'I'm going to take these shoes off' - Helen Mirren reveals heel-dropping moment that stole the show at L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé

Tonight marks the eighth year of L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé, an event that celebrates the power of self-worth and draws some of the world's biggest stars. Among them is British acting legend Dame Helen Mirren. A proud L’Oréal Paris ambassador since 2014 and no stranger to the runway, Helen has graced Le Défilé’s catwalk four times, making each appearance unforgettable.

In an interview with woman&home yesterday Helen told me, "The first time, I couldn't believe it. They said, 'we’ll be doing it down the middle of the Champs-Élysées'. I said, 'what?'

"The walkway was down the middle of the Champs-Élysées, with the Arc de Triomphe there, and… really? My mind was blown."

Dame Helen Mirren has graced Le Défilé’s catwalk four times, making an incredible style statement for each appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it was her second appearance at L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé, in 2019, that she remembers most fondly and as a standout for feeling empowered.

"I had been given the most lovely floaty dress and high heel stilettos to wear. They were gorgeous and I love fantastic shoes. But I was tottering along in them – I could hardly walk. I managed it, but it was very sort of one foot in front of the other.

"So I'm in the line up waiting to go on, all the hair and makeup and everything's done and we’re slowly moving towards the entrance. And I suddenly thought, ‘I'm going to take these shoes off. I just don't want to wear these shoes. I can't do it in these shoes.’

"So I took them off and sent a message down to the powers that be, and I said, 'Look, I'm taking my shoes off. I hope you don't mind.'

Helen's second appearance for Le Défilé’s saw her run barefoot on the catwalk after ditching her heels at the last minute (Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen laughed as she recalled the memory, noting there was little anyone could do about her decision in that moment.

"I felt so liberated having seen all the other models sort of walking precariously around. I was the last person to go on and so I thought 'I’m just going to wait.'

"So I waited a little bit. Didn’t go on when I was supposed to, and I thought, ‘I’m going to run on.’ It's my theatrical background, you know, knowing when to break the rhythm. And then I ran on and the dress floated and, oh, it was fabulous. Wearing something that just sort of floated, the whole thing was just gorgeous."

woman&home fashion channel editor Rivkie Baum says, "Fashion week is well known for its theatrics, and the annual L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé show is always a wonderful watch. With many familiar faces on the runway, the show celebrates the power of self-worth, and while I'm always watching for the clothes, the theatrics brought by the special guests make the event what it is.

"When Helen Mirren decided to discard her hard-to-walk-in stilettos back in 2019, she truly embodied what the event stood for. Rather than just wearing what she was given, Helen made that moment her own and reminded everyone that fashion and style is simply there as a tool of self-expression."

But it's not just Helen's outfits that get everyone talking at the show; her makeup for the event gets just as much attention. So we couldn't have a catch up without talking about beauty, and she was happy to share some of her favourite L'Oreal Paris products, below.

L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray £8.25 at Boots.com $7.99 at Ulta Beauty When asked about heritage L'Oréal products, Helen was quick to mention L'Oréal Paris Elnett hairspray, telling us "all the hairdressers love it." Helen went on to say how, despite not being much of a hairspray person herself, she loves how popular this product is still after all these years. A "timeless" product, she called it. L’Oréal Paris Excellence Crème Permanent Hair Dye £9.50 at Boots.com Helen was quick to tell me she rarely colours her hair these days, saying she "can't be fussed with it." But recently she has been thinking about doing it again, and was quick to champion the L’Oréal Paris at-home hair dye kits. Using the Age Perfect kits, which have since become part of the brand's Excellence range she says: "I did it myself and it was fabulous."

woman&home beauty channel editor Fiona McKim says: "The L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show is always my highlight of Paris Fashion Week.

"Never mind next season’s designer collections, give me Helen Mirren in punk black eyeliner or cascading disco curls any day. Dame Helen is known for her fearless hair and beauty looks on the red carpet, so it’s no surprise that she rules the L’Oréal runway with a similarly rebellious spirit.

"2019’s triumphant, barefoot run isn’t just a spontaneous moment of magic; it’s also the ideal foil to her intricate, perfected, smoky eye and sculpted, swept-back hairstyle. There’s no telling what major beauty moment we’ll see tonight, but I’ll be watching."

L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé 2025 takes place on Monday, September 29th, at 20:00 CEST (19:00 UK time).