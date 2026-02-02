Hannah Waddingham just made thigh-high boots feel surprisingly wearable

With award season underway, it's all eyes on the red carpet, but in a sea of tailoring and floor-sweeping dresses, Hannah Waddingham stood out in a chic, black blazer mini dress and thigh-high boots, which surprisingly delivered some wearable style inspiration.

Stepping out for the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London over the weekend, Hannah looked stylish and relaxed in a Nadine Merabi Monica black blazer dress and a pair of sheer black tights. Adding length to her short dress with a clever lace-trimmed mini skirt, Hannah delivered some sound fashion advice for making shorter hemlines work in all seasons.

Short hemlines can feel daunting, but Hannah lengthened the blazer dress by adding a lace-trimmed, figure-hugging pencil skirt, creating a longer hemline and adding texture and depth to her outfit. Adding further leg coverage with sheer tights and a pair of thigh-high boots, in reality, very little of the star's leg was actually on show. And it's a simple but clever way of styling mini silhouettes.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Recreate Hannah Waddingham's Style

Exact Match NADINE MERABI Monica Black Blazer Dress £375 at Nadine Merabi An exact match to Hannah's tuxedo dress, this luxe LBD is from Nadine Merabi, a brand loved by celebrities, including the likes of Claudia Winkleman. Wearable as a dress or a blazer (depending on your preference). The sharp tailoring and elevated finish is hard to beat. Whistles Black Inessa Over The Knee Boot £345 at Whistles Crafted from 100% leather, these tall, over-the-knee boots deliver leg-lengthening properties, as well as plenty of coverage. Ideal for adding to a winter capsule wardrobe, they're ideal for teaming with shorter hemlines, but you could also try them with super skinny jeans or leggings. Zara Skirt with Polyamide Lace £29.99 at Zara While the lace details in Hannah's outfit were subtle, they worked hard to elevate her look and lengthen her outfit. A layering piece like this skirt, with its lace trim, can help you to add texture and a longer hemline to shorter tops, tunic or blazer shapes. Giving coverage and style. River Island Black Longline Lace Cami Top £26 at River Island While you can wear a blazer or tuxedo dress with nothing underneath, a pretty camisole is an ideal undertop for elevated tailoring. This lace-trimmed design will see a lot of wear, from evening looks to adding a feminine finish to lower V-necklines it's a solid wardrobe basic.

Shop Thigh High Boots

Sézane Anaelle Thigh High Boots £245 (was £345) at Sézane These Sézane boots are made from soft, black suede and have a laminated wood sole and heel that adds contrasting texture and tone. With a bohemian feel, they're great for teaming with floatier dresses or slipping over the top of your best skinny jeans for a seventies-inspired feel. Off the Hook Carmen Over-The-Knee Boots with Block Heel and Back Lace Detail £98.99 at Debenhams In genuine leather, these sleek thigh high boots have a dramatic tall silhouette alongside an 8.8cm heel, making elevating any outfit a breeze. The curved top helps to lengthen legs, creating a higher focal point that gently then curves back down the leg. A great partner to short hems.

If you thought over-the-knee boots weren't for you, I hope that Hannah Waddingham's look makes you think again, because as often is the case, it's all in the styling.

A pair of over-the-knee-boots, especially when worn with tights actually offers plenty of leg coverage, especially with shorter skirts and dresses. The boot comes up high on the leg, covering the majority, meaning you really only have a slither on show, giving more coverage than your best knee-high boots when worn with silhouettes that finish above the knee.

If you're still unsure, over the knee boots also work as some of the best shoes to wear with leggings, adding more style, interest and texture to a legging-forward look, and offer extra warmth to skinny jeans outfits.

Opting for a luxe black pair in suede or supple leather will definitely help to add longevity and versatility to your boot buy, as Hannah Waddingham proves, in her smart all-black ensemble, that takes a traditional tuxedo for women and looks an updated, feminine and glamorous spin that will work for any evening occasion, or date night outfit idea this spring.