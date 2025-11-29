Lily Allen's sumptuous brown faux fur coat is from one of our favourite high street brands – and now we want it too
Pictured in New York yesterday, Lily Allen perfected cold-weather styling in a coat from Hush
Lily Allen was spotted in New York just yesterday wearing a sumptuous brown faux fur coat, and naturally, we want it immediately! The coat's cosy texture and rich colour make this a wardrobe must-have that's both indulgent and effortlessly cool – so where can we get it?
Luckily, we didn't have to look too far because it's from one of our favourite high street brands, Hush. Although the Freya Faux Fur Coat from Hush has now sold out, we're hoping that her coat will be restocked, and in the meantime, we've rounded up some fabulous similar styles to shop right now.
Sitting in contrast to her soft plush coat is a sleek leather-look midi skirt that has a relaxed silhouette. Underneath the Hush piece, she wears a brown marl knitted jumper that seamlessly pairs with the rich chocolatey coat.
For a practical finishing touch, Lily opted for the chunky Prada Monolith boots. On her arm, Lily carries the iconic Hermes Kelly handbag, an elegant classic that instantly sharpens this outfit, but if you're after something similar, I think this sophisticated DeMellier option fits the bill perfectly - and it's currently 20% off for Black Friday.
Hush is one of the best British clothing brands for elevated everyday staples, and this chocolate brown coat is no exception. Although it is currently sold out, we're hoping it might just get a restock soon. You can enter your email address for notifications if you're as keen as me!
Offering a similar chocolatey finish, this bomber delivers the same look and feel as Lily's. The shade perfectly taps into the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 and will work styled with black, just as Lily has.
A leather skirt is just about the most versatile piece you could add to any winter capsule, and I really recommend opting for a midi length. It will work well with all your best boots, from knee-highs to neat ankle boots.
We all know from Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits that chunky boots are where it's at right now. Lily's is a Prada pair, but this high street option is strikingly similar, and much more affordable.
We've seen faux fur emerging as one of the key coat trends 2025, with luxury brands such as Khaite showcasing a variety of fluffy designs on their autumn/winter runways. And there are plenty of faux fur coats in the top Black Friday fashion deals, including styles from Nobody's Child, Nordstrom and Mint Velvet.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr tells me: "faux fur is always my favourite way to add some texture at this time of year. A jacket like Lily's will add glamour whether you're heading out in leggings or jeans, or donning your best LBD for a Christmas party, so it's well worth the investment."
