Dame Helen Mirren reveals the surprising accessory that 'worked like magic' to build her confidence
Standing beside ‘tall, gorgeous’ actresses, Helen Mirren credits this unconventional accessory for developing her confidence
Whether she’s on screen with an Oscar-winning portrayal of the Queen or gliding down the runways, it’s hard to think of Dame Helen Mirren as anything other than a true star. But even the legendary actress had moments of self-doubt.
Comparing herself to the 'beautiful, tall, thin, gorgeous actresses' she’d find herself alongside at awards shows, Dame Helen revealed there was one surprising accessory that would stop her feeling like 'this dumpy little five-foot-four thing amongst them - stripper heels'.
Perhaps not the first pair of shoes one would associate with the award winner, Helen shared the hilarious revelation with British Vogue while at London Fashion Week.
In a clip posted to the brand’s social media, Helen recalled her first pair of platform heels sourced from a Hollywood Boulevard 'stripper shop'.
"In my early days in L.A. [at] the awards things, there would be all these actresses like Nicole Kidman…these beautiful, tall, thin, gorgeous actresses, and I'd be like this dumpy little 5'4 thing amongst them.
"And at that time, platform heels were not in fashion, so the only place I could find a platform heel was in the stripper shops on Hollywood Boulevard. It was $39.99."
Helen fondly remembered those 'first pair of stripper heels' and claims 'they worked like magic - suddenly I was up there eye-to-eye with Nicole Kidman'.
Nothing if not resourceful! Luckily, platforms have had quite the revival since those days.
While 'stripper heels' might have helped her find her confidence in the earlier days of her movie career, it’s her consistency with her health and beauty routines that have kept Dame Helen looking radiant through the decades.
On keeping active and agile, the Oscar winner has previously dismissed the idea of needing to join fancy gyms or try complicated fads - opting for a 12 minute workout you can do anywhere.
She has spoken of being a 'big believer in the Royal Canadian Air Force women’s exercise regime', which follows four charts of ten exercises, arranged in order of difficulty and is designed to boost muscle strength, endurance, flexibility, and heart efficiency.
No surprise considering it was a cheaper pair of platforms that helped her unlock her confidence to begin with, but some of Helen’s known beauty tricks are also surprisingly lowkey and affordable.
In the past, she has revealed she swears by a cheap £10 beauty trick involving castor oil - which she uses for her hair, skin and nails. She told People magazine, "Castor oil's amazing. A tiny bit on your hair gives it a little shine, a little separation. [I use it on my] eyebrows, eyelashes, fingernails - just rub it in."
