Cat Deeley just delivered elevated après ski style, who said Christmas jumpers can't be stylish

As soon as December 1st hit, This Morning embraced the festive season with full force, and Cat Deeley followed suit in a slew of cheery ensembles that give a nod to Christmas spirit. But today's look might be my favourite so far.

Stepping onto set in a red and white, alpine-inspired knit by Boden, Cat looked fully festive, but utterly directional in a red high-neck jumper with white fair isle detailing across the upper chest. Cat teamed her jumper with a pair of dark blue, wide-leg jeans by Donna Ida, it's a silhouette the star has worn before, and it's a trend-driven shape that creates a lengthened and balanced frame.

A simple piece, it has a delightfully retro ski resort feel in a jolly seasonal hue; it might just be the most elegant Christmas jumper I've seen this season. While we might not be heading to the slopes, après-ski style is an enduring trend for December and into January, nodding to both the mood and the weather.

Cat Deeley channels après ski in this red and white jumper

With Christmas jumper day just around the corner, if you're looking for an elevated alternative to animal motifs and comical graphics, channelling ski resort chic is a great idea. Thing fair isle and chunky cable knit sweaters in chic hues of red, white and forest green, which will all pair effortlessly with everything from denim to a leather midi skirt. Delivering seasonal cheer with a dose of fashion.

Get the look

It's only the 3rd of December, but Cat Deeley keeps delivering Christmas spirit with elegance and charm. From her all-cream ensemble that delivered chic festive party vibes, to her alpine-inspired jumper, we can't wait to see the rest of the looks the presenter has planned this month.

When it comes to your winter capsule wardrobe, a great Christmas jumper is a staple, but don't fall into the trap of believing all festive sweaters have to be twee or comical. Looking to the slopes for style inspiration is a great way of adding a little bit of luxe to this time of year.

The combination of white and red is an absolute classic, and the beautiful hues in this jumper deliver this festive look with charm and elegance. Team with other neutrals, or denim for the chicest Christmas look in town.

