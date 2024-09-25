The "fabulous" hand cream in Helen Mirren's bag is so perfect for chilly days
Costing just £13.50 and boasting a fresh, citrusy scent, Helen Mirren's hand cream is the ultimate dry skin saviour...
We put our hands through a lot - especially when colder weather rolls in - but now, thanks to Helen Mirren's hand cream pick, we can bid farewell to dry and chapped skin for just £13.50.
While our handbags can often become a treasure trove of forgotten lipsticks and receipts, they're also where we stow away our everyday essentials - the things we can't fathom leaving the house without. This includes our purses and phones, for example, and in Helen Mirren's case, a hand cream. Though often relegated to the bathroom cabinet, the best hand creams are a saviour for dry, cracked knuckles and dehydrated nails. And, according to Mirren, hers never leaves her bag - especially when she's travelling.
So, if you're suffering from chapped and tight-feeling hands and are searching for an affordable remedy, this is the ultra-refreshing cream Helen Mirren swears by...
The under-£14 hand cream Helen Mirren carries with her everywhere
Hand creams, like the best face moisturisers and body lotions, are staples in your routine no matter the season - especially if you have dry skin. That said, they become all the more essential when the weather turns cold. Thus, having an effective hydrating treatment to hand is key and Helen Mirren might just have the perfect suggestion...
Helen Mirren-approved
RRP: £13.50 | With a blend of organic lemon oil, wild pansy, calendula and sweet almond oil, as well as protective waxes, this rich cream works to nourish your hands and nails. It promotes soft and supple skin, whilst protecting and strengthening your nails - for an all round hand treatment.
Sharing the contents of her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar, for their aptly named YouTube series 'Inside My Beauty Bag,' Mirren revealed that she carries a hand cream with her at all times and Weleda's Refreshing Hand and Nail Cream is one of her go-to's.
"I always carry a hand cream with me because one's hands, especially when you travel, get very dry," said Mirren as she withdrew Weleda's recognisable green tube from her bag and applied some to the back of her hand. "This is great hand cream - Weleda, it's a fabulous product this, just to freshen your hands up, make them nice and moist."
The cream features a blend of organic lemon oil, wild pansy, sweet almond oil and protective waxes to nourish your hands, nails and cuticles. This combination locks in moisture and promotes smooth and supple skin while imparting a fresh, citrus scent. Its rich formula melts into the skin to protect your hands and strengthen your nails, making it a staple for frequent manicure-getters and anyone looking for extra nourishment during the autumn/winter seasons.
As with Helen Mirren's go-to nail polish, this hand cream is also refreshingly affordable, setting you back just £13.50 for 50ml.
