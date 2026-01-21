Claudia Winkleman completes her tailored look with this one cosy accessory for a chic, French-inspired finish

When it comes to heritage style inspiration, no one does it quite like Claudia Winkleman, and her regular presenting duties on The Traitors this January have meant that our start to the year has been instantly more joyous and stylish thanks to the star.

Even though British heritage was one of the biggest fashion trends of the year, Claudia Winkleman has made this look her own, embodying the timeless, gothic-esque aesthetic to much admiration of fashion fans and her outfit as she stepped out for the 'Is This Thing On' premiere last night felt entirely Claudia from start to finish and effortlessly echoed her look on the show.

Snapped in a longline, single-breasted velvet blazer, Claudia layered it over a romantic white blouse with a large ribbon bow necktie. The presenter shunned tailored trousers, instead completing her look with her signature Spanx leggings. A pair of simple, pointed-toe, black leather boots complemented the look, but it was the winter warming accessory that showed that Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors are entirely her personal style, amplified.

Claudia Winkleman uses this winter accessory to complete her look

Completing her monochromatic ensemble with a winter accessory you may have spotted the star wearing on an episode of The Traitors, Claudia Winkleman was snapped wearing her signature fingerless gloves (or wrist warmers as they're actually known). Selecting a dark olive green cashmere pair by British clothing brand Brora, her knitted accessory gave her tailored look an instantly cosier and more relaxed feel.

But why does Claudia Winkleman wear gloves on The Traitors? It is understandably a surprising choice for a red carpet or when you consider how polished her aesthetic often is. Well, the answer is two-fold.

The Scottish Highlands are unsurprisingly a little chilly, and the wrist warmers have a practical use for keeping Claudia that little bit warmer, without impeding any movement or use of hands. However, the more iconic and stylish focused reason the star confessed to, and just one of the many reasons she is an icon, was because she wanted to channel, 'A mature French student', who she named Jean,

Get the look

With The Traitors drawing to a close this week, we're taking any Claudia Winkleman-style inspiration where we can, and her red carpet look is just so intrinsic to her personal style, it's almost like a blueprint for dressing like the iconic star.

Sitting alongside largely monochromatic ensembles, cosy heritage knits and timeless plaids, a velvet blazer and Spanx leggings are two of the key building blocks you'll need in your style arsenal to get a look as good as Claudia's.

And while we often focus on those key, bigger, hero buys. Don't forget those small finishing details. Accessories can make or break an outfit, and alongside her YSL bag, which she favours for red carpet moments, Claudia's wrist warmers are a stylish and practical winter addition to any wardrobe, channel French-chic alongside that cosy feeling we all want in January.