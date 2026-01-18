Helen Mirren's winter-ready biker boots are a chic and practical choice to add an edgy spin to a pretty dress

Helen Mirren can always be relied upon for stylish choices that don't always play by the rules. The star loves to get creative, whether she’s wearing candyfloss pink on the red carpet or an androgynous suit at Fashion Week, the actress always gets it right.

Helen's latest look to grab our attention was a red, houndstooth printed dress and white coat combination, which she wore to the West End opening night of ‘High Noon’ in London. It was a chic combination, but to put her own stamp on the ensemble, Helen added an edgy footnote with a pair of chunky biker boots.

The star was wearing an ankle-high design complete with pearly trim from Russell & Bromley, and they added a cool-girl aesthetic to her otherwise feminine outfit that really worked. Sadly, Helen’s exact leather footwear has sold out, but we have rounded up some similar embellished boots below that will all work to bring a biker-inspired finishing touch to your outfits.

A good pair of biker boots can last you a lifetime, and you will find that they work for a whole host of occasions and with a wide range of outfits, coming into their own in your winter capsule wardrobe.

The heavier style of shoe is a comfy winner for daytime but also works as a chic alternative to heels for after-hours, too. You can use your black, chunky boots to complete how to style a silky slip skirt or even a sequin dress, and they will look great right now and for years to come.