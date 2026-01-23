Claudia Winkleman's black wool coat taps into this trending, yet timeless, winter coat trend
We’re shopping her winter-ready jacket before it sells out
It might be the impeccable, British heritage-inspired outfits she’s worn on The Traitors that made us fall in love with Claudia Winkleman’s style, but the more understated wardrobe she pulls from while filming other projects has us just as impressed.
Earlier this month, she was spotted filming for Channel 4’s The Piano, wearing a coat we could hardly believe was from the high street. With a chic high neckline, structured silhouette and neat front patch pockets, we could have easily mistaken her short wool coat with a high-neck from Zara as another one of her designer jackets.
Styled with a pair of simple black trousers and, of course, her iconic fingerless gloves, the coat perfectly blends versatility with sophisticated style, and we can see it becoming a staple through both winter and spring, as its timeless cut and versatile black hue pair effortlessly with any outfit.
Shop Claudia Winkleman's Zara Coat
Shop Versatile Black Coats
Timeless and versatile, a high-neck, or scarf coat like Claudia’s is one of the best winter coat trends of 2025. As well as offering warmth on the coldest of days, the shape the neckline creates is sleek and elevated, and complements the shorter hem beautifully.
The silhouette also adds to the versatility of this already incredibly functional black coat. Structured and sophisticated enough to layer over tailoring, or with your favourite pair of jeans, best white trainers and, a la Claudia, a pair of fingerless gloves, it doesn’t feel out of place with more laidback weekend attire, too – there’s really no better winter capsule wardrobe staple than a black coat.
Claudia’s Zara jacket is a particularly good investment, with its fabric being made from 50% wool. Due to its insulating properties, wool is a great material to rely on through the cold months, and it also gives coats a beautifully textured finish to help you both look and feel cosy.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.