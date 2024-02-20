The ageless London Fashion Week street style trends that deserve a place in your spring wardrobe

London Fashion Week street style is never short of stellar wardrobe inspiration for the season ahead. Whilst this month's runways are focused on autumn and winter attire, the FROW attendees are the people to look to if your current ensembles require a springtime refresh.

The spring/summer fashion trends 2024 are slowly making their way into our closets, but figuring out how to style them for the current climate can be tricky. That's when we turn to the street style set, to see how the chicest in the fashion industry are making each look their own. From elevated accessories to fiery pops of colour, there is no better place to take inspiration from.

If donning the fashion colour trends 2024 feels a little too out there for you, we've found three timeless and ageless outfit trends that will slot effortlessly into all manner of capsule wardrobes. Look no further for pieces you will wear on repeat all the way into summer.

London Fashion Week street style trends to shop now

1. Bomber jackets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time to say goodbye to your best winter coats and fully embrace jacket season. The bomber has never truly gone out of fashion, but this year's London Fashion Week street style trends prove that it is the must-have piece of outerwear for your spring capsule wardrobe. From the puffy, oversized silhouette to the cool aviation edge, there is no occasion that it doesn't work for when styled right. And with just the right amount of padding to keep out the chill, it is ideal for transitional weather days.

Cos Jersey Bomber Jacket View at Cos RRP: £85 | Light and baggy, this Cos bomber will replace your best oversized jumpers for spring. The light stone hue makes it easy to style and will add a touch of brightness as we move away from dark, wintery outfit formulas. Baukjen Recycled Bomber View at Baukjen RRP: £199 | Made from recycled fibres, this classic khaki bomber will never go out of style. The zip pockets on the sleeves tick the practicality box whilst the elasticated hem will help to add shape to slouchier looks without compromising on comfort. John Lewis Anyday Bomber View at John Lewis RRP: £55 | You don't need us to tell you that the best black coats are a wardrobe essential. Understated and chic, this simple plain bomber will stand the test of time - and it's delightfully affordable too.

2. Animal print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good news, maximalists - garish animal prints are here to stay. Our favourite thing about this trend is that it can be done as subtly or standout as you want, depending on your personal style. Brown leopard print is a capsule wardrobe must-have that will pair with everything from your best trench coats to best jeans for women over 50. But if you really want to turn heads, a patent snake print accessory or oversized zebra jacket will win you serious style points.

Ganni Leopard Trench View at Ganni RRP: £375 | Learning how to style a trench coat is easy with this in your arsenal. Allow this lightweight coat to be the focal point of your outfit and team it with plain denim or black bottoms to really show off the print whilst keeping it wearable. Dune Western Boots View at RRP: £160 | Snake print is one of the trickier patterns to style, so we recommend starting with accessories and footwear. The best cowboy boots have been spotted on the feet of countless fashion fanatics recently, so this is a foolproof purchase. M&S Slim Fit Top View at M&S RRP: £12.50 | You don't have to spend a lot to play into the London Fashion Week street style trends. This affordable mock neck top from M&S is a perfect layering piece that will allow you to experiment with the animal print trend before going all-out.

3. Buckle bags

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Updating your accessories is one of the best ways to breathe new life into your wardrobe without neglecting the pieces you already own, so we always pay close attention to the handbag silhouettes and styles that are trending throughout the year. This season, it's all about buckles. The best Mulberry handbags are our top pick for sophisticated buckled styles, but it's not just the best designer bags that play into this look. High street retailers like Zara and Mango are always bang on trend when it comes to handbags and there are plenty of buckled styles to choose from this spring.

When does London Fashion Week end?

London Fashion Week began on Friday 16th February and runs until Tuesday 20th February, showing designers' autumn/winter 2024 collections. London Fashion Week occurs again in September for the spring/summer 2025 collections and is set to run from the 13th-17th September.