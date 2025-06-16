Mariska Hargitay's figure-flattering wide-leg jeans and bouclé jacket outfit is the perfect smart-casual look
If you're looking for a stylish but directional pairing, you'll find this denim cut and tailored jacket hard to beat
Mariska Hargitay was one of many celebrities who attended "Through Her Lens": The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Programme, and just like Olivia Munn, the TV star suggested that the era of the barrel leg jeans was over, opting instead for a light wash, wide-leg pair of jeans to anchor her look for the fashionable occasion.
Stepping out in a pair of high-waisted, light blue denims, Mariska added a pair of black rimmed sunglasses and added polish to her ensemble with a classic Chanel bouclé jacket. Completing her outfit with a timeless, tucked-in white tee, I was struck by just how chic and effortless the Law and Order actress looked, and how easy it is to recreate this French fashion brand-approved look.
Bouclé jackets have been everywhere this season, and are a brilliant piece of outerwear to add to a summer capsule wardrobe. The tailored jacket is light and feminine and makes a great switch out for a blazer when you want to feel a little more glam. Opting for all white, Mariska's look was perfect for high summer, and pairing it with a white t-shirt helped to keep the light reflected against her face.
Mariska Hargitay gives light blue jeans added polish
If you've been wondering if jeans can be business casual, I'd usually say yes, without a doubt, but stick to dark indigo and black washes. However, Mariska's outfit certainly challenges that fashion rule.
Giving wide-leg jeans a dressier feel by opting for a tucked-in tee, alongside a tailored jacket, has given a denim style that is usually considered casual a more polished edge.
Completing her look with a neat, white, quilted Chanel bag with black trim and instantly recognisable, Chanel two-tone pumps, this was a simple, but stylish smart casual outfit, that oozed Quiet Luxury, and I've found just the pieces to help recreate the look.
Leaning into the power of jeans and a white tee, this is a summer combo not to be overlooked. While this combo does work at any time of year, the faded wash jeans feel particularly summery and gave a nod to the denim trends of 2025.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The high waist and wide leg delivered a figure-flattering fit, nipping the star in at the waist and balancing out the strong shoulder of the jacket with the wide hemline for an hourglass silhouette.
While no one item in this look stood out, each piece helped to build an ensemble that demonstrated how to dress simply but stylishly to perfection.
Get the Look
This timeless design has been a huge hit this summer and offers a feminine feel to classic tailoring. This all white iteration by H&M is a great way to try the look, and if you're ready to invest, then I've also reviewed this Mango bouclé jacket that I'm wearing on repeat right now.
A wardrobe staple, once you find a fitted t-shirt that you like, invest in as many colourways as you can to underpin your capsule wardrobe. This bodycon design is ideal for layering under jackets so that you get a smooth finish.
An American clothing brand that needs no introduction, Gap is a stellar choice for both trending and classic jean styles. This high-waisted, wide-leg design is a great switch out for Mariska's designer pair.
The best designer heels are certainly worth the splurge; however, if you're not quite ready for Chanel pumps, try the two-tone design that is synonymous with the French fashion label for slightly less investment. The block heel and timeless colourway make these an all-year wear.
While Mariska has a simple Chanel charm necklace just peeking out from her jacket, we've found this Tory Burch design that gives the same look and feel for a fraction of the cost. Charm-style jewellery is a big part of the latest jewellery trends for 2025, making this a directional buy. While Chanel doesn't retail jewellery online, you can find some Pre-owned Chanel jewellery for sale.
As one might expect from a Chanel event, all attendees put their best fashion foot forward for the prestigious event. Dressed head-to-toe in Chanel, Mariska's outfit evoked so many classic hallmarks of the brand, although the high-waisted, wide-legged jeans delivered a refreshing twist to Chanel's timeless bouclé jacket.
Keeping the look simple, Mariska leaned into the Quiet Luxury look that is so popular amongst French women, and it worked to her advantage. While nothing felt overly showy, altogether, the outfit looked expensive, whilst feeling relatable too, a hard line to navigate.
Although the last few months have seen a real push towards the best barrel leg jeans, Mariska returned to a classic wide-leg for this ensemble and while it may not be the trending style, it is a cut always flatters. Balancing proportions, lengthening legs and narrowing waistlines, the high-waisted, wide-leg jean is wardrobe hero.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.