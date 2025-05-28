The 'cheap as chips' face moisturiser Joanna Lumley 'adores' for her sensitive skin

When it comes to the contents of celebrity makeup bags and skincare drawers, the beauty market's priciest picks are often the favourites. So we love nothing more than when we hear about a star-approved product with a purse-friendly price tag.

Kate Moss's go-to sunscreen and Sienna Miller's all-rounder makeup brush have been recent additions to our dressing tables - now it's set to be a bargain buy that Joanna Lumley thinks is one of the best face moisturisers out there.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Amandaland actress Joanna revealed that the Astral Face & Body Intensive Moisturiser Cream is the only moisturiser she trusts not to irritate her sensitive skin.

Joanna said, "It comes in a little blue pot, cheap as chips – adore. It has never been tested on animals and is about the only thing I’ve never developed an allergy to."

Admitting that she's not one to invest in ultra pricey beauty products, she joked, "I don't usually buy expensive products because I'm mean."

Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, agrees with this savvy approach, saying, "Joanna Lumley is bang on the money by using this classic, budget-friendly face cream. Moisturisers have one simple job - to hydrate your skin - and most do so using the same humectant ingredients, usually glycerin or hyaluronic acid, regardless of price."

Fiona adds, "A pricier pick may have more bells, whistles, and seductive packaging, but I'd advise smart shoppers to spend less on moisturiser and more on active serums, such as Vitamin C or retinol, to benefit from pricier skincare technology where it counts."

Joanna's go-to Astral moisturiser is proof that you don't have to splash out when building you skincare routine to see good results. It's formulated with minimal but impactful ingredients to make sure your skin isn't exposed to anything unnecessary.

Lanolin locks in moisture while glycerine works to smooth the complexion and leave skin feeling velvety soft. As Joanna pointed out, the product is not, and never has been, tested on animals and, as the brand says, the formula 'hasn't changed a bit' since it was first created back in 1953 - if it isn't broke, don't fix it!

It's not just Joanna who is a fan of the Astral moisturiser, with the likes of Ruth Langsford also known to use it regularly.

"When it comes to nourishing skin, I like to keep it simple with classic staples that have stood the test of time," Ruth told My Weekly, adding, "As I have very dry skin, I rely on Astral Face & Body Moisturiser to protect my skin from losing hydration.

"I use it day and night on my face, hands, elbows and feet."