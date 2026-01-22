This is what Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe looked like in 2016, and here's why we'd still wear it all in 2026

When Claudia Winkleman stepped out in her signature rock-chic uniform back in 2016, she wasn’t chasing a trend - the presenter was quietly creating her unique style code.

While it's been a decade since Claudia first rocked some of these looks - defined by inky black layers, sharp tailoring and an effortlessly undone attitude - her outfits still feel as fresh and sought after now as they did then, a true testament to her signature look being embedded in a timeless style.

As the presenter of the popular BBC series The Traitors, Winkleman’s dark, minimalist aesthetic on the show has evolved into an edgy Lady of the Manor-meets-Mick Jagger look that often sees items literally fly off the shelves once they're spotted on her shoulders. From leopard print blouses to tailored cape jackets and chunky-soled boots, Claudia Winkleman has carved out a cool girl vibe that we all want to copy just as much now as we did then.

Embrace your inner rock chic for effortless style

If you've ever wondered how to style leopard print, take a tip from Claudia Winkleman's wardrobe. The presenter is often seen in the animal print, teaming it with her best skinny jeans in an overdyed black wash or leather trousers for an easy, smart casual outfit idea.

Another continued staple of the star's wardrobe has been sharply tailored pieces, from mannish wool coats to blazers and trousers. To get the look, we suggest investing in one of the best women's trouser suits. Not only can you wear the two tailored pieces together for an effortless outfit, but worn individually, they can be mixed and matched, making them a great addition to your spring capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

With nostalgia for 2016 at an all-time high, Claudia Winkleman’s enduring style appeal lies in her refusal to dilute her aesthetic. In an era where trends come and go at a rapid pace, we love how her rock-chic uniform remains a masterclass in understated cool, even a decade on.

A reminder, if ever one was needed, that investing in timeless pieces you truly love, and wearing them with conviction, will help to shape the ultimate capsule wardrobe. Claudia Winkleman's outfits on The Traitors are so instinctively Claudia that they are simply an extension of her signature look, and it's this that, in part, makes them so enjoyable to watch and for many, recreate.

Claudia's wardrobe proves that you don't need to be a traitor to your favourite trends and that by tweaking them slightly over time, you can remain faithful to your own personal style, whatever the decade.