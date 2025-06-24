Bored of your basics? Mariska Hargitay's embellished blazer is the tailored game-changer you need right now

With occasion season in full swing, we're taking notes on any dressy outfit that piques our interest, and Mariska Hargitay's latest two-piece has turned our heads. The Law and Order star stepped out wearing an embellished suit that featured a relaxed-fitting blazer and wide-leg pants that were decorated in clusters of pearls and beads. Keeping the styling elegant, her women's pant suit was paired with simple black stilettos and a lace-trimmed camisole to let the two-piece take center stage.

Complete with a satin collar, Mariska's outfit resembled some of the best tuxedos for women, but rather than the super skinny cut that has dominated the evening suit market for the past few seasons, her two-piece delivered an oversized fit that gave this dazzling glam style a more laidback feel.

Tuxedos and pant suits offer a fresh and modern take on women's evening attire. An ideal choice if you prefer pants and dread looking for the best wedding guest dresses, a sharp suit, with a flattering wide leg, will make you want to dress up again.

Mariska Hargitay channels her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield, in an embellished suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, sticking to a classic outfit formula is all you need, and a black suit is never not going to look polished. Mariska's elevated two-piece is a great choice for smart occasions, and the embellishment helps to up the ante on the classic blazer and wide-leg pants combo.

While we often turn to a shirt or blouse as the perfect blazer accompaniment, a t-shirt or fitted camisole can add a more relaxed but equally stylish twist. A slightly more smart-casual approach, Mariska's lace-trimmed design adds a little femininity to the boxy silhouette.

Finishing her ensemble with a pair of cut-away stilettos, the sleek design of the shoe helped to elongate the star's silhouette and give extra height to balance the wide leg pants. Skipping any significant jewelry, the outfit didn't need any extra sparkle as the crystal and pearl embellishment dazzled in the sunlight.

Get the look

Statement blazers remain a key fashion commodity, and while Mariska went all out in a blinged two-piece, opting for just the statement jacket, with a pair of neutral pants or jeans can make this look more wearable for both everyday and special occasions.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of America's most recognisable television actresses, we've seen a lot more of Mariska Hargitay of late, as she continues to step out to promote her directorial debut, 'My Mom Jayne', which premiered as part of the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month. The film examines the life of her mother, Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield, and indirectly lays out Mariska's own story. Most known for her role as Olivia Benson in Law and Order, Mariska has been catching our attention with a host of stylish looks, including her trend-led, wide-leg jeans and Chanel jacket ensemble.

And while we love her suit, we loved its symbolism too. The pearl and crystal design that decorated the blazer and the pants was actually a nod to a dress worn by Jayne Mansfield to the 1958 Cannes Film Festival. Opting for an of the moment, little black dress, Jayne's strappy cocktail attire featured the same beadwork, making Mariska's look a beautiful homage to her stylish mother.

Although 'My Mom Jayne' will be released on HBO on the 27th of June, the film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, and was even nominated for a prestigious L'Œil d'or award.