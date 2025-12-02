Ruth Jones’ leopard print look from Boden is just as festive as sequins or velvet - hurry, it’s selling fast

I love leopard print. It might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think about what to wear over Christmas, but Ruth Jones just proved spots can actually be super festive.

She also showed there's no need to be shy when it comes to leopard print. Even as a big fan myself, I tend to stick to wearing just one statement piece so as not to go OTT, but Ruth just completely changed my mind. She really leaned in and wore a matching co-ord from one of the best British clothing brands, Boden, to attend the Run Away launch event in London last night.

Her superstar stylist Stevie B paired the Verity Jacquard Skirt with the matching Jacquard Leopard Jacket, and if you're keen to copy, you'd better be quick. woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum's size has sold out and she tells me she's got serious fashion regret.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Complete the look

Exact match Next Black Lace Trim Strappy Cami Top £20 at Next A simple strappy lace-trim top will go a long way in your party season wardrobe. Wear it with trouser suits, or even just layered beneath your favourite jumpers. Exact match MAUDELLA Adele Twisted Statement Hoop Earrings £42 at Maudella The colour of these earrings really complements the gold in the fabric of Ruth's outfit. The twisted shape is a nice - well, twist - on a classic design. Sargasso & Grey Lily Extra-Wide Fit Boots in Black Suede £255 at Sargasso & Grey It's hard to see exactly which boots Ruth's wearing, but her stylist confirmed they're Sargasso & Grey and I think this suede style is most likely. With an extra wide fit, these are made to be comfortable.

Shop more leopard print

Rivkie tells me, "Every so often, you have to learn to leave with a little bit of fashion regret, and this skirt is now confined to that place for me. I spotted it right at the start of the season, I paused for too long, and as always with Boden, my size was quickly out of stock.

"Ruth looks absolutely fabulous in it, the A-line silhouette is so flattering. I love it teamed with the jacket, but it would be great with a simple cashmere sweater for festive events too."