Joan Collins' skin secret is a bargain 2-in-1 cleanser that we can't believe is £2 now
Joan revealed that she's been using the budget cleanser for "40 years" and swears by the gentle but effective formula
Sennen Prickett
One very affordable cleanser has been a staple in Joan Collins' beauty routine for over 40 years.
Celebrity skincare and makeup recommendations are what we live for, and we've discovered some brilliant ones lately.
From the £10 'cheap as chips' moisturiser Joanna Lumley 'adores' to Ruth Langsford's genius £5.99 beauty tool, it's never been more purse-friendly to build a great skincare routine. And now we've learnt that Joan Collins cites Nivea's 2-in-1 Face Cleanser, that's currently on sale for just £2, is the secret to her youthful, smooth skin.
Joan Collins' £2 Nivea Cleanser
“For 40 years I've been taking my makeup off with Nivea,” she once told The Telegraph. “I just put it on my face with a Kleenex and wipe it off with one.”
One of the most affordable but best face cleansers on the market, the Nivea 2-in-1 cleanser works not only to deeply cleanse skin and remove makeup and daily grime but, as it's infused with moisturising Vitamin E and Hydramine, it also intensely hydrates the complexion for a non-irritating and refreshing finish.
A multi-tasker, the Nivea cleanser is also a toner that helps to leave skin with a refreshed, clarified, and toned look. With a smooth and milky vegan formula that effortlessly glides across the skin, the product is a great choice for busy mornings where you need a streamlined, no-fuss routine.
Speaking about the cleanser, woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett says, "2-in-1 products can make a great addition to your beauty routine as their multi-tasking nature ticks off multiple steps within your regime all at once.
"These formulas help to streamline your routine, meaning you require fewer products within your arsenal, while also taking up less time of your day - it’s a win-win."
While Joan uses a tissue to apply and wipe off the cleanser, Nivea recommends gently massaging the milky formula into your skin with just your fingers before removing it with a cotton pad or simple splashing of water.
The cleasner's effectiveness is clear in Joan's approach to beauty, which she says is to avoid botox, simply look after your skin and “get a few lines, just like Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and, well, me”.
But we don't have to take only Joan's word for it, thousands of shoppers are - and have been for a long time - raving about Nivea's 2-in-1 Face Cleanser.
"For me this is the best cleanser on the market," one shopper wrote. "Leaves skin soft and so smooth I sometimes forget moisturiser. Wish I’d found this years ago. Wouldn’t use anything else."
Another added, "I love this product. It cleans and tones my skin perfectly and within a few days of using it, I noticed how good my skin was looking. It’s a reasonable price. I have very sensitive skin, and it doesn’t react to this."
And a third said, "I've been using this cleanser and toner morning and night and love how gentle it is on my skin. After using, my skin feels clean, refreshed, and hydrated. I also like the double-action use of the product, which simplifies my skin care routine. The scent is nice and fresh and not too overpowering."
