We've discovered the unexpected mascara Judi Dench relies on for her sensitive eyes

Designed with a minimalist, hypoallergenic formula that specially suits those with sensitive eyes and wearing contact lenses, La Roche Posay's Toleriane Mascara is a stellar option for prone to irritation - and even Judi Dench is a fan.

When it comes to scouting out the mascara that will be your perfect match for all your eyelashes needs and desires, many may have the best volumising mascaras or best mascaras for short lashes at the top of their list. But, for those who are more prone to irritation and dryness, these picks aren't the most suitable options available on the market.

Instead, you'll most likely be on the hunt for one of the best mascaras for sensitive eyes, which boast hypoallergenic formulas and have been put through thorough ophthalmological testing. So, as someone who is prone to temperamental sensitive eyes, I was all ears for Dame Judi Dench's allergy-tested mascara recommendation.

The unexpected mascara Judi Dench relies on for her sensitive eyes

As for the mascara in question, makeup artist, Val Garland lifted the lid on the exact buy used on Judi Dench for the June 2020 cover of British Vogue, as someone who is allergic to most mascaras. “She is very allergic to mascara – but she likes mascara – so I was a little bit scared because I didn’t want to be giving any sort of irritation to Dame Judi Dench!” says Garland.

Judi Dench's mascara pick La Roche-Posay Toleriane Waterproof Mascara View at Sephora $14.99 at Walmart $25 at Amazon RRP: £20 Made for those with sensitive eyes in mind, La Roche-Posay's waterproof mascara arrives equipped with a Lash-Revitalizing Serum® formula that works to strengthen the lashes, while its Extend-Lash® technology boosts volume for a thicker lash fringe that protects the eyes against external aggressors and irritation. Not to mention, its high tolerance brush not only helps to instantly define the lashes but is also kinder on the eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Variety / Contributor)

In order to find the perfect medium, Garland opted for a light coating of La Roche-Posay's hypoallergenic Toleriane Volume Mascara which works to boost length and volume, while also protecting the eyes from any irritation: “I applied it with a small fan brush so that I could get right down to the roots of the lashes, and that worked really well,” she says.

A deeper dive into Judi Dench's beauty bag

Looking for a deeper dive into Judi Dench's beauty bag? You'll be pleased to know, we've curated an edit of beauty buys behind the cover star's look - including a hydration-boosting serum and an innovative colour corrector.