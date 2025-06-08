Sarah Jessica Parker's 'holy grail' retinol eye cream that she's 'never without' is her smoothing secret
There's a huge discount on SJP's under-eye smoother now
Sarah Jessica Parker's go-to eye cream is currently on sale for 44% off at Amazon, giving us yet one more reason to try out the product that she calls her "holy grail".
Lots of celeb recommendations, from Kate Moss's drugstore SPF to Sienna Miller's glow-boosting bronzing drops, have helped us build a great skincare routine. We're always learning from our favourite stars - and now that SJP has revealed her favourite eye cream, we've got another product on our wishlists.
Speaking about the RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream in an Instagram post, SJP called it a "true holy grail product" and cited it as the main player in keeping the delicate skin under her eyes "smooth".
Sarah Jessica Parker's "holy grail" eye cream
She added, "At home, at work, and during summer travels. I’m never without it."
The eye cream is formulated with and powered by retinol, which is a powerful ingredient that often leaves people wondering what it actually does for the skin. In this eye cream specifically, the powerhouse ingredient helps to speed up cell turnover and thus softens lines and improves skin texture.
It is also designed to tackle puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines without damaging the delicate skin around the eye area.
According to RoC, their Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Eye Cream is clinically proven to make eyes look 10 years younger, as it works to visibly brighten and depuff eyes in just four weeks. With continued use, they say, it will also reduce the appearance of fine lines by 50% in 12 weeks.
In order to help you avoid making any common mistakes when using retinol, Sarah's go-to eye cream is formulated with Vitamin E, which makes the retinol-heavy formula safer and more effective to use every day.
Shoppers on Amazon have been just as impressed as SJP when it comes to the results they've seen from using the eye cream, with one even saying that it took just a couple of days of continual use to see a change in their undereyes.
One reviewer wrote, "Literally worked within 2-3 days of use before bed, dark circles are gone, overall brighter around my eyes."
Another added, "Been using for about 2 weeks and noticing a huge difference already. The skin under my eyes has changed colour to match the skin of my cheeks, the 'dark circles' have lightened, and now blend in better. There's less puffiness and fine lines."
And a third said, "I have sensitive, sometimes dry under-eyes, and this has been very moisturising and nourishing. I have been using it for a few months, and it seems to be working. I have noticed a difference in how my makeup looks under my eyes. It does not cause me any irritation where lots of other creams do."
