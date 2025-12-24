Amanda Seyfried's tailored trousers and cosy jumper give classic Dr Martens boots a timeless, wearable spin
Amanda Seyfried demonstrates why these boots never go out of fashion
When we talk about practical, everyday boots, the conversation inevitably turns to Dr Martens. They're a top-tier boot, always reliable (once you’ve broken them in, of course), and their sleek leather, yellow stitching and lace-up style make them both timeless and instantly recognisable.
When it comes to styling them, you’re spoilt for choice, and there is lots of inspiration out there, but we’ve found an easy look to recreate thanks to Amanda Seyfried, who stepped out in a pair earlier this year.
Keeping it simple and sophisticated in a pair of slim fit, straight leg, tailored trousers, Amanda slipped into a pair of the classic Dr Martens 1460 boots. Finishing her look with a white, self-stripe sweatshirt to contrast the deep black of her trousers and boots, this monochromatic look is the epitome of effortless style.
Amanda's Dr Martens boots are instantly recognisable thanks to their yellow stitching, chunky sole and wide, rounded toe. They're made of real leather, so are very durable in the winter months, while the brand's iconic air-cushioned sole helps keep you comfortable all day long. They do take some wearing in, so if you're asking, are Dr Martens comfortable? Yes, but only once you've put the work in.
Tailored to a flattering slim shape that skims the thigh and falls into straight legs, these versatile trousers are given further polished flair by their smart front-pressed creases. Creating a vertical stripe, the crease will help to elongate your legs, drawing the eye down your silhouette for a longer and leaner frame. Worn as occasion wear or elevated casual wear, they're a winter capsule wardrobe staple.
In a similar creamy hue with a vertical self-stripe knit, this Samsøe Samsøe jumper offers a good likeness for Amanda's sweatshirt. As we head into a new year, we still have plenty of winter months ahead, making cosy dressing an absolute must. Crafted from wool and cotton, this smart-casual jumper has excellent breathability for a truly comfortable wear, right through to late spring.
If you haven’t yet dipped your toe into the world of Dr Martens, there’s no better first pair to invest in than the classic 1460 boots. They’re the brand's classic style and, in sleek black leather, are a versatile addition to any wardrobe. This style never goes out of fashion and remains highly sought after.
The boots’ sleek silhouette and timeless lace-up style mean they pair effortlessly with everything from your best skinny jeans and leggings, to midi skirts and dresses, and, as Amanda proves, tailored trousers too. Her choice of smart trousers over a more casual pair of jeans gave her look a sophisticated edge that was also striking, thanks to the monochromatic palette.
Selecting a tailored, slim-leg pair of trousers meant that Amanda could treat her smart trousers like a pair of leggings or skinny jeans, tucking the leg into the shaft of her Dr Martens boots, adding a practical and directional feel. Amanda left the laces loose at the ankle so there was no awkward bunching of fabric either. A casual and cosy look that delivers on practicality sounds exactly like where we're at right now.
