Kate Moss revisits the elevated wardrobe staple she's been wearing for years

A black leather pencil skirt is the anti-trend piece that's worth the investment

Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paris Fashion Week just wouldn't be as chic without the icon that is Kate Moss. She attended the Saint Laurent menswear presentation on Tuesday, and even though she wasn't in modelling mode, she looked like she'd just stepped off the runway herself.

I love how she's mixed textures with this ensemble, teaming a black leather pencil skirt with a lace-trimmed camisole and a shaggy faux fur coat. She added pointed pumps and a delicate necklace, but the burgundy clutch bag (YSL, naturally) was the pièce de résistance.

Kate Moss attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The leather pencil skirt is a style essential that Kate has been wearing for years. She's pictured below arriving at a Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week back in October 2010, this time in a slightly shorter leather pencil skirt, paired with Mary Jane heels.

Kate Moss arrives for the Christian Dior Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2011 show during Paris Fashion Week at Espace Ephemere Tuileries on October 1, 2010 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The options for styling a leather pencil skirt really are endless. While it's still cold, I'll be wearing mine with a chunky jumper and knee-high boots, switching to a crisp white shirt and ballet flats when spring has finally sprung.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

