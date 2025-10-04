Helen Mirren opens Stella McCartney's Paris show in grey cigarette trousers and the chicest blazer

Helen Mirren opened the Stella McCartney Paris Fashion Week show with a spoken rendition of The Beatles' song "Come Together" in a sleek, grey tailored suit that has us eyeing up similar styles.

Offering a timeless take on classic tailoring, Mirren's tailored two-piece reminds us of the enduring appeal of a well-cut suit. Not only is tailoring an essential part of the autumn/winter fashion trends, but a trouser suit will never fade out of fashion. When it comes to creating easy yet elevated autumn outfit ideas, you simply can't go wrong with tailored separates, even if you split them up and style them solo.

Notably, Mirren's suit trousers make this look standout; they're not wide or straight-legged, rather, they have a curved cigar shape which feels effortlessly retro. On top, she wears a subtly pinstriped blazer and a white button-up shirt that's tucked into her high-waisted trousers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorised with a textured black clutch bag, some patent black square-toe heels, and a grey belt, allowing the grey suit to take centre stage. Helen's outfit reminds us that the best trouser suits look great no matter the occasion, from evenings out with friends to attending special events.

A grey trouser suit is a wardrobe essential, particularly as we transition into autumn. Its neutral tone provides a versatile base that can be styled in countless ways, making it perfect for smart work outfits or for more smart-casual dress codes. You can also swap out the trousers and create a jeans and a blazer outfit for a more relaxed feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren was spotted alongside Anna Wintour sitting front row at the Stella McCartney show. The actress has been providing us with plenty of inspiration during Paris Fashion Week this year, from this grey tailored look to her striking bare-foot moment whilst walking the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway.