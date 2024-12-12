Victoria Beckham's epic tartan moment with burgundy boots for a March day in Paris is weirdly perfect for December 25th

Victoria Beckham's Parisian street style moment from March 2018, featuring all-over purple tartan and deep burgundy leather accessories, is giving us Christmas Day outfit inspiration more than six years later.

It's easy to pay so much attention to planning your Christmas party outfits for the weeks leading up to December 25th, that you actually totally forget to have a look prepped for the big day itself.

And while we want our Christmas Day outfit to provide some festive glamour, comfort is key, too. That's why VB's stunning tartan two piece caught our eye during a scroll through the Paris street style photo archives.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Striking Tartan

Nobody's Child Red Check Flossie Midi Dress £51 (was £85) at Nobody's Child With a scoop neckline and adorable puffed sleeves, this Nobody's Child midi might just be the answer to your Christmas Day outfit predicaments. Free People Nightingale Plaid Midi Dress £158 at Free People This midnight blue plaid midi by Free People is the ultimate combination of comfort and rich winter tones. Mango Check Tie Neck Midi Dress £56.47 at Nordstrom Versatile and classic, this red check midi dress by Mango is the dream for layering and incorporating into your wardrobe for months on end.

Shop Burgundy Boots

Vince Camuto Gali Bootie £81.81 (was £136.15) at Nordstrom Stylish, sturdy and practical all at once, this rich red pair of ankle boots with a delicate gold buckle detail are ideal for all-winter-long styling. Vagabond Giselle Leather Ankle Boots £101 (was £145) at Anthropologie Ready to upgrade your usual black ankle boots? This deep maroon leather ankle boots with a comfy block heel are well worth an investment. Sosandar Leather Stiletto Heel Knee High Boots £165 at M&S A striking pair of knee high leather boots with a stylish square toe design and classic stiletto heels.

Stepping out in Paris in March 2018, Victoria looked striking in the long, flowing pleated skirt from her very own label, teamed with a matching button up collared shirt.

The two piece created the illusion of a cosy statement shirt dress, providing pattern from head to toe with its bold purple and deep red toned check print.

VB wore the shirt buttoned right up, with the angular design of the collar creating a sharp and ultra smart and put-together feel, perfect for Parisian dressing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The fashion icon and former Spice Girl kept the colour scheme of the look cohesive with the addition of leather accessories in rich burgundy tones.

She opted for a quilted leather Victoria Beckham handbag and a sleek pair of pointed toe heeled boots in a similar shade of luxurious maroon.

While this combination of pieces was worn by Victoria at the start of spring time, we can't help but feel like it would be the perfect pick for making a festive style statement on Christmas Day, balancing just the right amounts of comfort, vibrance and chicness.

While Victoria's exact pieces from her line are no longer available, we're now desperately on the hunt for some gorgeous tartan pieces to weave into our winter capsule wardrobes.

Colourful check prints always add an essence of both timelessness and nostalgia to a chilly day outfit - and are an easy way to inject some boldness into your outfit rotation this time of year.