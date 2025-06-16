Mariska Hargitay's figure-flattering wide-leg jeans and bouclé jacket outfit is the perfect smart-casual look

Mariska Hargitay was one of many celebrities who attended "Through Her Lens": The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Programme, and just like Olivia Munn, the TV star suggested that the era of the barrel leg jeans was over, opting instead for a light wash, wide-leg pair of jeans to anchor her look for the fashionable occasion.

Stepping out in a pair of high-waisted, light blue denims, Mariska added a pair of black rimmed sunglasses and added polish to her ensemble with a classic Chanel bouclé jacket. Completing her outfit with a timeless, tucked-in white tee, I was struck by just how chic and effortless the Law and Order actress looked, and how easy it is to recreate this French fashion brand-approved look.

Bouclé jackets have been everywhere this season, and are a brilliant piece of outerwear to add to a summer capsule wardrobe. The tailored jacket is light and feminine and makes a great switch out for a blazer when you want to feel a little more glam. Opting for all white, Mariska's look was perfect for high summer, and pairing it with a white t-shirt helped to keep the light reflected against her face.

Mariska Hargitay gives light blue jeans added polish

If you've been wondering if jeans can be business casual, I'd usually say yes, without a doubt, but stick to dark indigo and black washes. However, Mariska's outfit certainly challenges that fashion rule.

Giving wide-leg jeans a dressier feel by opting for a tucked-in tee, alongside a tailored jacket, has given a denim style that is usually considered casual a more polished edge.

Completing her look with a neat, white, quilted Chanel bag with black trim and instantly recognisable, Chanel two-tone pumps, this was a simple, but stylish smart casual outfit, that oozed Quiet Luxury, and I've found just the pieces to help recreate the look.

Leaning into the power of jeans and a white tee, this is a summer combo not to be overlooked. While this combo does work at any time of year, the faded wash jeans feel particularly summery and gave a nod to the denim trends of 2025.

The high waist and wide leg delivered a figure-flattering fit, nipping the star in at the waist and balancing out the strong shoulder of the jacket with the wide hemline for an hourglass silhouette.

While no one item in this look stood out, each piece helped to build an ensemble that demonstrated how to dress simply but stylishly to perfection.

Get the Look

As one might expect from a Chanel event, all attendees put their best fashion foot forward for the prestigious event. Dressed head-to-toe in Chanel, Mariska's outfit evoked so many classic hallmarks of the brand, although the high-waisted, wide-legged jeans delivered a refreshing twist to Chanel's timeless bouclé jacket.

Keeping the look simple, Mariska leaned into the Quiet Luxury look that is so popular amongst French women, and it worked to her advantage. While nothing felt overly showy, altogether, the outfit looked expensive, whilst feeling relatable too, a hard line to navigate.

Although the last few months have seen a real push towards the best barrel leg jeans, Mariska returned to a classic wide-leg for this ensemble and while it may not be the trending style, it is a cut always flatters. Balancing proportions, lengthening legs and narrowing waistlines, the high-waisted, wide-leg jean is wardrobe hero.