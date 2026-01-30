Kate Moss revisits the elevated wardrobe staple she's been wearing for years

Paris Fashion Week just wouldn't be as chic without the icon that is Kate Moss. She attended the Saint Laurent menswear presentation on Tuesday, and even though she wasn't in modelling mode, she looked like she'd just stepped off the runway herself.

I love how she's mixed textures with this ensemble, teaming a black leather pencil skirt with a lace-trimmed camisole and a shaggy faux fur coat. She added pointed pumps and a delicate necklace, but the burgundy clutch bag (YSL, naturally) was the pièce de résistance.

Of course, her entire outfit is most likely designer, but individually these pieces are super easy to recreate on the high street, even if you don't wear them together. A lace-trimmed camisole is a must if you're a big blazer wearer like myself, and a leather pencil skirt is a much fresher look for 2026 than the leather mini skirt you probably already have.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The leather pencil skirt is a style essential that Kate has been wearing for years. She's pictured below arriving at a Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week back in October 2010, this time in a slightly shorter leather pencil skirt, paired with Mary Jane heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The options for styling a leather pencil skirt really are endless. While it's still cold, I'll be wearing mine with a chunky jumper and knee-high boots, switching to a crisp white shirt and ballet flats when spring has finally sprung.