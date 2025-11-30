I've been struggling with what to wear on Christmas Day, but this easy tartan dress with velvet bow detail is my perfect festive find

When it comes to planning your outfit for Christmas day, there are a few things to consider. You most likely want something smarter than usual but with a healthy dose of festive cheer; and whether you plan to be cooking or just eating the turkey dinner, you’ll need your outfit to feel roomy and comfortable enough from AM-PM.

Finding an outfit that does all of the above while looking Christmassy can be a tricky task, but I think I may have the answer with the Scoop Back Check Dress from Boden. The bold tartan design in a merry shade of red has a lovely traditional feel to it, and the oversized velvet sash at the waist injects plenty of fun, so it will work equally as well for a carol service as it will for opening presents and pulling crackers. As soon as I saw it, I knew it was the one and have just added it to my basket (making the most of the Boden Black Friday discounts this week) and I’m already to excited to wear it over the holidays.

I’m not a huge fan of my upper arms so I will be layering the dress over a flouncy white blouse like the model below, and for a different spin I will try wearing it with a velvet jacket or a plain red cardigan. The velvet sash at the waist is one of my favourite things about this dress, but it's detachable so you can whip it off and swap in a chunky black belt for an edgier spin too.

(Image credit: Boden)

Shop the Dress

Boden Scoop Back Check Dress £127 (was £159) at Boden The fit and flare shape of this patterned number will accentuate curves in all the right places and it's a winner as a stylish dress to hide a tummy. The traditional tartan combined with a velvety sash will look special for the big day - all it needs is shiny gold jewels and some simple pumps. It's available in sizes 6-22, and it's currently on sale so go, go, go!

Shop More Tartan

Next Red/Blue Check Long Sleeve Shirt £28 at Next For a more relaxed take on tartan, opt for a simple button down like this shirt. Add it to your best wide-leg jeans and finish with some drop earrings and velvet ballet pumps for a high-low feel. River Island Red Tartan Boucle Jacket £52 (was £66) at Very A bold trophy jacket can pull together even the simplest of outfits for a smarter spin. Add it to tailored trousers and a silky cami or layer it over a fitted black dress. Boden Cecelia Wool Skirt £77 (was £129) at Boden Buddy this skirt with a fine knit roll neck, tights and loafers for a preppy look or layer it under an oversized jumper and add chunky chain necklaces for a completely different vibe.

Tartan is such a winner for this time of year but the rosy-hued plaid feels festive in a subtle way, which means you can style it with glam accessories for the coming weeks, but then re-wear your piece with a more casual feel in the new year by adding oversized knits and chunky boots.

The Boden dress really will wow all year round and could even work for a spring wedding when styled with gold strappy heels and a box clutch. However you decide to style it, I guarantee that this dress will make you feel all merry and bright, every time you wear it.