I'm a fashion editor and a loyal Boden shopper. Here are the up to 60% off sale items I'd recommend investing in that you'll wear on repeat
I've shopped at Boden for years, these are the Boden sale items I'd invest in that will max out there cost-per-wear in your wardrobe
Don't walk, run, the Boden sale has started and there's up to 60% off key summer styles. Worn recently by the likes of Kate Middleton, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins, as a loyal Boden shopper, I've spent years investing in this British clothing brand, and every season I reap the rewards, with some of my Boden dresses still going strong 10 years in.
With plenty of colour and unique prints, the brand also has plenty of neutral styles and classic items that are just beautifully made and well-fitted, creating some stellar capsule wardrobe looks. These are the pieces to snap up in the Boden sale, as you'll get more for your money and plenty of longevity.
Boden dresses are some of my favourites, but the brand's separates and knitwear are key styles too, with plenty of natural fabrics on offer, from cotton to linen designs, they make excellent starting points for summer outfit ideas too. I've trawled the entire Boden sale to bring you my top nine buys, but be quick, they're bound to sell out.
The Boden up to 60% off sale is now on
Available up to a size 22, Boden has a pretty inclusive size range, with product offerings spanning women's, men's and children's wear collections. While there are some mum and mini items, the primary focus of the brand remains on its extensive women's range, which encompasses ready-to-wear, Boden swimwear, shoes, belts and other accessories.
I love the quality of Boden items, it's what, despite the cost, keeps me coming back, because I hate only wearing clothes for one season. I love print and colour, so those are my natural go-tos, but I try to avoid any prints that feel too timely, so that I can keep wearing items beyond their original season.
It's also wise to look for items that can easily be restyled, so that they don't get packed away at the end of the summer but simply reworked for the months ahead. When it comes to what to wear over a dress, I look at Boden dresses that can be slipped under cardigans or over knits, and paired with knee-high boots to take them into the winter months.
Get the look
When it comes to the best summer dresses, in my opinion, Boden is hard to beat. This linen design is such a chic throw-on-and-go look, and the full sleeve adds an extra fashionable finish. The contrast of pink and green is charming but still punchy. Wear this for a summer occasion with heels, or dress down with comfortable sandals for alfresco dining. Wondering about autumn? Add a khaki gilet over the top to keep the sleeve shape but up the warmth.
When it comes to sales shopping, even in the summer, dig deep and look for those autumn/winter investment purchases. Boden does an excellent range of cashmere jumpers, and sale times are a great way to snap up last season's stock, especially if the jumper in question is as timeless as this grey roll neck. As we head towards the end of the summer, it's time to think about the next six months of dressing, and if you've never owned a cashmere jumper, I promise you, it's worth it.
Stock up on the basics in sale time, and does it get any more wardrobe staple than a black A-line skirt? This universally flattering silhouette will nip you in at the waist before flaring out over midriffs and thighs for a fancy and feminine finish that can easily be dressed up or down. Pair with a pretty printed blouse for a summer outfit for work, a casual Breton tee for the weekend or your best white trainers to add a sportier feel. There are a few colourways of this skirt available if you love the shape too.
Don't wait for the cold snap to hit, bag yourself a beautiful tailored coat now and be smug when the rest of the UK is scrambling back into their winter wear. This bold red midi coat with side stripe detail has a distinctly preppy feel, delivering that Tommy Hilfiger feel without the designer splurge. The midi length hem is oh-so-glamourous, and the tailored silhouette will help to contour your shape, adding polish to anything it's paired with.
TV Presenter Charlotte Hawkins was recently spotted in this Boden dress, looking utterly gorgeous. The clashing red and pink palette adds a fashionable flair, while the jersey fabrication means this glam dress is soft and luxurious to the touch. Ideal for what to wear on a plane, I often opt for a jersey summer dress for jetting abroad, as it means I'm comfy all flight but vacation ready as soon as I disembark.
Still available in all sizes (that's UK 4 to 22), this dress is one to snap up. A classic Boden silhouette, the brand is masterful when it comes to a shirt dress, and this scarf-inspired print is both timely and timeless. With a distinctly bohemian feel, the pretty floral print and puff sleeves deliver an elevated feel that will work for occasion-ready dressing. For a more smart-casual feel, pair with slouchy suede boots and a chunky tan cardigan to step into autumn.
The cowboy boot trend is going nowhere, so invest while these beauties are on sale. Suede iterations are well-aligned with the boho style trend, and these will work from spring through to autumn, although they are best avoided in wet weather. Make sure to suede-protect them to keep them in tip-top condition and regularly clean them to add to their longevity. I love this tan hue, it's so versatile as the neutral colourway works with everything in all seasons.
Stretchy smocked waistband and 100% cotton fabric make this design really comfortable and light. Ideal for what to wear in the heat, again, this skirt will work into the autumn with tights and boots and a smart sweater for a versatile, long-lasting wear. A lovely alternative to black, navy is a chic colour that works with everything from pastel outfits to neutral hues.
Crafted from 100% cotton, I've had my eye on this all season, which normally is a sign I should buy it. While I don't usually love a white dress, the ample amount of red in this design makes it even wearable to a wedding, in my opinion. The scalloped hem and quirky tropical print is chic for summer, and I'd carry on those tropical feels into next season with a pair of slouchy boots and a sleeveless knit.
There's no denying that up to 60% off is a great offer, but remember, when it comes to sale items, don't just be guided by the price. It's all too easy to invest in something because it's viewed as a bargain, but especially when it comes to fashion, ask yourself if you really will wear it, or are you being blinded by the discount.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
While many of these items will slot effortlessly into your summer capsule wardrobe, don't forget to think about how you'll rework them into autumn outfit ideas. September is just a month away, so make sure you're buying things you can wear for more than the next four weeks.
And finally, be quick, from experience, I've watched my size fly off the shelves before I've even added to basket, and as Boden is a premium brand, many people have likely been waiting for weeks for the Boden sale to kick in, so don't miss out.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.