Ruth Jones’ leopard print look from Boden is just as festive as sequins or velvet - hurry, it’s selling fast
She proved there's no such thing as too much leopard print
I love leopard print. It might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think about what to wear over Christmas, but Ruth Jones just proved spots can actually be super festive.
She also showed there's no need to be shy when it comes to leopard print. Even as a big fan myself, I tend to stick to wearing just one statement piece so as not to go OTT, but Ruth just completely changed my mind. She really leaned in and wore a matching co-ord from one of the best British clothing brands, Boden, to attend the Run Away launch event in London last night.
Her superstar stylist Stevie B paired the Verity Jacquard Skirt with the matching Jacquard Leopard Jacket, and if you're keen to copy, you'd better be quick. woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum's size has sold out and she tells me she's got serious fashion regret.
Exact match
I love the voluminous shape and metallic jacquard fabric of this skirt. There are a few more sizes available at John Lewis, too. One happy customer wrote: "Fab full fifties vibe skirt. Pairing it with fitted crop jumper and kittens heels. Pockets too!"
Exact match
Can't see your size? Head on over to John Lewis instead. The round neck allows you to style this with a collared shirt underneath, or stick to a camisole like Ruth did.
Complete the look
Exact match
A simple strappy lace-trim top will go a long way in your party season wardrobe. Wear it with trouser suits, or even just layered beneath your favourite jumpers.
Exact match
The colour of these earrings really complements the gold in the fabric of Ruth's outfit. The twisted shape is a nice - well, twist - on a classic design.
Shop more leopard print
Editor's pick
This is my top pick if you're after an alternative skirt. How pretty does the full silhouette look teamed with a simple black bardot top? This is what I would wear if I were heading out to a glamorous Christmas party tonight!
For a more relaxed silhouette, this Hush option will do the trick. Lily Allen was just pictured wearing Hush in New York, so it's well worth a browse.
Rivkie tells me, "Every so often, you have to learn to leave with a little bit of fashion regret, and this skirt is now confined to that place for me. I spotted it right at the start of the season, I paused for too long, and as always with Boden, my size was quickly out of stock.
"Ruth looks absolutely fabulous in it, the A-line silhouette is so flattering. I love it teamed with the jacket, but it would be great with a simple cashmere sweater for festive events too."
