Everyone's talking about Glow Recipe's new Korean Toner Pads: here are our beauty shopping experts' honest thoughts

K-beauty has been making waves over on UK shores in recent years, and for good reason too. Many Korean skincare products boast innovative, skin-first formulas that use high-quality ingredients, yet still boast affordable price tags.

With all that said, it's unsurprising that the best Korean toner pads have worked their way into the skincare routines of many, thanks to their ability to deliver the complexion with a desirable glass skin finish. So, it's only natural that one of the most well-known Korean beauty brands, Glow Recipe, have delved into into the market with their latest launch.

With three to choose from, these new Korean toner pads even made their way into the 2026 Oscars goodie bags – meaning many A-list celebs went home with these tubs in tow. But, are they worth the investment? Our beauty shopping experts have put them to the test, here are their honest thoughts...

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Our team's honest thoughts on the Glow Recipe Korean Toner Pads

If you haven't seen the launch of the all-new Glow Recipe Korean Toner Pads, let us introduce you. The brand has debuted three targeted treatments that are designed to combat different skin concerns, including a dull complexion, irritation and blemish-prone skin.

For Skin Barrier Repair Glow Recipe PDRN+ Repair + Soothe Korean Toner Pads £27 at Sephora UK RRP: £27 for 60 pads | Best for: Irritated, dry or sensitised skin Powered by skincare's most recent buzzword ingredient, vegan PDRN+, these toner pads work to soothe irritation, reduce redness and repair the skin barrier. The result? Stronger, calmer, hydrated and more resilient skin. For Brightening Glow Recipe Vitamin C Brightening Korean Toner Pads £27 at Sephora UK RRP: £27 for 60 pads | Best for: Dull skin, dark circles and hyperpigmentation If your complexion appears dull, or your main skin concerns include dark circles and hyperpigmentation, you'll want to turn your attention to the Vitamin C Brightening Korean Toner Pads. These pads are equipped with hero ingredients, such as vitamin C, glutathione and caffeine, to brighten the skin, fade dark spots, minimise dark circles and de-puff the under-eyes. For Smooth, Hydrated Skin Glow Recipe LHA + AHA Exfoliating Korean Toner Pads £27 at Sephora UK RRP: £27 for 60 pads | Best for: Combination, oily or blemish-prone skin, uneven texture, congestion Formulated with five exfoliating acids (including PHA, LHA, AHA and BHAs), these fragrance-free toner pads aim to gently exfoliate the skin to smooth texture, prevent breakouts and decongest pores. Not to mention, glacial water and aloe help hydrate, calm and soothe the complexion.

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty Shopping and eCommerce Editor

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce and Shopping Editor, chooses to use a combination of the Glow Recipe Korean Toner Pads to treat different areas of her complexion. "While I have perpetually dry skin on my chin and the skin around my mouth, my cheeks and forehead are shine central, so skincare for me is all about spot treating - treating different areas of skin with different products, depending on their specific needs, so these pads slid straight into my routine after my first use," she says.

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

As for the application experience and results, Aleesha notes: "Drenched in product, these feel quenching on the skin as soon as you apply them. The small and curved shape of these allow me to treat only certain areas of the faces, so while the reparative PDRN pads go straight on my chin for soothing and hydrating, the brightening pads give my cheeks a soft and healthy-looking glow."

Sennen Prickett, Digital Beauty Writer

As someone with oily, blemish-prone skin that is on the sensitive side, it was only natural that our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett opted for the LHA and AHA Exfoliating Toner Pads. "I always feel slightly daunted when it comes to trying an exfoliating formulas, as I don't know how my temperamental skin will react. However, these gentle pads have seamlessly slotted into my skincare routine, without causing my complexion any irritation or breakouts."

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(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Sennen tested the waters to see whether her skin reacted to the exfoliating pads by simply sweeping them onto her skin, however has since opted for a new application method: "When I faced no reaction after sweeping the pads over my complexion, I began leaving them on for 15 minutes as a 'mask' technique. While I wouldn't opt for using them daily, I reach for these nifty pads a couple times a week to give my skin a refresh."

