encrusted scarlet design while at a film festival in Barcelona, which premiered a new documentary film about her modelling career. She then went on to wear the very same colour pop jacket again a couple of weeks later at the Olivier Awards in London, which she attended with her husband Leigh Lawson.
As you’d expect, she looked every inch the fashion icon, layering her beautifully embellished piece over an understated black top and a pair of shimmery black trousers. It's a masterclass in tailoring, and might just help if you're asking yourself what colour suits me?
The blazer itself is a total showstopper and while it may look like a designer piece by Alexander McQueen, it’s actually from none other than Karen Millen. Yes really! I couldn’t believe it either, but it turns out that it's one of the best designer lookalikes you can buy this spring. It's currently on sale for half the original price and will make a head-turning statement at a summer soiree.
Shop Red Blazers
Exact Match
Twiggy's exact blazer will make a fine addition to any spring capsule wardrobe and will still feel just as wow-worthy for years to come. Wear it like the star with black separates or team with barrel leg jeans and pumps.
This tailored piece has a nipped in waist that will accentuate curves or create them on straighter frames. The fitted shape and shiny gold buttons up the glam factor while still being very wearable for daytime.
For a slightly softer take on the blazer trend, try a double-breasted and boxier shape like this one. Layer it over a striped top, tailored trousers and a pair of your best white trainers for a smart-meets-casual combo.
Complete The Look
No longer reserved exclusively for the festive season, sequins can definitely work all year round. Dress these bobby-dazzlers down for weekend wear with a sweatshirt and your favourite flats or take them to cocktail hour with heels and a silky blouse.
A classic black tshirt is a great base layer for a wide range of looks, and the extended shoulder shape on this one gives it a contemporary feel. Try wearing under your red blazer and finish with shiny gold jewels.
This gorgeous pair of slingbacks prove that you really don’t need to wear sky-high heels to look chic. The lower heel will put far less pressure on your feet, and the glossy black leather design will make a gorgeous footnote to trousers or a slip skirt.
Twiggy's outfit was a winning look for a star-studded event and can easily be recreated for a wedding or as a fresh new take on a date night outfit. We love how she styled hers with black tones and lashings of sparkles but this blazer would look equally as good over a slogan T-shirt and your best wide leg jeans or even layered over a simple shift dress and heels.
A blazer is one of those hero pieces that will work effortlessly from season to season, and I guarantee that you will find yourself reaching for it again and again. As well as being totally timeless, it’s a lighter layer than your best trench coat but a little heavier than a high summer denim jacket, so it’s perfect for throwing on when you’re looking for spring outfit ideas, or for when the temperature drops in the evening.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
