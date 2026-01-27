Kate Middleton's mood-boosting colour of choice for spring is a huge trend that's easy to work into your winter wardrobe too
The Princess of Wales regularly steps out in these joyful shades in the warmer months and they're simpler to style than you might think
The Princess of Wales never shies away from wearing a pop of colour and one of her favourite shades is back in a big way for 2026. After months of chocolate brown and tan being everywhere, the spring/summer fashion colour trends are a lot brighter and ‘feel-good greens’ are set to spike in popularity.
Look closely at Kate’s outfits over the years and you’ll notice just how much she loves vivid greens, particularly in the warmer months. It’s a staple hue for her and it’s a mood-boosting option to start wearing now as we long for spring to arrive. The Princess has plenty of green dresses in her collection, though I’ll also be taking inspiration from her short-sleeved sweater from 2021.
Whether you love affordable or pure wool jumpers, knitwear is an essential for a winter wardrobe and can also be very useful in spring too.
Back in 2021, Kate visited Kew Gardens with Prince William to take part in a Generation Earthshot event and wore a Zara crew-neck jumper. This affordable basic had ribbed trims and short sleeves, making it an ideal option for milder weather.
The future Queen doubled-down on the feel-good greens by layering a matching coat over the top, though her trousers and shoes were plain black. To make styling a bright green jumper like hers less daunting, I’d advise going for your favourite jeans or neutral trousers rather than diving in with colour-coordination.
That way, the vibrant green tone won’t overpower your outfit and still makes a statement. This is the approach Kate takes when she wears a green dress in the summer. The Princess of Wales has often stepped out for the Wimbledon Men’s Final and springtime engagements in feel-good green midi dresses and sticks to the same formula of beige or white shoes and a gold bangle.
The warm undertones of gold jewellery complement this colour green, whereas cool-toned silver might be too much of a contrast and work better with pastels. Something like Kate’s ensemble would make a beautiful wedding guest outfit, though long-sleeved green dresses can be worn with knee-high boots and tights in the winter too.
This year’s trend for uplifting greens perfectly suits the Princess of Wales and the spring/summer season is one of the busiest times for the royals.
Alongside events like Trooping the Colour and garden parties, there are also occasions which aren’t technically ‘royal’, but which always have a big-turn out, like Ascot and Chelsea Flower Show.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Kate to bring out her bright clothing again and given how much she loves tailoring nowadays, I wouldn’t be surprised if she adds a pair of fresh green trousers or a blazer to her collection.
It’s not just these emerald hues which count as trending ‘feel-good greens’ either. Zesty chartreuse and leaf-green are also popular and can be styled in a similar way as Kate wore her dresses and jumper. The key is to steer away from pastels and embrace joyful tones during the last grey months of winter.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
