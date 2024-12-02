The best Paris street style looks for impeccable French style

Parisian women are some of the most fashionable in the world. The French capital is a hub of activity for designers and is characterised by its creativity. These Paris street style looks show the diversity and elegance of the city's fashion scene, ranging from bold pieces to pared-back styling.

Paris Fashion Week sees A-listers and fashion icons travel from across the globe to attend shows for French fashion houses like Louis Vuitton and Chanel. But off the runway, you'll find some incredible ensembles that epitomise classic French style and take inspiration from the latest catwalk trends.

We look through some flawless Paris street style looks to inspire your next outfit.

Best Paris street style looks

A statement biker jacket

Parisian fashion often fits into two camps: cool and understated, or flamboyant. This PFW guest, pictured outside the Mui Mui show during Paris Fashion Week, has mastered laid-back yet fashion-forward dressing with black sunglasses, a cream tank top and an oversized red biker jacket with a matching mini skirt.

Bold black and white styling

Zendaya made her mark on Paris Fashion Week in 2024, spotted wearing a plunging monochrome jacket and voluminous cream skirt. The Hollywood actor is often photographed in daring styles, and this striking outfit is no exception. While the whole ensemble might not be one we'd all try at home, we can take style notes from Zendaya's classic monochrome styling.

Pale neutrals

Teaming white and cream pieces offer a quiet luxury look that's easy to recreate at home. These complementary shades work well together and prevent the overall ensemble from looking too sterile, as an all-white outfit could. This look also uses different textures, with a cosy puffer jacket and floaty separates. The boxy brown handbag adds some structure to this fluid outfit.

Faux fur

Style influencer Emilie Joseph looks striking in Paris wearing wearing statement black sunglasses and a brown faux fur jacket. The fashion trendsetter elevates the look with gold and red earrings, as well as a gold necklace. We love this luxurious combination.

Statement gold jewellery

Helena Bordon, businesswoman, influencer, and co-founder of the fashion chain 284, amps up the glamour with gold jewellery emphasised by the plunging neckline on her navy knit, a gold belt and a gold chain handbag for a luxurious style. Try the look at home by layering gold necklaces and bangles for a more subtle take on this trend.

An elegant wrap dress

Style influencer Emilie Joseph looks flawless again in this chic ensemble on the streets of Paris. The influencer accessorises her hooded grey wrap dress with chunky bangles and a contrasting handbag for an elegant look. Oversized sunglasses are a regular choice for Paris street style, and Emilie's add a sophisticated final touch to her outfit.

Bright boots

Vogue Australia editor Christine Centenera makes bright red knee-high boots look chic and understated by pairing them with a dark grey ensemble and a textured coat for an appearance outside the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Oversized sunglasses complete the look.

Metallics and neutrals

Fashion stylist Emy Venturini teams neutral shades with a bold metallic skirt for an eye-catching look in Paris. We love how the stylist has teamed high-street pieces - the white Zara cardigan - with designer garments - the brown leather YSL bet and shiny gold ruffle Valentino skirt - a masterclass mixing and matching different styles and brands.

Layering with different textures and materials

A strong look from fashion stylist Emy Venturini shows the influencer and stylist wearing a grey t-shirt tucked into a simple grey midi skirt layered with a denim shirt and leather jacket with a black leather shoulder bag to finish the look. We're also big fans of the ombre sunglasses.

Winter pastels

Who said pastels were just for spring and summer? This layered lilac look from influencer and fashion blogger Candela Pelizza looks striking as an autumn outfit in Paris. The style icon matches a lilac scarf to her statement Chanel jacket, and loose-fitting jeans add a relaxed edge to the striking look.

Bold brights

Don't underestimate the power of a bright red jacket! This Chanel-style cropped jacket looks fabulous with jeans. The Paris Fashion Week guest teams the look with a statement necklace and heels for a smart-casual look.

The plunging neckline

Shay Mitchell looks flawless in an all-black ensemble with a plunging neckline for Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week, held at Cour Carrée du Louvre. All black is always a chic look, and Shay's daring neckline still looks elegant and understated with the long, voluminous skirt.

Daring check print

Check print is always a big trend season after season, whether in neutral shades, bold colours or pastel hues. We adore this peach check two-piece as seen Dar Zuzovsky attends the Chanel Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

A statement longline coat

Influencer Darja Barannik shows that the most simple outfits work the best, with this long-line coat and simple black V-neck top tucked into jeans. Longline coats are always an elegant choice from season to season, and we love the subtle check print.

Knitted details

Fashion icon Yoyo Cao looks polished in a fitted beige coat with brown tights, brown Miu Miu boots and a brown Miu Miu bag, aptly for the Miu Miu show. But what really stands out with this stylish ensemble is Yoyo's light blue crochet hat - a unique way to wear the crochet trend (and practical, if the weather turns).

