The 11 beauty products our team have loved so much that they've used every last drop of in January

Name a better time for a clear out than January. So, it feels very fitting to share the empty beauty products that our team have rated so highly that we've ran them completely dry this month.

As a beauty team, it's quite literally in our job descriptions to trial a plethora of formulas at any given time, whether that be the best new beauty launches or buys that have earned cult status. So, it's quite the achievement when we find a buy that leaves us with such a good impression that it weaves its way into our daily routines.

In fact, it's even more telling when we use a formula down to the very last drop. Speaking of which, some of the best shampoos for fine hair, best face moisturisers and best lightweight foundations have found themselves in our team's clear out pile – but for very good reason. Introducing, the 11 products we've used up throughout the first month of the year.

The product empties our beauty team have used every last drop of in January

Whether you hear a product recommendation from your friend or while scrolling on social media, it's always nice to hear a first-person review of a beauty product before you decide whether to add it to your basket – and, as a beauty team, that's exactly what we're here to do. It's our duty to share the formulas that have impressed us so much that we've squeezed, spritzed and scooped every last drop out of them...

Meet the woman&home beauty team

Tested By Tested By Fiona McKim Beauty Channel Editor With 15+ years of industry intel, woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona has tried more beauty products than she’s had hot dinners. Having tested a plethora of beauty products over the years, Fiona knows a good product when she spots one. She is also a judge of the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.

Tested By Tested By Aleesha Badkar Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor Aleesha is Beauty eComm Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. Not only does she test some of the newest beauty launches every month, Aleesha also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and hair awards.

Tested By Tested By Naomi Jamieson Digital Beauty Writer Naomi is woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer. Clued up on all things fragrance, nails, hair (and more), Naomi covers the latest beauty trends, giving her honest review of products and sharing her personal shopping recommendations. She also judges in the annual woman&home beauty, skincare and haircare awards.

Tested By Tested By Sennen Prickett Digital Beauty Writer In her role as Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen tests an array of new beauty launches each month, reviewing the latest trending beauty buys and is a whizz at scouting out the very best beauty deals on the market. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home beauty, hair and skincare awards.