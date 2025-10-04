Helen Mirren opens Stella McCartney's Paris show in grey cigarette trousers and the chicest blazer
We're eyeing up similar styles to recreate this timeless look
Helen Mirren opened the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show with a spoken rendition of The Beatles' song "Come Together" in a sleek, grey tailored suit that has us eyeing up similar styles.
Offering a timeless take on classic tailoring, Mirren's tailored two-piece reminds us of the enduring appeal of a well-cut suit. Not only is tailoring an essential part of the autumn/winter fashion trends, but a trouser suit will never fade out of fashion. When it comes to creating easy yet elevated autumn outfit ideas, you simply can't go wrong with tailored separates, even if you split them up and style them solo.
Notably, Mirren's suit trousers make this look standout; they're not wide or straight-legged, rather, they have a curved cigar shape which feels effortlessly retro. On top, she wears a subtly pinstriped blazer and a white button-up shirt that's tucked into her high-waisted trousers.
She accessorised with a textured black clutch bag, some patent black square-toe heels, and a grey belt, allowing the grey suit to take centre stage. Helen's outfit reminds us that the best trouser suits look great no matter the occasion, from evenings out with friends to attending special events.
Shop Helen Mirren's Look
These tailored trousers will work well with a range of outfits, from pairing with lightweight knitwear to your favourite t-shirts. Show off ankle boots or your most comfortable trainers with the tapered ankle-length hem.
If you're looking for elevated basics, Zara's new collection is worth browsing. This poplin shirt works for almost any occasion, from creating the chicest date night outfits to wearing to the office.
A grey trouser suit is a wardrobe essential, particularly as we transition into autumn. Its neutral tone provides a versatile base that can be styled in countless ways, making it perfect for smart work outfits or for more smart-casual dress codes. You can also swap out the trousers and create a jeans and a blazer outfit for a more relaxed feel.
Helen Mirren was spotted alongside Anna Wintour sitting front row at the Stella McCartney show. The actress has been providing us with plenty of inspiration during Paris Fashion Week this year, from this grey tailored look to her striking bare-foot moment whilst walking the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.