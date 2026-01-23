Claudia Winkleman's black wool coat taps into this trending, yet timeless, winter coat trend

It might be the impeccable, British heritage-inspired outfits she’s worn on The Traitors that made us fall in love with Claudia Winkleman’s style, but the more understated wardrobe she pulls from while filming other projects has us just as impressed.

Earlier this month, she was spotted filming for Channel 4’s The Piano, wearing a coat we could hardly believe was from the high street. With a chic high neckline, structured silhouette and neat front patch pockets, we could have easily mistaken her short wool coat with a high-neck from Zara as another one of her designer jackets.

Styled with a pair of simple black trousers and, of course, her iconic fingerless gloves, the coat perfectly blends versatility with sophisticated style, and we can see it becoming a staple through both winter and spring, as its timeless cut and versatile black hue pair effortlessly with any outfit.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Claudia Winkleman's Zara Coat

Exact Match Zara Short Wool Coat With High Neck £69.99 at Zara

Shop Versatile Black Coats

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend High Neck Coat With Button Fastening £199 at Massimo Dutti Boasting a very similar silhouette to Claudia's Zara coat, this style from Massimo Dutti is made from 72% wool to offer even more warmth in the winter months. H&M Handmade Wool-Blend Coat £149.99 at H&M In place of a high neck, this felted wool blend coat from H&M boasts a detachable scarf that brings extra warmth and allows for various styling options. Zara Short Coat With Wool and High Neck £69.99 at Zara This versatile black coat is a new release from Zara, with its 50% wool fabric and high neckline making it a perfect choice for winter.

Timeless and versatile, a high-neck, or scarf coat like Claudia’s is one of the best winter coat trends of 2025. As well as offering warmth on the coldest of days, the shape the neckline creates is sleek and elevated, and complements the shorter hem beautifully.

The silhouette also adds to the versatility of this already incredibly functional black coat. Structured and sophisticated enough to layer over tailoring, or with your favourite pair of jeans, best white trainers and, a la Claudia, a pair of fingerless gloves, it doesn’t feel out of place with more laidback weekend attire, too – there’s really no better winter capsule wardrobe staple than a black coat.

Claudia’s Zara jacket is a particularly good investment, with its fabric being made from 50% wool. Due to its insulating properties, wool is a great material to rely on through the cold months, and it also gives coats a beautifully textured finish to help you both look and feel cosy.

