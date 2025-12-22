Helen Mirren's green velvet coat is the luxurious outerwear that will work long after Christmas

Stepping out for the King's Trust carol concert, Dame Helen Mirren gave a masterclass in festive style. Wrapped up against the cold winter weather in a timeless, deep green velvet coat, the star looked elegantly cosy, dealing with cool climes like a style pro.

A festive update on one of the best winter coat trends 2025, the actress's tailored outerwear felt quietly opulent with its jewelled tones and sumptuous, soft fabric, making it an elegant alternative to the classic long black coat that often comes out for party season.

Underneath her timeless outerwear, Dame Helen opted for a more contemporary outfit. She teamed a bold, bright green dress with a chunky silver hammered cuff and black suede boots with a pointed toe, which together created an eye-catching Christmas outfit, ideal for the festive occasion.

Dame Helen Mirren opts for a jewel-toned velvet coat

If you're looking for a timeless yet festive look, take your cues from Dame Helen - green is a universally flattering colour, thanks to its warm undertones. The actress's silver sculptural cuff also makes a nod to one of our favourite jewellery trends 2025, complementing the classic lines of her simple yet elegant column dress.

While gold jewellery is what many of us would reach for with green and during the festive season, by swapping warm gold for statement silver, Dame Helen stops the outfit from looking like a Christmas cliché, instead moving it into a more refined overall look that can be worn again and again.

While Mirren's coat appears to be an archive Giorgio Armani style, we've tracked down our favourite high street alternatives to help you recreate the look.

Shop the look

A green coat is the perfect foil to your Christmas party outfit this season, but it's also an investment that will continue to look chic when spring arrives, working with everything from your most comfortable jeans to floral midi dresses.

If you're still trying to make up your mind about what to wear on Christmas Day or perhaps already planning your New Year's Eve outfit, take your style cues from Dame Helen Mirren this party season - her chic fuss-free outfit is a reminder that bold and bright colour drenching can be just as festive as sequins.

Consider this your timely reminder that true festive style isn’t about excess, but about choosing pieces with impact — and wearing them with confidence.