Looking for a cleanser that doesn’t irritate dry skin? Meghan Markle’s go-to is a game-changer

While Meghan Markle is a fan of some more high-end skincare products, her go-to cleanser for removing makeup and refreshing the complexion is an affordable staple - and it's particularly good for people with dry and sensitive skin.

We're always on the hunt for a new products to add to our list of best cleansers, so when Meghan Markle briefly revealed her top beauty staples on her ShopMy page earlier this year, we were all ears – and we knew we'd found a new must-have to accompany our current favourite cleansers for sensitive skin.

Alongside iconic products like the Weleda Skin Food and Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream, she revealed that her glowing complexion is given life and a healthy shine thanks to the La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermo Cleanser for Sensitive Skin, which she swears by to remove impurities, makeup and daily grime without stripping dry skin of its essential moisture.

Meghan Markle's sensitive skin cleanser

When you have dry, sensitive and irritated skin, some face washes and cleansers can leave the complexion feeling dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable. But boasting a formula that La Roche Posay says is "designed to be used on the most sensitive of skin types," Meghan's Toleraine Dermo Cleanser has a soothing, gentle and calming milky texture to help the product slip effortlessly over skin without aggravating the complexion or stripping away its essential moisture.

"While I haven't used this product myself, a milky cleanser is my go-to when my skin is going through flare-ups and sensitive phases," says woman&home's Beauty eCommerce Editor Aleesha Badkar.

"Milky cleansers tend to be soft on the skin, adding moisture and nourishing the skin's soft layer while gently washing away impurities. They also tend to be non-stripping, which will save any skin sensitivities from worsening."

It may be gentle, but it's also effective enough to remove dirt, product build-up, makeup and impurities from the skin. This is thanks to La Roche Posay's exclusive Thermal Spring Water ingredient, which is super effective at cleansing while also being soothing. The results? A long-lasting hydration to keep your skin looking clean and refreshed.

Meghan isn't the only fan of the La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermo Cleanser. Hundreds of reviewers have given it five stars for the gentle formula that they say is "very effective" yet "super gentle" - even on "psoriasis-prone skin."

One shopper wrote, "Second time buying this cleanser, it’s the best one I’ve ever used. Doesn’t irritate my skin (I have psoriasis-prone skin), it’s super gentle. Lasts such a long time too!"

While another said, "This is my go-to cleanser for removing face and eye makeup. It is non irritating and very effective. Fantastic product, can’t get enough of it."

And a third added, "I started using this when my skin started being very reactive, blotchy and dry. It’s very calming and moisturising and gets rid of makeup effectively. It helped sort my skin out and I’ve not stopped using it as it’s so lovely to use."