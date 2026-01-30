Kate Moss revisits the elevated wardrobe staple she's been wearing for years
A black leather pencil skirt is the anti-trend piece that's worth the investment
Paris Fashion Week just wouldn't be as chic without the icon that is Kate Moss. She attended the Saint Laurent menswear presentation on Tuesday, and even though she wasn't in modelling mode, she looked like she'd just stepped off the runway herself.
I love how she's mixed textures with this ensemble, teaming a black leather pencil skirt with a lace-trimmed camisole and a shaggy faux fur coat. She added pointed pumps and a delicate necklace, but the burgundy clutch bag (YSL, naturally) was the pièce de résistance.
Of course, her entire outfit is most likely designer, but individually these pieces are super easy to recreate on the high street, even if you don't wear them together. A lace-trimmed camisole is a must if you're a big blazer wearer like myself, and a leather pencil skirt is a much fresher look for 2026 than the leather mini skirt you probably already have.
Shop the look
If you're not keen on a daring split like Kate's, this Sezane skirt only has a subtle split in the back to make sure it's easy to walk. I really rate the French clothing brand's leather and suede, so it's well worth the investment.
If you were hoping to spend a lot less, go faux. This imitation leather skirt from the high street will do the trick, plus we've got the ultimate Zara size guide to ensure you achieve a perfect fit.
When it comes to chic little camisoles like Kate's, you really don't have to splash too much cash. H&M has got the right idea - adjustable straps and enough coverage so you can still wear your best bra.
When it comes to heels, you simply cannot go wrong with a classic black pointed-toe court shoe. If you prefer a lower heel, try a slingback kitten heel to tap into the spring/summer shoe trends 2026, or you could even pair your leather skirt with your best white trainers.
The leather pencil skirt is a style essential that Kate has been wearing for years. She's pictured below arriving at a Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week back in October 2010, this time in a slightly shorter leather pencil skirt, paired with Mary Jane heels.
The options for styling a leather pencil skirt really are endless. While it's still cold, I'll be wearing mine with a chunky jumper and knee-high boots, switching to a crisp white shirt and ballet flats when spring has finally sprung.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
