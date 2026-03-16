The trending K-beauty product celebs found inside this year's Oscars goodie bags – and our team approves

Aside from the lineup of award winners, designer outfits and enviable beauty looks, the Oscars goodie bags are always a hot topic of conversation.

While the A-listers are treated to a selection of luxurious holidays and fashionable designer goods in their awards show goodie bags, they are also equipped with a lineup of beauty buys – including one of the best facial sunscreens, the best Korean skincare products and sculpting massages.

Boasting an eye-watering worth value, with this year's reportedly worth around a staggering $350,000, if you're anything like us then you'll be intrigued to know exactly what the celebs are going home with. Interestingly, nestled deep inside the goodie bag in question was a £27 K-beauty product that's just hit the market – and our beauty team declared them one of the best new beauty launches in February.

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The all-new K-beauty launch inside this year's Oscars goodie bags

While the A-listers are set to benefit from a rejuvenating facial worth $25k alone, according to The Tab, they were also treated to some affordable skincare formulas from K-beauty favourite, Glow Recipe. The Hollywood household names were not only gifted the brand's bestselling Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner, but also their newest launch – the Korean Toner Pads.

Best for smoothing Glow Recipe LHA + AHA Exfoliating Korean Toner Pads for Smooth, Hydrated Skin £27 at Sephora UK RRP: £27 Enriched with give exfoliating acids, including PHA, LHA, AHA and BHAs, these fragrance-free toner pads work to decongest pores, prevent breakouts and smooth skin texture. While glacial water and aloe aim to hydrate, calm and soothe the complexion. Best for skin barrier repair Glow Recipe PDRN+ Repair + Soothe Korean Toner Pads for Skin Barrier Repair £27 at Sephora UK RRP: £27 Powered by vegan PDRN+, skincare's most recent buzzword ingredient, these ultra-thin toner pads aim to repair the skin barrier, soothe irritation and reduce redness. The outcome? Stronger, calmer, hydrated and more resilient skin. Best for brightening Glow Recipe Vitamin C Brightening Korean Toner Pads for Undereye & Cheeks £27 at Sephora UK RRP: £27 For those seeking a brighter complexion, your attention might be grabbed by the Vitamin C Brightening Korean Toner Pads. This treatment uses vitamin C, glutathione and caffeine to depuff under-eyes, target dark circles, minimise dullness and fade dark spots.

Our beauty team were lucky enough to get their hands on the trio of toner pads before they hit the market, meaning they've been testing them for the last few months now – and they've become quite the fans of these buys.

Beauty Shopping and eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar has been trialling two of the Glow Recipe Korean Toner Pads, including the PDRN+ and Brightening options, she says: "I've seen Korean toner pads around but until these, I'd hadn't yet given them a whirl - but they are truly the definition of a product I didn't know I needed."

If you're wondering what effect they have on the skin, Aleesha states: "Absolutely drenched in product, these soothe the skin as soon as you apply them, sitting comfortably on the face without dropping or drying up. Like a glass of water for the skin, they are so quenching and leave skin feeling healthy and looking glowy. I also love the handy little tweezers that come with them that make them so easy to apply."

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(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar/Sennen Prickett)

Last to complete the trio is the LHA and AHA Exfoliating Toner Pads, of which our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, has been using. She says: "As someone with oily, blemish-prone skin that is on the sensitive side, it can be quite daunting to trial any exfoliating formulas. However, these toner pads have effortlessly slotted into my skincare routine. While I wouldn't opt for using them daily, I reach for these nifty pads a couple times a week to give my skin a refresh."

As for the effects of the exfoliating pads, Sennen notes: "I have a typically dull complexion, but these pre-soaked pads reveal a clearer, radiant and more even skin tone. With frequent use, they've helped keep my hormonal blemishes at bay and give my skin a smoother appearance."