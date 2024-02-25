The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket review: does this trendy style live up to the hype?

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is one of the most coveted puffers to own right now. It’s rare for a coat to be considered both trendy and practical, so we put the iconic puffer jacket to the test to see if it’s worth the investment.

California brand The North Face is renowned for its fashionable and functional outerwear. Masters of creating some of the best winter coats that protect from all the elements, The North Face is a go-to brand for the best puffer jackets that deliver on both style and substance. From wind-resistant technology to its signature cosy down filling, the best North Face jackets are practical enough for hiking up the mountains whilst remaining stylish enough for your city commute.

One of The North Face's most popular styles is its 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket. Championed by street style influencers and celebrities, it’s hard to walk down the street without seeing this iconic design. With the resurgence of '90s fashion trends, it’s no wonder this jacket is having quite the sartorial moment. If you’re thinking of purchasing this popular jacket, we’ve got everything you need to know in terms of quality, sizing, practicality and style.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket reviewed by our deputy fashion editor

Taking inspiration from its original '90s design, this 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket has a boxy silhouette, a cropped length and features the signature embroidered logo on the left chest and back-right shoulder.

'90s fashion trends have once again found themselves at the forefront, making this vintage-leaning design particularly hot property once more.

How does it fit?

The fit is ideal if you find some puffer jackets too oversized as the shorter design won’t swamp your figure. I normally wear a UK size 8 and tested the size small which fitted perfectly, so I would say this fits true to size. The relaxed fit allows plenty of room to wear jumpers underneath, so there is no need to size up. Having said that, the coat doesn't feel too bulky and there’s an adjustable cord at the hem for added structure.

How warm is it?

Filled with cosy Responsible Down Standard (RDS) goose down, the first thing I noticed was how incredibly warm this jacket is. At 700 fill, it’s one of the warmest out there (900 being top) making it perfect for freezing temperatures and what to wear skiing. Considered details such as a packable hood stowed neatly in the collar for when the weather changes and the breathable material to help regulate body temperature are an extra neat touch.

Does it pack down?

I was really impressed with the fact this jacket can be packed down into its own pocket despite its puffed-out aesthetic, making it super easy to slip into the best backpacks, just in case the temperature drops. There are also heaps of handy pockets with zip fastenings, including an inside one to keep valuables extra secure.

Why is it so expensive?

The North Face insulated jackets range from £115 for a gilet to £1,800 for its Himalayan Suit. The 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket is an investment piece as it doesn’t come in cheap at £315. However, The North Face jackets are built with longevity and durability in mind so when you consider cost-per-wear, you know this will last from one winter to the next.

Not only does The North Face use expert technology but the premium fabrics are also used with the planet in mind, making The North Face one of the best sustainable clothing brands. RDS-approved down ensures the goose down is ethically sourced, responsibly produced and traceable. The 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is one of the most sustainable North Face products featuring recycled nylon and made using less waste and fewer chemicals.

How to style the 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket

In terms of style, this two-tone design comes in a plethora of colourways. I tested the Light Mahogany shade which I loved. The pop of pink helped to lift the look, whilst keeping it pretty versatile too. There’s an all-black hue if you’re after something more pared back or a vibrant Optic Emerald if you really want to make a statement on the slopes.

The best thing about this jacket is that it’s practical without compromising on style so even if you’re not planning on hiking up a mountain, this jacket still works for the everyday. When it comes to puffer jacket outfits, its casual feel lends itself to being paired with the best jeans or to give a more laidback spin to dresses. Offset its relaxed shape with a more fitted bottom half - the warmest leggings for example - and finish with a pair of box-fresh trainers.

How to care for your The North Face jacket

If you want your North Face jacket to last longer, you need to take good care of it. Down products are super delicate so The North Face advises to use only a front loading machine and wash with warm water (30°C) on a gentle cycle and low spin. You should also use a down-specific washing detergent - that’s one without bleach.

Before washing, make sure you turn your jacket inside out and close all the fastening and zips. Once finished, be gentle removing it from the machine as it’s likely to be heavy with water. You can gently squeeze out any excess with a towel. If using a tumble dryer, do so on a low setting for a long period of time.

If you’re concerned about washing your jacket, a professional cleaning service that specialises in down will save you the hassle and keep your jacket in tip-top shape.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket review - our verdict

If you’re looking to invest in a long-lasting, versatile winter coat, you’re in good hands with The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse jacket. Delivering on both style and substance it makes for a reliable winter coat that will keep you warm whilst remaining bang on-trend too. I found it came up true to size and the range of colours makes it easy to find one to work with you and your wardrobe. Going up to a size 3XL, it also has a pretty inclusive size range, covering the best plus size clothing brands. The higher price tag compared to cheaper high street brands is certainly justified with the use of premium materials and technical features. The sustainable elements are an added bonus too.

The only disappointment is that it’s not fully waterproof - only water-resistant - so it wouldn’t suffice in a heavy downpour. However, it is compatible with the GTX Mountain Jacket allowing you to snap in a fully waterproof outer layer if needed. I liked the shorter length but if you’re after something that will protect you from head-to-toe, you might want to go for something a bit longer.

With all things considered, the North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket is a must-have pick for your winter capsule wardrobe, and makes for a smart sartorial investment.