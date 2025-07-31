I'm a fashion editor and a loyal Boden shopper. Here are the up to 60% off sale items I'd recommend investing in that you'll wear on repeat

Don't walk, run, the Boden sale has started and there's up to 60% off key summer styles. Worn recently by the likes of Kate Middleton, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, as a loyal Boden shopper, I've spent years investing in this British clothing brand, and every season I reap the rewards, with some of my Boden dresses still going strong 10 years in.

With plenty of colour and unique prints, the brand also has plenty of neutral styles and classic items that are just beautifully made and well-fitted, creating some stellar capsule wardrobe looks. These are the pieces to snap up in the Boden sale, as you'll get more for your money and plenty of longevity.

Boden dresses are some of my favourites, but the brand's separates and knitwear are key styles too, with plenty of natural fabrics on offer, from cotton to linen designs, they make excellent starting points for summer outfit ideas too. I've trawled the entire Boden sale to bring you my top nine buys, but be quick, they're bound to sell out.

The Boden up to 60% off sale is now on

Available up to a size 22, Boden has a pretty inclusive size range, with product offerings spanning women's, men's and children's wear collections. While there are some mum and mini items, the primary focus of the brand remains on its extensive women's range, which encompasses ready-to-wear, Boden swimwear, shoes, belts and other accessories.

I love the quality of Boden items, it's what, despite the cost, keeps me coming back, because I hate only wearing clothes for one season. I love print and colour, so those are my natural go-tos, but I try to avoid any prints that feel too timely, so that I can keep wearing items beyond their original season.

It's also wise to look for items that can easily be restyled, so that they don't get packed away at the end of the summer but simply reworked for the months ahead. When it comes to what to wear over a dress, I look at Boden dresses that can be slipped under cardigans or over knits, and paired with knee-high boots to take them into the winter months.

Get the look

There's no denying that up to 60% off is a great offer, but remember, when it comes to sale items, don't just be guided by the price. It's all too easy to invest in something because it's viewed as a bargain, but especially when it comes to fashion, ask yourself if you really will wear it, or are you being blinded by the discount.

While many of these items will slot effortlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe, don't forget to think about how you'll rework them into autumn outfit ideas. September is just a month away, so make sure you're buying things you can wear for more than the next four weeks.

And finally, be quick, from experience, I've watched my size fly off the shelves before I've even added to basket, and as Boden is a premium brand, many people have likely been waiting for weeks for the Boden sale to kick in, so don't miss out.