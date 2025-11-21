Looking for early Black Friday clothing deals? We've rounded up our favourite items from elegant partywear to trending trainers
Black Friday may fall on 28th November, but plenty of brands have already dropped discounts on items worth shopping right now
Black Friday may still be a little way off, but the Black Friday clothing deals have already begun to arrive. So I've scrolled through some of our favourite retailers' collections, picking out the pieces that are genuinely worth your money. From cosy knitwear pieces to sparkly partywear dresses – you'll be glad you snapped up these deals before the festive rush.
If you've ever waited until Black Friday only to miss out on your favourite fashion items, it's worth browsing the early discount sales before the big day. There are plenty of early deals to choose from, and not only are there key staples to fill your winter capsule wardrobe, but there are also a range of stylish fashion accessories that make fantastic gift ideas.
Plus, with many of our favourite retailers adding new offers staged over the upcoming weeks, shopping early means you can secure the best sizes and invest in the pieces you want whilst avoiding that last-minute panic. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe, planning for the party season, or Christmas shopping, these deals are worth seeing.
Early Black Friday clothing to shop now
- Amazon: Black Friday deals live now
- Boden: Up to 60% off selected items of womenswear
- Next: Clearance sale with up to 50% off
- Mint Velvet: Special prices sale
- Abbott Lyon: 35% off sitewide on jewellery with code BLACK35
- FitFlop: 40% off everything Black Friday Sale
- Aspinal London: up to 50% off early Black Friday event
- Selfridges: Sale offering major savings
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Boden
40% off
The Fair Isle pattern on this wool-blend jumper feels extremely timeless, whilst the vibrant lilac, green and light blue colours will add a touch of vibrancy to your winter wear.
50% off
This floral dress is made from 100% cotton for a soft finishing touch, and it features feminine puffed sleeves, a flattering built-in belt and a cheerful printed design that can be worn all year round.
40% off
Boden is one of the best British brands for elevated everyday staples, and they have a delightful shirt collection. This wildflower cotton shirt will liven up your denim jeans instantly.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Next
50% off
With 50% off, now's the time to snap up this gold raffia clutch bag. The metallic gold finish and slouchy oversized look make it ideal for finishing off your festive partywear looks.
55% off
For only £15, this leopard print satin skirt is worth every penny. From pairing with a sleek blazer and slingback heels to teaming with chunky knitwear and your best white trainers, the styling options are endless.
50% off
This time of year, you can't go wrong with investing in cosy knitwear. This dark pink jumper will add a vibrant touch of colour to winter neutrals. Wear with your best skinny jeans and some brown suede boots.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Mint Velvet
35% off
Vibrant reds never fail to impress. This floral applique top feels elegant, feminine and fun. Style with bright whites, dark browns or go classic by teaming it with sleek black trousers.
50% off
These slim black trousers will become your best friend through the winter months. Their silky satin finish makes them ideal for pairing with satin blouses or sharp tailoring for an evening occasion.
50% off
Not Christmas party ready yet? This sparkly knitted dress fits the party brief perfectly. When the temperature drops, style with tights and a pair of the best knee-high boots.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Abbott Lyon
35% off code: BLACK35
Featuring luxe cubic zirconia minute markers for added sparkle, a premium pearl effect dial, and an on-trend mixed metal chain, this elegant design will dress up just about any outfit.
35% off code: BLACK35
Personalise your jewellery collection with this initial and birthstone necklace; alternatively, gift it as the most thoughtful present. Choose your initial and finish with the eye-catching droplet birthstone pendant.
35% off code: BLACK35
The perfect gift idea, or a purchase to elevate your festive attire, these earrings are a premium choice. They feature sweet White Quartz stone heart pendants and can be personalised with engravings.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Selfridges
25% off
The quickest way to liven up your everyday attire has to be by adding some colourful or bold patterned trainers to your outfit. These leopard print low-top trainers are selling quickly, so we'd recommend adding them to your basket asap.
40% off
Well-loved by fashion enthusiasts, Veja trainers deliver on style and comfort. This suede chocolate brown pair feel effortlessly on-trend, and we love the contrasting baby blue detailing.
40% off
Beautifully delicate, this gold-plated necklace is a great gifting idea. It's made from gold-plated vermeil sterling silver and features sparkling white sapphires.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Amazon
28% off
These slippers have to be some of the best UGG dupes available, holding a striking resemblance to the iconic Tasman style. Plus, they are made from genuine leather.
46% off
Reduced by almost 50%, if you're looking for a pair of the best wide-leg jeans, these should be a top contender. With plenty of 5-star reviews, you simply can't go wrong.
20% off
Tried and tested by our woman&home team, the Delimira Minimiser bra is one of the best minimiser bras. With 20% off this bra style, now's the time to try it out for yourself.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: FitFlop
25% off
FitFlop don't just make some of the most comfortable trainers, and they have a range of standout shoe styles. These Chelsea boots feature a premium water-resistant leather upper and footbed technology that maximises comfort.
25% off
These fluffy sandals are some of the best slippers we've spotted in the early Black Friday sales. They feature cosy shearling for maximum warmth, and a bouncy footbed that will make walking in them a dream.
23% off
A woman&home favourite, these Rally Trainers have been tried and tested by our fashion team who comment on their incredible comfort and versatile design. You can read the full review here for all the information.
Early Black Friday clothing deals: Aspinal of London
20% off
Timelessly elegant the London Tote bag is an investment piece that you'll get years of wear out of. This merlot version is handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather to form an artisanal, textural weave.
20% off
Kate Middleton has been spotted with Aspinal of London's Mayfair bag on several outings since 2018. It features a classic top-handle style, a croc texture and a vintage appeal that make it the ultimate investment piece.
20% off
Not only is Aspinal of London renowned for some of the best quiet luxury handbags, but their collections extend into luxurious accessories, including these cashmere-lined leather gloves.
While there are plenty of brilliant early deals to shop now, it's worth remembering that not every brand has launched its discounts just yet. Retailers like Mint Velvet, Next, Boden and Selfridges might have existing sales on, but their actual Black Friday sales are set to launch closer to the actual Black Friday date – 28th November 2025. However, it's always a good idea to check when your favourite brands are launching their deals so you can avoid the last-minute rush.
