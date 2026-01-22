This is what Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe looked like in 2016, and here's why we'd still wear it all in 2026
The Traitors presenter is a faithful when it comes to her signature rock-chic style
When Claudia Winkleman stepped out in her signature rock-chic uniform back in 2016, she wasn’t chasing a trend - the presenter was quietly creating her unique style code.
While it's been a decade since Claudia first rocked some of these looks - defined by inky black layers, sharp tailoring and an effortlessly undone attitude - her outfits still feel as fresh and sought after now as they did then, a true testament to her signature look being embedded in a timeless style.
As the presenter of the popular BBC series The Traitors, Winkleman’s dark, minimalist aesthetic on the show has evolved into an edgy Lady of the Manor-meets-Mick Jagger look that often sees items literally fly off the shelves once they're spotted on her shoulders. From leopard print blouses to tailored cape jackets and chunky-soled boots, Claudia Winkleman has carved out a cool girl vibe that we all want to copy just as much now as we did then.
Embrace your inner rock chic for effortless style
If you've ever wondered how to style leopard print, take a tip from Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe. The presenter is often seen in the animal print, teaming it with her best skinny jeans in an overdyed black wash or leather trousers for an easy, smart casual outfit idea.
Another continued staple of the star's wardrobe has been sharply tailored pieces, from mannish wool coats to blazers and trousers. To get the look, we suggest investing in one of the best women's trouser suits. Not only can you wear the two tailored pieces together for an effortless outfit, but worn individually, they can be mixed and matched, making them a great addition to your spring capsule wardrobe.
Shop the look
Jeans and a blazer is one of Claudia Winkleman's signature styles - this oversized version from Anine Bing is the ideal piece to elevate even the simplest outfit.
Claudia's heeled loafers featuring interlocking Gs were all the rage in 2016 (much like the brand's Marant bag). Today's contemporary update hasn't veered far from the original, swapping to a classic horsebit detail over the logo detail.
Go for a print clash and wear a polka dot scarf with a leopard blouse like Claudia, or add this polka dot scarf to your belt loops for a dash of vintage-inspired rock chick style. A print that never truly falls out of favour, you'll wear this for years to come.
With nostalgia for 2016 at an all-time high, Claudia Winkleman’s enduring style appeal lies in her refusal to dilute her aesthetic. In an era where trends come and go at a rapid pace, we love how her rock-chic uniform remains a masterclass in understated cool, even a decade on.
A reminder, if ever one was needed, that investing in timeless pieces you truly love, and wearing them with conviction, will help to shape the ultimate capsule wardrobe. Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors are so instinctively Claudia that they are simply an extension of her signature look, and it's this that, in part, makes them so enjoyable to watch and for many, recreate.
Claudia's wardrobe proves that you don't need to be a traitor to your favourite trends and that by tweaking them slightly over time, you can remain faithful to your own personal style, whatever the decade.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
