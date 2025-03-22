Judi Dench's makeup artist reveals the plumping serum behind her natural fresh-faced glow

Ever wondered how Judi Dench achieves her awakened and fresh-faced complexion? Well, we've discovered the affordable skincare staple behind it all - and it's currently on sale with a huge 50% discount.

We'll admit it, after discovering Judi Dench's favourite mascara for sensitive eyes we fell down a rabbit hole wondering the exact buys that the actress' beauty bag makes home to. In recent years, Dench has been spotted adorning the barely-there lightweight makeup trend, and on many occasions often opting for a completely au naturel appearance. So, naturally, we were intrigued as to what her secret is for unlocking a fresh-faced glow.

Thankfully, her makeup artist revealed all and the answer arrives in the form of one of the best hyaluronic acid serums. In even better news, the buy used to prep her complexion currently boasts a stellar half price discount.

The hydrating serum Judi Dench relies on for an awakened complexion

Having amassed nearly 10,000 customer reviews on Amazon alone, with an impressive 4.5 average star rating, it's clear that the actress isn't the only fan of the serum in question...

Judi Dench's Serum L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum View at Amazon $13.98 at Walmart $19.50 at Amazon RRP: £32 Formulated with 1.5% micro and macro hyaluronic acid molecules, this serum works to deeply hydrate the skin, while smoothing the skin's surface and replumping fine lines from within. Quickly absorbing into the skin for a non-greasy or non-sticky finish, this formula reveals a softly supple, firmer and more toned complexion.

Makeup artist, Val Garland lifted the lid on the skincare routine she used on Judi Dench for the June 2020 cover of British Vogue, sharing her clever tip for awakening the complexion: “I started by giving Judi a face massage, then used a jade roller to wake up her skin,” she says.

Using a facial massage tool, such as the Brushworks Jade Roller, is a great way to prep your complexion prior to applying your skincare products of choice, in order to cool the skin, decrease puffiness and minimise the appearance of pores. Garland explains: "Massage is a great way of waking up your face and bringing blood to the surface.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stuart C. Wilson / Stringer)

As for the actress' understated luminous look, Garland revealed the one serum she relied on to hydrate and plump the skin: “I really wanted to make it feel very dewy and fresh so I followed by massaging the L’Oréal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, which is a skin plumper, into her skin."

A glance into Judi Dench's beauty bag

Intrigued as to which other beauty products were used to create Dench's lit-from-within glow? We've got the full rundown, including her hypoallergenic mascara that's perfect for those with sensitive eyes and a green colour corrector that's designed to cancel out any redness.