The clever £10 beauty trick Helen Mirren swears by for healthy hair, skin and nails

Ever wondered how Helen Mirren achieves and maintains her healthy-looking hair, skin and nails? Well, wonder no more as we've uncovered the one beauty trick behind it all...

You might've already heard of the link between castor oil for eyelash growth, but the yellow-hued vegetable oil is actually a popular ingredient used within beauty products. The ingredient in question is known and loved for its ability to naturally hydrate, condition and nourish the hair, skin and nails. For these very reasons, castor oil has been incorporated into the beauty routines of many, including Dame Helen Mirren.

We've completed years of thorough research to find out exactly what the actress' beauty arsenal is home to, including Helen Mirren's pink nail polish and her favourite hand cream. But, we must admit, we weren't surprised to hear that she has a very simple beauty secret up her sleeve to ensure the ultimate hair, skin and nail health - and it costs less than £10...

The ingredient Helen Mirren swears by for healthy hair, skin and nails

In an interview with Vogue India, Helen Mirren was quizzed on her thoughts about ageing and, of course, her highly sought-after beauty mantra. While Mirren referenced her experimental approach to beauty, including noting a time where she used gravy browning sauce on her legs to mimic a natural sun-kissed glow (spoiler, it didn't work), it's another ingredient that has earned a spot in her regime.

Speaking to People, the actress hailed castor oil as a must-have within her beauty routine. "I love castor oil. I use a little bit in my hair—very, very little. I use it on my fingernails. I use it on my skin," she says.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kristina Bumphrey / Contributor)

As for the exact plethora of ways Mirren uses castor oil, she noted: "Castor oil's amazing. A tiny bit on your hair gives it a little shine, a little separation. [I use it on my] eyebrows, eyelashes, fingernails—just rub it in."

In fact, her love for the ingredient runs deep as she posted a photo of a CVS Castor Oil bottle to her Instagram feed back in 2021 with the caption: "Things I like.. Castor oil, not for its laxative properties, but for hair, skin, nails. in tiny amounts."

Our castor oil picks

For those seeking to jump on board Helen Mirren's beauty trick, we've rounded up some castor oil buys for you to incorporate into your very own routine...

How to use castor oil

Castor oil can be used in a multitude of ways throughout your beauty routine, such as applied onto your scalp and lengths of the hair, massaged into your nail beds and onto the skin, or combed through your eyebrows and lashes.

As castor oil boasts a thick consistency, it is often recommended to dilute it with a lightweight oil, such as coconut, almond or jojoba oils, to allow for an easy and irritation-free application. Also, make sure to complete a patch test on your skin 24-48 hours before use to test for reactions.