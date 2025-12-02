Jump to category:
Ruth Jones’ leopard print look from Boden is just as festive as sequins or velvet - hurry, it’s selling fast

She proved there's no such thing as too much leopard print

Ruth Jones attends Harlan Coben&#039;s Run Away launch event, at the BFI Southbank in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

I love leopard print. It might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think about what to wear over Christmas, but Ruth Jones just proved spots can actually be super festive.

She also showed there's no need to be shy when it comes to leopard print. Even as a big fan myself, I tend to stick to wearing just one statement piece so as not to go OTT, but Ruth just completely changed my mind. She really leaned in and wore a matching co-ord from one of the best British clothing brands, Boden, to attend the Run Away launch event in London last night.

Complete the look

Shop more leopard print

Rivkie tells me, "Every so often, you have to learn to leave with a little bit of fashion regret, and this skirt is now confined to that place for me. I spotted it right at the start of the season, I paused for too long, and as always with Boden, my size was quickly out of stock.

"Ruth looks absolutely fabulous in it, the A-line silhouette is so flattering. I love it teamed with the jacket, but it would be great with a simple cashmere sweater for festive events too."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