In terms of the effects of the LHA + AHA Exfoliating Pads, Sennen notes: "I naturally have a fairly dull complexion, but these pre-soaked pads help reveal a clearer, radiant and more even skin tone. With use of once to twice a week, they've helped keep my hormonal blemishes at bay and have given my skin an overall smoother appearance."

Your Korean Toner Pad FAQs, answered by the Glow Recipe Founders

For those that still have some questions on Korean toner pads, worry not as we've quizzed the Glow Recipe founders, Christine Chang and Sarah Lee, about the questions on everyone's minds. From the purpose of toner pads to which Glow Recipe toner pad is best suited to you, here's everything you need to know.

What is the purpose of the toner pads?

Essentially combining the benefits of a toner and exfoliation into one step, Korean toner pads are pre-soaked pads infused with skincare ingredients and are designed to target an array of skin concerns.

"In Korea, toner pads aren’t an extra step – they’re a daily staple, used to prep skin before makeup or to gently smooth and brighten in the evening,” says Christine Chang, co-founder and co-CEO of Glow Recipe. As for why Glow Recipe decided to launch their very own formula, Chang adds: “We created toner pads to bring the results of a Korean facial into a simple, everyday ritual. Inspired by mini sheet masks, each pad is designed for targeted areas and delivers visible benefits in just five minutes."

“We love that they provide targeted results while fitting seamlessly into real life. While there are many great options in the Korean market, we wanted to take efficacy further: enhancing skin benefits, prioritising sensitivity, and delivering noticeable results quickly for busy lifestyles.” - Sarah Lee, co-founder and co-CEO of Glow Recipe

Do toner pads replace the toner in your routine?

So, should we be swapping out the best toner in our routine for Korean toner pads? Christine weighs in: “Toner pads are used after cleansing, just lift a single pad at a time with the enclosed tweezers and place them on any areas of concern (i.e. cheeks, forehead, nose, chin). We created these toner pads to be left on the skin for 5 minutes for a ‘facial in a pad’ experience - afterwards, we recommend to follow with your usual routine, such as toner, serum and moisturiser.”

How often do you use toner pads?

If you're wondering how often you're supposed to be incorporating toner pads into your skincare routine, Christine advises:“All three toner pads are gentle enough for daily AM & PM, I love to use them first thing in the morning and then in the evening before I go to bed."

However, if this is your first time trialling toner pads, Chang recommends: "If you’re new to toner pads, we suggest using them a few times a week and increase frequency from there.”

Who are the Glow Recipe toner pads best suited for?

With lots of different options on the market, it can make it a challenging task to identify which toner pads are right for you and your personal skin type. As for the Glow Recipe Korean Toner Pads, Lee says: “Our toner pads can be used on all skin types, including sensitive skin. Each one is a targeted treatment you can choose based on what your skin needs that day, and we recommend multi-masking on different areas of the face for a more customised approach."

While the Vitamin C option are ideal for those wanting to brighten and refresh their complexion, the LHA + AHA pads do a stellar job at gently exfoliating and hydrating congested skin. As for the last of the trio, Sarah Lee says: "The PDRN+ Repair + Soothe Toner Pads are ideal for irritated, dry, or sensitised skin, delivering ultra soothing care while helping support skin barrier repair for more resilient skin.”

What is PDRN and what does it do?

If you've had your eye on the beauty landscape in recent months, you'll most likely have heard of the term PDRN – but what exactly is it? As Christine Chang explains: “PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide) is a regenerative ingredient traditionally derived from salmon DNA, and often used in derm office treatments."

However staying true to their vegan and cruelty-free brand values, the Glow Recipe founders opted to develop an alternative made from white rice and prickly pear that still offers similar results to salmon-derived PDRN. "When applied topically helps to strengthen the barrier, and visibly reduce irritation," explains Chang.

That said, its lower molecular weight also brings some impressive benefits compared to animal derived PDRN, the co-founder says: "This allows for more efficient absorption and efficacy as well as higher DNA purity and batch to batch consistency vs. animal derived PDRN so that it works even for more sensitive, irritation-prone skin."