The 11 beauty products our team have loved so much that they've used every last drop of in January
These are the stellar formulas at the top of our repurchase list
Aleesha Badkar, Naomi Jamieson, Fiona McKim
Name a better time for a clear out than January. So, it feels very fitting to share the empty beauty products that our team have rated so highly that we've ran them completely dry this month.
As a beauty team, it's quite literally in our job descriptions to trial a plethora of formulas at any given time, whether that be the best new beauty launches or buys that have earned cult status. So, it's quite the achievement when we find a buy that leaves us with such a good impression that it weaves its way into our daily routines.
In fact, it's even more telling when we use a formula down to the very last drop. Speaking of which, some of the best shampoos for fine hair, best face moisturisers and best lightweight foundations have found themselves in our team's clear out pile – but for very good reason. Introducing, the 11 products we've used up throughout the first month of the year.
The product empties our beauty team have used every last drop of in January
Whether you hear a product recommendation from your friend or while scrolling on social media, it's always nice to hear a first-person review of a beauty product before you decide whether to add it to your basket – and, as a beauty team, that's exactly what we're here to do. It's our duty to share the formulas that have impressed us so much that we've squeezed, spritzed and scooped every last drop out of them...
RRP: £55
"As a strictly every morning protection kind of girl, I've used a lot of spf over the years, but this 2025 Elemis launch was up there with the best facial sunscreens I've experienced. A loose and lightweight fluid, this was super easy to apply, soaking into skin in seconds without leaving any oily sheen or white cast on top. It layered with both skincare and makeup effortlessly - no pilling in sight. And an unexpected bonus, the bottle and product are so lightweight that it somehow felt almost weightless, making it a great pick for travelling."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £22
"This is the second bottle of almond shower oil that I've emptied, and it definitely won't be the last. I just love the subtly sweet, almond-y smell (especially during the wintertime), and how it transforms from an oil to foamy cream as you work it into your skin. It feels so decadent and leaves my skin so soft - it really does just elevate my whole shower routine."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £29
As someone with limp, lacklustre fine hair, that is prone to getting greasy quickly, Living Proof's Full Shampoo is a key player in my hair washing routine. I always find myself coming back to this formula as it effortlessly boosts the volume of my strands, whilst still gently cleansing my scalp of dirt, excess oil and impurities. I have to commend its ability to extend the time between each hair wash – a priceless quality to someone with an oily-prone scalp. I also can't not mention its gorgeously subtle salon-worthy scent that all Living Proof formulas boast.
RRP: £33
"A 10-year-old product that keeps up with the times, Bareminerals Complexion Rescue is a perfect in-betweeny base. By this I mean it offers a reassuringly polished amount of pigment compared to those super sheer skin tints that are everywhere at the moment, but is still skincare-packed and light enough to be applied without much care, using your fingers. The finish is really quite glowy - hence me squeezing it down to the last drop in the thick of radiance-sapping winter. I’ll move onto something slightly less sheeny soon, when my skin starts to pick up along with the weather (I hope)."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £14
"While a healthy hair journey had me seriously reducing my dry shampoo usage last year, there are days when a girl just needs a little zhuzh. And after 15 years of nearly daily dry shampoo use, Arkive's The Reset is one of the best dry shampoos I've tried, requiring only a small amount of product to make hair look just washed - with a touch of soft added volume to boot. The effects lasted for days which meant I didn't have to re-apply, and there was no dust or white residue left in its wake. Plus the gorgeous floral scent was like wearing a hair perfume."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £22
"I love a body scrub, and these balls from Rehab. are especially convenient. My pot (before it was empty and sad, with just a few leftover bits of salt at the bottom) was once packed with perfectly portioned balls of scrub, which, though roughly the size of a strawberry, were easily enough to work across my body. The scrub itself features coconut oil, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and of course, salt, to gently buff away dead skin and reveal fresh and nourished skin. I love the soft scent of it and how soft they leave my arms and legs feeling."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £14
My complexion often experiences bouts of hormonal blemishes every month, which have the tendency to leave behind marks of hyperpigmentation. So, after hearing lots of people talking about a specific serum that works to combat this issue, I knew I had to try it for myself. Enter, Glow Hub’s Scar Slayer, an acid-infused serum that encourages a more balanced, even skin tone. Despite being rich in tranexamic acid and vitamin C, my sensitive skin soaked this formula up without experiencing any irritation. With daily applications, I noticed my pigmentation marks to reduce over time, while also leaving my complexion looking brighter, plumper and healthier.
RRP: £29.95
"Today I learned how difficult it is to photograph an empty night cream in low late-afternoon light - especially when said photo must demonstrate the packaging's branding and emptiness but both jar and cream are white. So, you’ll just have to trust me, this is Boost Lab Night Recovery Cream, and I’m about one scoop away from ground zero. The main thing that’s kept me coming back for more of this is its texture - velvety-plush, luxurious in an old-school rich-lady’s cream kind of way. It’s a perfect last step before bed after something a bit punchier like retinol, and my face still feels all plump and lovely when I wake up the next morning."
~ Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
RRP: £48
"Over the years, hyperpigmentation has been one skincare concern that has constantly plagued me. Whether it's darkness around the nose or patches around my mouth, the darker areas always seem to make their way back at some point. La Roche Posay's Mela B3 has been one of the most effective serums for my hyperpigmentation, with the longest-lasting results I've noticed. With repeated use, dark spots faded significantly, while skin was generally brighter, smoother and more comfortable. One of my favourite serums that, as a beauty editor who's constantly trying different skincare, is one of the only products I actually rebuy."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home
RRP: £17
"After experiencing dryness and plenty of breakouts, I decided to really cut back my skincare routine to the bare essentials, and focus on nourishing and strengthening my skin's barrier, which is why I've absolutely rinsed through this Byoma Repair Treatment. The formula is so rich and hydrating, and yet it's still light enough to wear in the daytime and even under makeup, to which it lends the loveliest dewy glow. It blends ingredients like avocado oil and squalane, which leave my skin feeling instantly soothed whenever I apply it, and I've actually noticed such a big difference in my blemishes, or lack thereof, as I should say."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
RRP: £24
I was first introduced to this soothing Elemis toner mist during a spa day two years ago and, still to this day, each spritz immediately transports me back to the tranquil environment. Rich in vitamins A, B and C, and jam-packed with fatty acids, this toner is a perfect option for sensitive complexions as it purifies the skin in a comforting and soothing manner. The result leaves the complexion feeling cool, refreshed, hydrated and cleaner. Plus, you can almost always find a bottle on sale with some of the best Elemis deals.
Meet the woman&home beauty team
With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.
Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.
In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
- Fiona McKimBeauty Editor, womanandhome.com
- Aleesha BadkarBeauty eComm Editor, woman&home
- Naomi JamiesonDigital Beauty Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.