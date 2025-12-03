Cat Deeley just delivered elevated après ski style, who said Christmas jumpers can't be stylish
If you thought festive red and white couldn't be elevated, think again
As soon as December 1st hit, This Morning embraced the festive season with full force, and Cat Deeley followed suit in a slew of cheery ensembles that give a nod to Christmas spirit. But today's look might be my favourite so far.
Stepping onto set in a red and white, alpine-inspired knit by Boden, Cat looked fully festive, but utterly directional in a red high-neck jumper with white fair isle detailing across the upper chest. Cat teamed her jumper with a pair of dark blue, wide-leg jeans by Donna Ida, it's a silhouette the star has worn before, and it's a trend-driven shape that creates a lengthened and balanced frame.
A simple piece, it has a delightfully retro ski resort feel in a jolly seasonal hue; it might just be the most elegant Christmas jumper I've seen this season. While we might not be heading to the slopes, après-ski style is an enduring trend for December and into January, nodding to both the mood and the weather.
Cat Deeley channels après ski in this red and white jumper
With Christmas jumper day just around the corner, if you're looking for an elevated alternative to animal motifs and comical graphics, channelling ski resort chic is a great idea. Thing fair isle and chunky cable knit sweaters in chic hues of red, white and forest green, which will all pair effortlessly with everything from denim to a leather midi skirt. Delivering seasonal cheer with a dose of fashion.
Get the look
Exact Match
One of the British clothing brands, Boden, is well known for its great knitwear, in particular its love of fair isle jumpers. An exact match for Cat's tastefully festive sweater, the bold red and white is quite the nod to the big day, but the pattern keeps it chic. Crafted with merino wool, this jumper will look and feel great.
Exact Match
Cat Deeley understands that the best wide-leg jeans is where it's at right now and this pair from Donna Ida make a great statement. The deep blue hue pairs beautifully with the bold red hue and delivers a preppy spin to her sporty ski ensemble.
A similar style, but with an inverted colourway, this cream jumper uses red as the accent to its fair isle pattern. Delivering that ski lodge style, this jumper is made with wool for a breathable but snuggle feel that's ideal in the run to Christmas or for the day itself.
Go all out with your alpine chic messaging in Mint Velvet's 'Après' sweater. While it might be a little bit more on the nose, this fun graphic jumper is perfect for winter walks, Christmas markets and other festive fun activities to get you in the mood.
A beautiful high neck sweater, this channels a similar silhouette to Cat Deeley's jumper but with a softer palette. Using cream as the base, accented with red, this jumper is a great choice for Christmas day and would look lovely with a slip skirt and knee-high boots.
A festive treat, this frilled sleeve sweater is made with mohair for a soft and fluffy finish. The red and white stripe feels timeless, yet traditional and the additional frill detail adds a unique, but feminine finish to this lightly cropped jumper.
It's only the 3rd of December, but Cat Deeley keeps delivering Christmas spirit with elegance and charm. From her all-cream ensemble that delivered chic festive party vibes, to her alpine-inspired jumper, we can't wait to see the rest of the looks the presenter has planned this month.
When it comes to your winter capsule wardrobe, a great Christmas jumper is a staple, but don't fall into the trap of believing all festive sweaters have to be twee or comical. Looking to the slopes for style inspiration is a great way of adding a little bit of luxe to this time of year.
The combination of white and red is an absolute classic, and the beautiful hues in this jumper deliver this festive look with charm and elegance. Team with other neutrals, or denim for the chicest Christmas look in town.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.