Victoria Beckham's epic tartan moment with burgundy boots for a March day in Paris is weirdly perfect for December 25th
Victoria stepped out in Paris in the striking tartan piece back in March 2018 - but we're taking style tips for December 2024
Victoria Beckham's Parisian street style moment from March 2018, featuring all-over purple tartan and deep burgundy leather accessories, is giving us Christmas Day outfit inspiration more than six years later.
It's easy to pay so much attention to planning your Christmas party outfits for the weeks leading up to December 25th, that you actually totally forget to have a look prepped for the big day itself.
And while we want our Christmas Day outfit to provide some festive glamour, comfort is key, too. That's why VB's stunning tartan two piece caught our eye during a scroll through the Paris street style photo archives.
Shop Striking Tartan
With a scoop neckline and adorable puffed sleeves, this Nobody's Child midi might just be the answer to your Christmas Day outfit predicaments.
This midnight blue plaid midi by Free People is the ultimate combination of comfort and rich winter tones.
Shop Burgundy Boots
Stylish, sturdy and practical all at once, this rich red pair of ankle boots with a delicate gold buckle detail are ideal for all-winter-long styling.
Ready to upgrade your usual black ankle boots? This deep maroon leather ankle boots with a comfy block heel are well worth an investment.
Stepping out in Paris in March 2018, Victoria looked striking in the long, flowing pleated skirt from her very own label, teamed with a matching button up collared shirt.
The two piece created the illusion of a cosy statement shirt dress, providing pattern from head to toe with its bold purple and deep red toned check print.
VB wore the shirt buttoned right up, with the angular design of the collar creating a sharp and ultra smart and put-together feel, perfect for Parisian dressing.
The fashion icon and former Spice Girl kept the colour scheme of the look cohesive with the addition of leather accessories in rich burgundy tones.
She opted for a quilted leather Victoria Beckham handbag and a sleek pair of pointed toe heeled boots in a similar shade of luxurious maroon.
While this combination of pieces was worn by Victoria at the start of spring time, we can't help but feel like it would be the perfect pick for making a festive style statement on Christmas Day, balancing just the right amounts of comfort, vibrance and chicness.
While Victoria's exact pieces from her line are no longer available, we're now desperately on the hunt for some gorgeous tartan pieces to weave into our winter capsule wardrobes.
Colourful check prints always add an essence of both timelessness and nostalgia to a chilly day outfit - and are an easy way to inject some boldness into your outfit rotation this time of year.
-
-
