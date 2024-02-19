How to wash a puffer jacket without ruining it, according to experts

If you're wondering how to wash a puffer jacket, you probably feel slightly confused as to how to thoroughly clean your coat without disrupting its structure and padding. Thankfully, it is remarkably simple and easy to do from home.

The best puffer jackets for women are a must-have in the colder months. Keeping out the chill without compromising on style, they are undoubtedly one of the best winter coats for every occasion. But after battling the elements, it's more than likely that your puffer has gathered dirt and blemishes along the way. That's why knowing how to wash your puffer jacket is essential.

"Washing a puffer jacket can be daunting. They’re bulky and quite different from other pieces of clothing. So, the best place to start is with the clothing care label instructions, which should give clear advice on washing and drying," says smol’s sustainable cleaning guru, Catherine Green. But for a little more help, cleaning experts break down exactly how to wash any puffer jacket from home in just a few simple steps.

How to wash a puffer jacket, step by step

1. Prep

"Brush off any excess dirt, empty the pockets, and fasten up all zips," says Green. If you know how to wash a waterproof jacket, you will understand the importance that prep plays in the washing process and ensuring you get the best results possible. You can also use a soft brush or cloth to spot clean any particularly tough stains before your puffer goes into the washing machine.

2. Select the correct cycle and speed

"Whilst you may think that high cycle speeds will rid your coat of any excess water and result in a faster drying time, this option can actually disrupt the distribution of stuffing within your coat," explains Deyan Dimitrov, CEO at Laundryheap.

Although a puffer may not seem as delicate as your best cashmere jumpers or best wool coat, it requires just as much care to avoid ruining it in the wash. If you don't, "you may end up with unevenly dispersed, thin and thick areas of down or synthetic stuffing, which can make your coat uncomfortable to wear and reduce its effectiveness in keeping you warm," says Dimitrov.

With expensive jackets like the best North Face puffers, you want to be especially careful to avoid this as it may be tricky to rectify. "Instead, opt for a gentle cycle with cold water and regular detergent - this will also help you avoid damaging or shrinking any materials," Dimitrov says. Green also recommends that you "only wash on low heats of 30°C or cooler," for best results.

3. Use the right detergent

"Use a detergent like smol that is safe for down jackets and the outer material," says Green. Depending on the fabric your puffer jacket is made out of, using the wrong type of cleaner can ruin the coat, so invest in something designed for padded jackets to avoid any mishaps.

smol Laundry Capsules | RRP: from £5.80 Sign up to smol and get laundry tablets delivered straight to your door. Plastic-free and eco-friendly, they are ideal for cleaning a puffer jacket thoroughly without damage.

Grangers Down Wash Kit | RRP: £12 This handy kit comes with a down cleaner and dryer balls to help you wash your jacket properly and keep it nice and fluffy when drying from home.

How to wash a puffer jacket by hand

"If your clothing care label tells you to handwash your jacket, simply soak it for an hour in warm (not hot) water, then wash with a mild detergent such as smol," says Green. Finally, "rinse the jacket in cold water." Using cold water is also recommended if you're wondering how to wash jeans as it is nice and gentle on all types of clothing.

How to dry your puffer jacket so it stays puffy

"If you have a tumble dryer and your jacket label indicates it is dryer-safe, then this will be the quickest way to dry whilst ensuring it retains its puff," says Green. She recommends following these steps for best results when drying a puffer jacket:

1. Use a low heat setting for no more than 30 minutes at a time. Don't be tempted to turn up the heat in the hopes it will speed things up as it may damage the jacket.

for no more than 30 minutes at a time. Don't be tempted to turn up the heat in the hopes it will speed things up as it may damage the jacket. 2. Add a couple of dryer balls (or tennis balls) for extra bounce.

(or tennis balls) for extra bounce. 3. After 30 mins take the puffer out and gently massage the jacket to help puff it up.

and the jacket to help puff it up. 4. Repeat steps 1-3 until the jacket is completely dry. This typically takes around 3 hours.

Don't have a tumble dryer or prefer not to use it? In that case, Green suggests you:

1. Knead out the excess water but don’t wring the jacket as this can damage the insulation.

but don’t wring the jacket as this can damage the insulation. 2. Lay your puffer jacket out flat on a clean towel in a warm part of your house (but not in direct sunlight).

on a clean towel in a warm part of your house (but not in direct sunlight). 3. After 30 minutes, gently massage the jacket to help evenly distribute the filling. 4. Repeat steps 2-3 until the coat is completely dry.

Can you put a puffer jacket in the washing machine?

"If your clothing care label says you can use a washing machine then all is well," says Green. "However, if your machine is a top loader, then watch out. A top-loading machine can catch the material and rip your jacket, so you might like to use a laundry bag. If your machine is a front loader then you don't have that concern."

However, just because you can wash your puffer jacket in the machine, that doesn't mean you should make a habit of it. "You may end up damaging the insulation and waterproofing as well as finding your puffer jacket loses its puff," if you wash it too often, advises Green. Spot clean as much as you can and be mindful about how often you give your puffer a thorough wash.

Our experts:

Catherine Green Social Links Navigation Cleaning Expert at smol Catherine has worked for challenger brand, smol, for over 5 years and is an advocate for making more sustainable living accessible to all with a strong focus in planet-friendly cleaning.