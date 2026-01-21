Claudia Winkleman completes her tailored look with this one cosy accessory for a chic, French-inspired finish
The Traitors presenter has been loyal to this one winter accessory, and we totally get why
When it comes to heritage style inspiration, no one does it quite like Claudia Winkleman, and her regular presenting duties on The Traitors this January have meant that our start to the year has been instantly more joyous and stylish thanks to the star.
Even though British heritage was one of the biggest fashion trends of the year, Claudia Winkleman has made this look her own, embodying the timeless, gothic-esque aesthetic to much admiration of fashion fans and her outfit as she stepped out for the 'Is This Thing On' premiere last night felt entirely Claudia from start to finish and effortlessly echoed her look on the show.
Snapped in a longline, single-breasted velvet blazer, Claudia layered it over a romantic white blouse with a large ribbon bow necktie. The presenter shunned tailored trousers, instead completing her look with her signature Spanx leggings. A pair of simple, pointed-toe, black leather boots complemented the look, but it was the winter warming accessory that showed that Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors are entirely her personal style, amplified.
Claudia Winkleman uses this winter accessory to complete her look
Completing her monochromatic ensemble with a winter accessory you may have spotted the star wearing on an episode of The Traitors, Claudia Winkleman was snapped wearing her signature fingerless gloves (or wrist warmers as they're actually known). Selecting a dark olive green cashmere pair by British clothing brand Brora, her knitted accessory gave her tailored look an instantly cosier and more relaxed feel.
But why does Claudia Winkleman wear gloves on The Traitors? It is understandably a surprising choice for a red carpet or when you consider how polished her aesthetic often is. Well, the answer is two-fold.
The Scottish Highlands are unsurprisingly a little chilly, and the wrist warmers have a practical use for keeping Claudia that little bit warmer, without impeding any movement or use of hands. However, the more iconic and stylish focused reason the star confessed to, and just one of the many reasons she is an icon, was because she wanted to channel, 'A mature French student', who she named Jean,
Get the look
Exact Match
An iconic style piece of The Traitors, these are the exact cashmere wrist warmers worn by Claudia on the show. Available in four colourways, they're the perfect addition to any winter capsule wardrobe. Wear them now, then carefully tuck them away when spring hits, and get them back out next year for quality cosiness that keeps on giving.
Exact Match
When it comes to Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors, a pair of seamless Spanx leggings is one of the absolute staples of the star's outfit builds. With a penchant for the figure-hugging silhouette over traditional woven, tailored trousers, they help Claudia to balance more oversized cuts on her top half, such as chunky knits or boxy blazers.
Leaning into that famed gothic aesthetic that fits both with Claudia's personal style and the glorious setting of the Scottish Highlands, a velvet blazer is a wardrobe staple that you can rely on for special occasions. Particularly well-suited to winter and festive events, the luxe, textured fabric makes a great alternative to classic women's tuxedo smoking jackets.
This front ruffled blouse, with a slim necktie, is ideal for echoing Claudia's statement look. The slimmer ribbon detail makes it easier to wear with a multitude of separates, from black leggings to jeans and even tucked into the waistband of an elegant midi skirt. A chic layering piece you can wear this one from AM to PM with ease.
A sleek, elongated-toed boot will help to lengthen legs, especially when teamed with the figure-hugging silhouette of seamless leggings, making your pins appear like they go on forever. This slim heel adds just enough extra height to help balance out wider-shouldered blazers and tie neck details by keeping your bottom half tapered.
Exact Match
Claudia has been spotted with this timeless YSL Uptown clutch bag before and it's a classic buy that we guarantee you'll wear forever. Much like the Gucci Marmont bag, the devil is in the detail here, and while the bag is essentially a simple, envelope clutch, the eye-catching finish is in the gold YSL hardware that makes it hard to miss.
With The Traitors drawing to a close this week, we're taking any Claudia Winkleman-style inspiration where we can, and her red carpet look is just so intrinsic to her personal style, it's almost like a blueprint for dressing like the iconic star.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sitting alongside largely monochromatic ensembles, cosy heritage knits and timeless plaids, a velvet blazer and Spanx leggings are two of the key building blocks you'll need in your style arsenal to get a look as good as Claudia's.
And while we often focus on those key, bigger, hero buys. Don't forget those small finishing details. Accessories can make or break an outfit, and alongside her YSL bag, which she favours for red carpet moments, Claudia's wrist warmers are a stylish and practical winter addition to any wardrobe, channel French-chic alongside that cosy feeling we all want in January.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.