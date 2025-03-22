Judi Dench's makeup artist reveals the plumping serum behind her natural fresh-faced glow
Designed to hydrate, smooth and plump the complexion, this serum is a must-have in anyone's skincare arsenal
Ever wondered how Judi Dench achieves her awakened and fresh-faced complexion? Well, we've discovered the affordable skincare staple behind it all - and it's currently on sale with a huge 50% discount.
We'll admit it, after discovering Judi Dench's favourite mascara for sensitive eyes we fell down a rabbit hole wondering the exact buys that the actress' beauty bag makes home to. In recent years, Dench has been spotted adorning the barely-there lightweight makeup trend, and on many occasions often opting for a completely au naturel appearance. So, naturally, we were intrigued as to what her secret is for unlocking a fresh-faced glow.
Thankfully, her makeup artist revealed all and the answer arrives in the form of one of the best hyaluronic acid serums. In even better news, the buy used to prep her complexion currently boasts a stellar half price discount.
Get half price off Judi Dench's go-to serum, the L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Serum, meaning you can nab a bottle for just £15.99 rather than paying its usual £32 price tag.
The hydrating serum Judi Dench relies on for an awakened complexion
Having amassed nearly 10,000 customer reviews on Amazon alone, with an impressive 4.5 average star rating, it's clear that the actress isn't the only fan of the serum in question...
Judi Dench's Serum
RRP: £32
Formulated with 1.5% micro and macro hyaluronic acid molecules, this serum works to deeply hydrate the skin, while smoothing the skin's surface and replumping fine lines from within. Quickly absorbing into the skin for a non-greasy or non-sticky finish, this formula reveals a softly supple, firmer and more toned complexion.
Makeup artist, Val Garland lifted the lid on the skincare routine she used on Judi Dench for the June 2020 cover of British Vogue, sharing her clever tip for awakening the complexion: “I started by giving Judi a face massage, then used a jade roller to wake up her skin,” she says.
Using a facial massage tool, such as the Brushworks Jade Roller, is a great way to prep your complexion prior to applying your skincare products of choice, in order to cool the skin, decrease puffiness and minimise the appearance of pores. Garland explains: "Massage is a great way of waking up your face and bringing blood to the surface.”
As for the actress' understated luminous look, Garland revealed the one serum she relied on to hydrate and plump the skin: “I really wanted to make it feel very dewy and fresh so I followed by massaging the L’Oréal Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, which is a skin plumper, into her skin."
A glance into Judi Dench's beauty bag
Intrigued as to which other beauty products were used to create Dench's lit-from-within glow? We've got the full rundown, including her hypoallergenic mascara that's perfect for those with sensitive eyes and a green colour corrector that's designed to cancel out any redness.
Judi's Sensitive Mascara
RRP: £20
Designed with sensitive eyes in mind, this waterproof mascara is enriched with Lash-Revitalizing Serum® which works to strengthen lashes, while its Extend-Lash® technology boosts length and volume. This formula may boast up to 16 hours of comfortable wear time, however it's also easy to remove, making it great for those with sensitive and irritation-prone skin.
Judi's Colour Corrector
RRP: £19.50 for 15ml | £40 for 50ml
Used in replacement of foundation, this green-hued colour correcting cream adapts to your skin tone as you blend it in, working to even the skin and cancel out redness for a calmer-looking complexion. Infused with powerhouse ingredients and minerals, such as yarrow, calcium and magnesium, this cream also strengthens the skin barrier, boosts moisture levels and calms the senses - what's not to love?
Judi's Concealer
RRP: £10.99
Banish blemishes, dark circles and an uneven skin tone with this full coverage concealer from L'Oréal Paris. Whether used to brighten or spot conceal, this weightless yet long-lasting formula can be easily blended into the complexion for a seamless natural matte finish, without creasing or settling into fine lines.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