Sheer pieces

Hollywood actor Alicia Vikander easily wears the sheer trend, combining a simple grey top and body suit with a spotted sheer skirt. While this may be a daring look, sheer is a big trend year after year in the autumn/winter season - with much more wearable ways to wear the trend, such as sheer sleeves or high-neck panels.

Leather pieces

The always immaculate Cate Blanchett will forever be a style muse for us - and she really upped her game for an appearance to see the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week, held at Cour Carrée du Louvre. The actor teamed shiny leather-look trousers with a boxy white top and a tasselled scarf for a bold look.

Ditzy prints

Vanessa Paradis looks incredible in a multi-layered outfit, mixing different ditzy floral prints and grungy colours. The star wore this on-trend outfit to attend the Chanel RTW Spring 2025 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week, which was held at Grand Palais.

Voluminous sleeves

Japanese fashion model Kozue Akimoto looks stylish in a subtle check print dress with daring puff sleeves. Whether on a dress, shirt, t-shirt, top or jacket, voluminous sleeves can add a fashion-forward edge to an outfit and look great teamed with streamlined trousers or jeans and simple accessories to add balance.

Ruched fabric

Ruched dresses are the epitome of Parisian style, adding extra flair to an otherwise simple shape. Natalie Portman looks effortlessly elegant for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024, wearing a strapless dress, thick tights and heels. Try the trend with ruched dresses for an evening look, or a ruched top teamed with jeans for a more relaxed ensemble.

Bright tights

With the Wicked film dominating the box office in late 2024 - it's no surprise that green tights (Elphaba-style) made a comeback. Paris Fashion Week 2024 saw this guest team chocolate brown shades with bright tights and black Mary Jane-style shoes for an eclectic look that still feels very put together.

Dressed down looks

Influencer and model Sarah Lysander Svendby Carter shows us how a casual look can be just as stylish for Paris Fashion Week. The social media star wore a complete outfit from Miu Miu: a dark blue cardigan, blue shirt, and pleated skirt for a layered and cosy look on the streets of Paris.

Double denim

The '90s fashion trend of double denim comes back season after season, and this guest for Paris Fashion Week shows us how to wear it glamorously with a cropped jacket and gold accents. Opaque rectangular sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch for this smart casual outfit - and we also love the statement gold earrings.

Jewel tones

Jewel tones look luxurious and eye-catching - and we love Heart Evangelista's mix of gold, turquoise and sapphire tones. The actor teamed a dark grey Louis Vuitton cropped top and a shiny dark green Louis Vuitton leather mini skirt with a statement jacket from the brand, complemented with gold jewellery for an appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2024.

Bright coats

A bold coat can brighten up the dreariest of days and we've seen vibrant red shades make a comeback to the catwalk. This guest for Paris Fashion Week 2024 teams her colourful coat with chunky black heels for a simple yet striking street-style look.

Acid bright florals

For a more vibrant and eye-catching way to wear florals, this Paris Fashion Week 2024 guest looks striking in a Miu Miu acid green dress with printed purple flowers. The guest teamed the striking piece with knee-high socks and long brown leather gloves adding different textures to the look.

Retro prints

We're in awe of this 90s-style outfit, complete with a Clueless-style skirt and jacket and knee-high socks, worn by a guest outside Chanel for Paris Fashion Week 2024. Chanel is known for its classic cuts, and this striking printed jacket is a statement piece that looks elegant and exudes French style.

(Nearly) all black

Another flawless look from a guest for the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week 2024, this nearly all-black ensemble is expertly put together. A guest wears a black top and long leather skirt with a dark blue checked blazer layered over the top. A classic black Chanel bag finishes the look perfectly.

The LBD

Lena Perminova styled a black Miu Miu bag with a form-fitting LBD for the Miu Miu show during London Fashion Week 2024. To amp up the drama with this outfit and add a French twist, the Russian model added long black leather gloves for a statement look.

Leopard print

Does leopard print ever go out of style? Season after season, we see animal print make its mark, and for this guest for Paris Fashion Week 2024, it was a full leopard print outfit with floral details for a striking look. The casual fabric softens the look.

The oversized blazer and boots combo

An oversized blazer and thigh-high boots are a classic combination that always looks stylish. American model Devon Windsor wore a deep orange blazer with brown boots to watch the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week 2024 - giving us a masterclass in the perfect smart-casual autumnal look.

Textured jackets

Influencer Alizee Gamberini shows us the power of statement outerwear with this monochrome oversized jacket, worn with a simple black dress and black shades, for an effortless look. The influencer wore this stylish ensemble to attend the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week 2024.