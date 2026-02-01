Jump to category:
The 11 beauty products our team have loved so much that they've used every last drop of in January

These are the stellar formulas at the top of our repurchase list

Sennen Prickett
By
published
Contributions from
, ,
in Features
Collage of empty beauty products on a neutral background with swatches of creams, foundation and oils
(Image credit: Future/Fiona McKim/Sennen Prickett/Naomi Jamieson/Aleesha Badkar)
Name a better time for a clear out than January. So, it feels very fitting to share the empty beauty products that our team have rated so highly that we've ran them completely dry this month.

As a beauty team, it's quite literally in our job descriptions to trial a plethora of formulas at any given time, whether that be the best new beauty launches or buys that have earned cult status. So, it's quite the achievement when we find a buy that leaves us with such a good impression that it weaves its way into our daily routines.

In fact, it's even more telling when we use a formula down to the very last drop. Speaking of which, some of the best shampoos for fine hair, best face moisturisers and best lightweight foundations have found themselves in our team's clear out pile – but for very good reason. Introducing, the 11 products we've used up throughout the first month of the year.

The product empties our beauty team have used every last drop of in January

Whether you hear a product recommendation from your friend or while scrolling on social media, it's always nice to hear a first-person review of a beauty product before you decide whether to add it to your basket – and, as a beauty team, that's exactly what we're here to do. It's our duty to share the formulas that have impressed us so much that we've squeezed, spritzed and scooped every last drop out of them...

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Fiona McKim
Fiona McKim

With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar

Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.

Image of Naomi Jamieson smiling with curly brunette hair
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.

Image of Sennen Prickett smiling with long brunette hair, wearing a black dress and woman&home lanyard
Sennen Prickett

In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

With contributions from

