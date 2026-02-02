Hannah Waddingham just made thigh-high boots feel surprisingly wearable

Struggling with how to style over-the-knee boots? Hannah Waddingham's lace-trimmed mini blazer dress was the perfect partner

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News
Hannah Waddingham wearing thigh high leather boots at the Critics&#039; Circle Film Awards on February 1, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)
Jump to category:

With award season underway, it's all eyes on the red carpet, but in a sea of tailoring and floor-sweeping dresses, Hannah Waddingham stood out in a chic, black blazer mini dress and thigh-high boots, which surprisingly delivered some wearable style inspiration.

Stepping out for the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London over the weekend, Hannah looked stylish and relaxed in a Nadine Merabi Monica black blazer dress and a pair of sheer black tights. Adding length to her short dress with a clever lace-trimmed mini skirt, Hannah delivered some sound fashion advice for making shorter hemlines work in all seasons.

Hannah Waddingham wearing thigh high leather boots at the Critics&#039; Circle Film Awards on February 1, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Recreate Hannah Waddingham's Style

Shop Thigh High Boots

If you thought over-the-knee boots weren't for you, I hope that Hannah Waddingham's look makes you think again, because as often is the case, it's all in the styling.

A pair of over-the-knee-boots, especially when worn with tights actually offers plenty of leg coverage, especially with shorter skirts and dresses. The boot comes up high on the leg, covering the majority, meaning you really only have a slither on show, giving more coverage than your best knee-high boots when worn with silhouettes that finish above the knee.

If you're still unsure, over the knee boots also work as some of the best shoes to wear with leggings, adding more style, interest and texture to a legging-forward look, and offer extra warmth to skinny jeans outfits.

Opting for a luxe black pair in suede or supple leather will definitely help to add longevity and versatility to your boot buy, as Hannah Waddingham proves, in her smart all-black ensemble, that takes a traditional tuxedo for women and looks an updated, feminine and glamorous spin that will work for any evening occasion, or date night outfit idea this spring.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.