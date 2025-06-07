Budget to Blowout: These are the three gentle cleansers I rely on, as someone with sensitive skin

As someone whose job it is to test beauty buys each and every day, these are the three cleansers that don't cause any irritation to my temperamental, sensitive skin.

Whether you opt for a balm, cream or foam, your skincare routine most likely already makes home to one of the best cleansers. In fact, cleansers are a daily non-negotiable product, amongst the likes of the best face moisturiser or the best toner, in order to remove dirt, oils, leftover makeup and impurities from the surface of the skin.

However, formulas can often cause those with sensitive skin, irritation, inflammation and even strip the skin of its essential oils, which makes scouting out a suitable addition to their skincare arsenal a trickier task than you may think. That said, as someone with that very skin type, I've found my hero trio of cleansers that gently clean my complexion, without causing my skin to freak out - and there's a buy to suit every budget.

Best cleanser deals

The trio of cleansers I swear by, as someone with sensitive skin

Despite having always been prone to blemishes, in recent years my skin has become more sensitive and reactive than ever before. In turn, this has led me on a journey of finding skincare products that work cohesively with my complexion, rather than causing redness, inflammation, dryness and general irritation.

Personally, I'm very sensitive to fragranced products and try to steer clear of any cleansers that overly strip my skin of all its moisture. Thankfully, after testing dozens of formulas, I've found three products that I can confidently rely on to cleanse my skin, without causing negative knock-on effects.

Budget Sensitive Skin Cleanser

I'd never tried anything from the Skin+Me brand before, who are known for their skincare prescription service, but they've now launched an array of their skincare lineup in Boots and John Lewis. So, I was very intrigued to try their Cream Cleanser, designed specifically with sensitive skin types in mind.

This formula has a slightly thicker texture compared to the others in this edit, however this is evident as it instantly nourishing and hydrating on the skin. While it doesn't lather into a foam when mixed with water, its the product that left my skin feeling most hydrated when rinsed off. Most importantly, it leaves my complexion feeling clean, whilst also supple, plump and moisturised. I must give it extra points for its fragrance-free formula - a huge plus for those of us with sensitive skin.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Best Budget Skin+Me Cream Cleanser For Sensitive Skin View at Boots RRP: £9 This soothing cream cleanser works to remove makeup, impurities and pollutants from the skin. Enriched with likes of glycerin and isoamyl cocoate to boost hydration, lock in moisture and smooth the complexion, this formula was created by dermatologists to ensure a thorough clean without stripping the skin of its hydration. Buy if: You're on a budget, or have dry skin and are looking for a formula that will leave the skin feeling nourished

Mid-Price Sensitive Skin Cleanser

For those who prefer a cleanser with a lighter, gel-like texture, look no further than Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser. This is the formula that I'll consistently reach for when my skin is experiencing irritation or breakouts thanks to its incredibly gentle and soothing nature. It also seamlessly glides onto the skin, without requiring any harsh massaging in.

While it doesn't necessarily lather up when mixed with water, a little goes a long way, still doing a stellar job at thoroughly cleansing my complexion. It's also unscented, so if you're someone who is particularly sensitive to fragrance (like me), this is a great option for you.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Best Mid-Point Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Wash View at Look Fantastic $23.99 at Walmart $24.50 at Walmart RRP: £17 Gentle enough to be used day and night, Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser washes away the dirt and grime on your complexion, while keeping skin sensitivity in mind. Infused with an array of hydrating skincare ingredients, such as glycerin, niacinamide and panthenol, this lightweight formula leaves the skin hydrated and refreshed. Buy if: You're on the hunt for a lightweight cleanser that effectively soothes the skin, or if your skin doesn't agree with fragranced formulas

Blowout Sensitive Skin Cleanser

Ok, I must admit, I was slightly sceptical to try a goat milk cleanser, but this formula is nothing short of amazing. It boasts a luxurious cream formula that melts into the skin, which feels incredibly gentle on the complexion. It also lathers up nicely, transforming into a milky consistency rather than a foam.

As for the results, it leaves my face feeling clean, plump and hydrated without fail after each and every use. Despite boasting a hefty price tag, you only need a small amount of product to clean your entire face - meaning you get more bang for your buck. Plus, I cannot forget to mention its gorgeously creamy moreish scent, that it has become widely known and loved for.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)